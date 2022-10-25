ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Jayapal retracts letter on Ukraine policy amid backlash from Democrats

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal is facing a political firestorm over a letter calling on the Biden administration to negotiate with Russia.

Jayapal leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which sent a letter to the White House on Monday urging President Biden to directly negotiate with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

This idea generated such blowback from other Democrats that Jayapal withdrew the letter on Tuesday, saying she accepts responsibility for it being released.

“The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this,” said Jayapal in a statement Tuesday. “Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter.”

According to Jayapal, the letter was initially signed by 30 members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus last June.

“Timing in diplomacy is everything,” said California Rep. Sara Jacobs, a member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, in a tweet. “I signed this letter on June 30, but a lot has changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today.”

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

