ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVUE

Austin Water not increasing rates for next year

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Water said its rates would stay the same for customers for the coming year. In a letter to customers, Austin Water said it has held rates for water and wastewater services at a stable level since 2018 and that those same rates would continue through Oct. 31, 2023.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Toll rates set to increase 8% on Central Texas highways next year

AUSTIN, Texas — The price for tolls in Central Texas is about to go up. The Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority will increase the toll rate by about 8%.That means drivers will see an increase between $0.04 to $0.14 per segment on highways US 183A, US 290, SH 71, SH 45 southwest and the toll lanes on 183. On the MoPac express lane, drivers will also experience an increase in toll rates by $0.05 per segment.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

Staffing Vacancies Spell Trouble for Central Texas Schools

When I started teaching high school in East Austin in January 2007, my daily commute on I-35 took me past a billboard that read: Want to be a teacher? When can you start? The nonchalance of the ad always struck me as demeaning after I’d spent five semesters in UT’s rigorous teacher training program, but it was hard to ignore its accuracy. I took over for a person who resigned halfway through the year, and education’s high turnover rates were a key issue facing schools at the time. More than a decade later, nothing has changed.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin City Council approves ordinances concerning renters' rights

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Austin City Council approved a number of items that are part of its renters' rights agenda. Some members of the council have long pushed for better tenant rights and more affordable housing, as many Central Texas struggle with unaffordability. City leaders say more...
AUSTIN, TX
KTEN.com

Where Millennials Are Moving – 2022 Edition

Millennials are increasingly putting down roots whether that is through buying a home, getting involved in their community or working with a local financial advisor to plan for the future. While less than 4% of millennials moved between states in 2021, new Census Bureau data shows that some cities in particular experienced significant increases and decreases in their millennial populations last year.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Education advocacy group wants more success indicators other than the STAAR test

AUSTIN, Texas — A school advocacy group is hosting an event Tuesday at the Texas State Capitol to suggest changes to standard testing across the state. Raise Your Hand Texas says it has been gathering research and feedback on how the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, test is impacting students and the changes students want to see in the test.
TEXAS STATE
Community Impact Austin

Convenience store TXB breaks ground on 68th store in Kyle

TXB and city of Kyle leadership broke ground Oct. 25 on a new 13,000-square-foot facility in Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Convenience store chain TXB, which stands for Texas born, broke ground on its 68th store Oct. 25 at 145 Lehman Road, Kyle. The chain, formerly known as Kwik Check, has stores throughout the state as well as a handful of stores in Oklahoma.
KYLE, TX
KXAN

Austin Jam Company Now Sold At Getaway

Getaway Hill Country in Wimberley, TX has opened their first retail experience with the new General Store featuring local Austin businesses including Austin Jam Company, a small-business started in Austin, TX. The company’s owner Kelsey Schmertz joined Studio 512 to tell us more.
WIMBERLEY, TX
KVUE

City of Austin hoping pay incentives, recruitment drive will improve emergency call center shortage, wait times

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin on Tuesday announced plans for increased salary adjustments for 911 call takers and police dispatcher staff. The city said these efforts, on top of stipends and the development of a citywide recruitment campaign, aim to help retain employees and fill existing vacancies at the Austin Police Department's emergency call center.
AUSTIN, TX
Reform Austin

Controversial New Ad Shakes Up Governor’s Race

A brutal ad in the Texas governor’s race by a new dark money group, No It Couldn’t LLC, is airing in the closing weeks of the campaign in Houston and Austin. The entity was set up last week in Delaware and is reminiscent of another recent entry into Texas’ political ad wars, Coulda Been Worse LLC, also set up in Delaware.
TEXAS STATE
post-register.com

Police get added incentive to stay in Lockhart￼

Lockhart Police Officers will receive an immediate incentive bonus of $2,500 with a second payment of $2,500 no later than Jan. 31 as the City hopes to retain the officers already here. The Lockhart City Council unanimously approved the payments at last week’s meeting and tabled a discussion of possibly...
LOCKHART, TX
KVUE

Travis County voter turnout on first day of early voting up compared to 2021

AUSTIN, Texas — Early voting in the 2022 November election is underway, and voter turnout for the first day in Travis County was better than last year. Monday, Oct. 24, kicked off early voting for the Nov. 8 election. The Travis County Clerk's Office reported that, between in-person voting and mail-in ballots received, 3.99% of registered voters have already cast their votes. A total of 25,343 people voted in person on Monday, with nine limited ballots and 10,041 mail-in ballots recorded on Monday as well.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Austin local news

 https://www.kvue.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy