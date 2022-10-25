Read full article on original website
EatingWell
7-Day Diabetes-Friendly Dinner Plan Using Thanksgiving Leftovers
Some would argue the very best part of Thanksgiving is the leftovers. And while many people look forward to a repeat of turkey and all the fixings, others can't wait to transform whatever's left into something brand new. If you're feeling inspired to give your leftovers a makeover, we've got you covered with a week's worth of delicious dinners that incorporate holiday extras and also meet our diabetes-friendly recipe parameters. A serving of each of these meals contains about 2 to 3 carb servings (roughly 30 to 45 grams of carbohydrates) and the right balance of protein, fiber and heart-healthy fats to both satisfy and help keep blood sugar stable. They're also low in saturated fats and sodium to help support a healthy heart, too. You can adjust the portion sizes to meet your individual nutrition and carbohydrate needs, or build out the meal with additional side dishes.
TODAY.com
43 Thanksgiving appetizers: Salads, soups, dips and finger foods
For many, the star of the show on Thanksgiving is the turkey; the sides are a close second and the desserts are essential for finishing off the feast. But, what about something exciting to nibble on before the big meal?. It may seem like an overabundance of eats, but if...
What can you cook in an air fryer? 11 surprising foods and more to try
Wondering what you can cook in an air fryer? If the usual oven-ready suspects sound uninspiring, this will be food for thought.
Should Pumpkin Pie Be Refrigerated?
Thanksgiving is around the corner, and with that comes preparing to haul back mounds of uneaten leftovers from the yearly feast. But whereas stuffing and scraps of cornbread can easily be thrown into the refrigerator, there are some dishes that have more questionable storage methods. For example, even the classic Thanksgiving turkey requires a delicate hand and careful eye before it is put away to be eaten later. According to Food Network, the best way to preserve a turkey is to slice up all its meat, before wrapping it in foil and stowing it away.
What to Do If Your Thanksgiving Turkey Is Still Frozen—and 3 Ways to Fix It
Follow these tips for how to deal with a frozen bird.
The Daily South
Can You Peel Potatoes Ahead Of Time?
Whether you're prepping mashed potatoes for the whole crew at Thanksgiving or potato salad for a church picnic, you might be planning on peeling and slicing your spuds. And if you're trying to make the dish ahead of time, you may wonder if you can prep your potatoes in advance to make meal planning as easy as possible.
Where To Buy Fresh Local Cranberries In Upstate New York For Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving table will have all of the standard dishes. Are you looking for fresh cranberries to make some cranberry sauce? Here's where to buy them in Upstate New York. Did you know that the recipe for cranberry sauce is almost as old as the United States itself? The recipe for cranberry sauce appears in the 1796 edition of The Art of Cookery by Amelia Simmons. This classic book is the first known cookbook authored by an American.
EverydayHealth.com
How to Cook Sweet Potatoes: A Step-by-Step Guide
Sweet potatoes bring more than just their vibrant hue to your dinner plate. Rich in vitamins A and C and high in fiber and potassium, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), sweet potatoes are nutritional superstars. Like other orange produce, they are high in beta carotene, a plant pigment that is used to make vitamin A, according to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
The Daily South
Why Did My Pumpkin Pie Crack And How Can I Fix It?
Pumpkin pies can be tricky. There are seemingly endless ways the classic Thanksgiving dessert can go wrong, from a soggy bottom crust to a curdled custard filling. While many bakers master the art of blind baking the crust and have perfected a silky pumpkin pie filling, their pies still suffer from cracking. Sometimes the cracks are large fissures running straight through the pie or smaller wrinkles that line the edges. And while they don't affect the taste of the pie, cracks aren't all that pretty––and we all love to see an unblemished, smooth pumpkin pie. From baking the pie at the right temperature to properly cooling it, here's how to avoid cracks and what to do if your pie, despite your best efforts, cracks nonetheless.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Food & Wine
Chipotle-Cranberry-Glazed Turkey Meatballs
Cookbook author Carrie Schloss is a big fan of recipes that are both savory and sweet, and says these cranberry-glazed meatballs are one of her favorite go-to appetizers, especially during the winter holiday season. The chipotle pepper and honey added to this cranberry sauce gives it gentle notes of heat and sweetness. She also makes sure the meatballs are well-seasoned with cumin, ancho chile powder and smoked paprika, so that every bite is full of flavor. Using quick-cooking gluten-free oatmeal in the meatballs instead of breadcrumbs makes this a great gluten-free appetizer. If you like, use ground beef or pork instead of turkey to make these meatballs.
