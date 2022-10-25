ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mass. to Pay N.H. $3.5M For Property Tax Losses Related to Flood Control

Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for the vital services that...
Republicans Vote to Reject School Funding Solutions

CONCORD – Republicans on the House Education Committee voted not to recommend HB 1680 for further legislation. The bill follows a year-long effort by the school funding commission to study the effects of the state’s school funding scheme and recommend solutions. Following the vote, Ranking Member on the House Education Committee Rep. Mel Myler, D-Contoocook, released the following statement:
Notable New Hampshire Neighbors Who Died Last Week

InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here or on the Obituaries tab at the top of our home page to learn more. And if you know of someone from New Hampshire who should be featured in this column, please send your suggestions to NancyWestNews@gmail.com.
Mount Washington Commission Approves 10-Year Summit Master Plan Over Objections

NORTH CONWAY – Despite protestations from the public that environmental concerns for the summit of Mount Washington are not considered more important than concerns for visitors and business interests at 6,288 feet, the commission overseeing the 60-acre state park unanimously approved a revised 10-year master plan Friday. The plan...
Educator from Alvirne High named 2023 NH Teacher of the Year

Christian Cheetham, a teacher at Alvirne High School in Hudson, was named New Hampshire’s 2023 Teacher of the Year during a surprise celebration on Monday. Selected from a pool of 44 nominees, Cheetham was chosen for his exceptional teaching skills and profound dedication to his students. He will now serve as an ambassador for all of the excellent teachers throughout the state, and will be in the running for the National Teacher of the Year.
NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program Paused

BEDFORD – Given the announcement by the U.S. Treasury that New Hampshire will not receive any additional resources to continue its Emergency Rental Assistance program beyond December 29, 2022, New Hampshire Housing is announcing a pause to incoming applications under the NH Emergency Rental Assistance Program (NHERAP). Effective Friday, October 21, 2022, new applications will not be accepted pending a review of the existing pipeline of applications, the level of federal funding available, and the status of existing State requests to U.S. Treasury for additional funding.
Congressional Delegation Endorses Tom Sherman for Governor

The New Hampshire federal delegation announced Tuesday their endorsement of state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman for governor. Dr. Sherman has spent the past decade working across the aisle to help working families – from expanding Medicaid to lowering prescription drug costs. He’s running for governor to get New Hampshire back on track and focus on lowering costs for Granite Staters and supporting our public schools.
Net Metering – Are Better Days Ahead?

Https://www.listennotes.com/podcasts/the-radical-centrist/net-metering-are-better-days-J-HvyWS2Pnz/. Don Kreis, New Hampshire’s Consumer Advocate to the Public Utilities Commission, has in the past, shied away from wading into the briar patch of debate over Net Metering. In this episode Dr. Don shares a whimsical story about how net metering began as well as a brief primer on the technology and why it is so important now that consumers consider the advantages of adding solar to their homes and businesses in light of skyrocketing electric rates.
Roger Wood Sings the ‘Wall Wart’ Blues

Roger Wood has the wall wart blues. And it really has him wired. He explains in this podcast. Roger Wood is an award winning radio, podcast, newspaper and television journalist, with over 40 years of experience in the media. Roger has spent his entire professional career in New Hampshire. Roger currently serves as associate publisher and podcast producer at InDepthNH.org. In 2021 and 2022, he was recognized by the New Hampshire Press Association for his work in news podcasts. Prior to that he was honored for his work in broadcast radio news and public affairs. He has produced news and special feature reports for InDepthNH,
Community Policy