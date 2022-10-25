Read full article on original website
Related
Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark’s $10,000 Donation Launches Local Matches for InDepthNH.org
We are thrilled to announce that the Geoffrey E. Clark and Martha Fuller Clark Fund has given InDepthNH.org $10,000 which will be used as a local match for NewsMatch that begins Nov. 1. That means YOUR donation will be doubled up to $1,000 up to $25,000 – including the $15,000...
Kuster and Burns Trade Views at Amherst Forum
AMHERST – New Hampshire District 2 Congresswoman Annie Kuster and her Republican challenger, Robert Burns, traded views on the role of the federal government in the support of business at a forum Tuesday at LaBelle Winery. Sponsored by the Greater Nashua Chamber of Commerce, it was moderated by Brian...
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Watch Dr. Tom Sherman and Gov. Chris Sununu’s Third Debate Here
The Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce held the third debate between Republican Gov. Chris Sununu and Dr. Tom Sherman, his Rye Democratic challenger on Monday at Saint Anselm College. You can watch the full debate here. Sherman sent out a news release saying he made clear that Gov. Chris Sununu’s...
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions
CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Upcoming Legislative Session Will Be As Yogi Says ‘Deja Vu All Over Again’
With the general election a little more than two weeks away, most of the attention is on races for the US Senate and US House. Once again New Hampshire is a battleground that could tip control of the US House and US Senate one way or the other. At this...
Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections
NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
Sherman Faults Sununu for Losing $67M Federal Rental Assistance Funds
Gov. Chris Sununu was taken by surprise that New Hampshire wasn’t awarded $67 million more funding to continue the U.S. Treasury’s Emergency Rental Assistance beyond Dec. 29, but his challenger Dr. Tom Sherman says Sununu has only himself to blame. Sununu has written the Democratic Congressional delegation seeking...
Bolduc Holds Town Halls Across NH
General Don Bolduc will be holding multiple town halls across New Hampshire, speaking with voters and hearing about the issues they are facing. Bedford Town Hall – October 24th at 7:00 PM Murphy’s Tap Room, 393 State Route 101, Bedford NH 03110. Claremont Town Hall – October 25th...
Op-Ed: Who Speaks for Mt. Washington’s Fragile Alpine Tundra?
Citizens of the United States own nearly all of Mount Washington, home to the largest tract of alpine tundra east of the Mississippi River. New Hampshire citizens own the 60-acre state park at its summit. The Cog Railway and the Auto Road own thin strips from the mountain’s base to its summit.
Pappas and Leavitt Disagree on Almost Everything at Conway Debate
CONWAY – Congressional District 1 candidate Karoline Leavitt, a Republican, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas disagreed on approaches to just about every challenge and issue facing the nation when they squared off in a debate Thursday sponsored by the Mount Washington Valley Economic Council. From the future of...
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year
Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
NH Businesses To See Unemployment Costs Decrease
CONCORD — Under state law, New Hampshire businesses assessed for the state unemployment trust will receive a 30 percent reduction in their premiums. The trust fund, which held over $300 million before the pandemic but was depleted as the state’s unemployment rate skyrocketed, is again over $300 million.
NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused
BEDFORD – Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond December 29, 2022, New Hampshire Housing is announcing a pause to incoming applications under the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP). Effective Friday, October 21, 2022, new applications will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor
The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
Net Metering – Are Better Days Ahead?
Https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-radical-centrist/net-metering-are-better-days-J-HvyWS2Pnz/. Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate to the Public Utilities Commission, has in the past, shied away from wading into the briar patch of debate over Net Metering. In this episode Dr. Don shares a whimsical story about how net metering began as well as a brief primer on the technology and why it is so important now that consumers consider the advantages of adding solar to their homes and businesses in light of skyrocketing electric rates.
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues
Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
Public Charter Schools Receive Start-Up Funds
CONCORD, NH (Oct. 17, 2022) — Federal grants totaling $8,339,865 are being awarded to four existing or recently approved public charter schools in New Hampshire and to four developing public charter schools in the process of seeking approval from the State Board of Education. These grant awards are funded...
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0