Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States
If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
CNBC
Biden unveils plan to pay farmers and cities for Colorado River water cuts
The Interior Department announced that it will use some of the $4 billion in drought mitigation funding from the Inflation Reduction Act to pay farmers, cities and Indigenous tribes for drawing less water from the Colorado River. The program will focus on pushing for voluntary water cuts in the three...
How a Utah utility is helping an Estonian oil company hoard Colorado River water
Millions of years before dinosaurs went extinct, what is now Utah was submerged by a broad, shallow sea. Over millennia, as the water receded and tectonic plates shifted, rich organic marine material accumulated, forming thick layers of sediment that eventually became the fossil fuel deposits of the Uinta Basin in the northeastern part of the state. The formation is estimated to hold as many as 300 billion barrels of oil — more than the proven oil reserves of Saudi Arabia.
Western states propose deal over beleaguered Rio Grande
New Mexico, Texas and Colorado have negotiated a proposed settlement that they say will end a yearslong battle over management of one of the longest rivers in North America, but the federal government and two irrigation districts that depend on the Rio Grande are objecting. New Mexico Attorney General Hector...
Rocky Mountain University Opens First College of Optometry in the Intermountain West
PROVO, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Rocky Mountain University of Health Professions™ (RMU) ( www.rm.edu ), an accredited exclusive graduate healthcare education institution, will start its Doctor of Optometry Program next summer and is now accepting optometry student applications for the 2023 cohort. An advanced modern medical curriculum combined with flexible interactive in-person and online courses will prepare students to provide exceptional eye healthcare while helping to meet workforce demands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025006137/en/ RMU starting Doctor of Optometry Program next summer and accepting applications for their 2023 cohort. (Photo: Business Wire)
What happens if Lake Powell runs out of water?
If Lake Powell recedes much further, one of the nation’s largest reservoirs could be at risk of no longer generating hydropower for the region. The lake was just under 24 percent full as of last week, and had lost 16 feet in the last year. Its depth level currently stands at around 3,530 feet. How […]
Farmer’s Almanac: Will Colorado Become a Hibernation Zone this Winter?
Colorado's winter predictions are ready from the Old Farmer's Almanac and the Farmer's Almanac for the winter of 2022 to 2023. Let's take a closer look at what these trusted guides say about the upcoming winter season. Like most years, the forecast is split between winter on the front range...
From Red Flag Warnings To Significant Snow This Weekend In Colorado
The weather swings can be pretty drastic here in Colorado and this weekend is looking to be a prime example of that. We could be going to pushing 80 degrees on Friday to barely hitting 50 by Monday and in between, the mountains could be going from pretty extreme fire danger to getting hit with some pretty significant snow over the weekend.
Idaho signs letter telling Biden admin. it wants passenger rail service linking state with Utah, Nevada
First posted on BoiseDev.com on Oct. 4 The Idaho Transportation Department joined with similar agencies in Utah and Nevada to tell the federal government it is interested in a set of new passenger rail corridors that could connect Boise, Salt Lake City, and Las Vegas. The agencies signed a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg two weeks ago that served as a formal “expression of interest” in setting up the...
cntraveler.com
An Epic Train Journey Through the American Southwest
There’s something truly extraordinary about train travel. Perhaps it’s the way time slows down as you venture past an ever-changing landscape, traversing historic routes taken by great explorers of the past. Or maybe it’s the sense of adventure you feel upon boarding, beautifully juxtaposed by the deep relaxation of watching the world go by from your window. The best part of train travel is choosing a route that allows you to discover some of the most enchanting corners of the country—a route like Rocky Mountaineer’s Rockies to the Red Rocks.
mansionglobal.com
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney Selling Alpine Lodge in Park City, Utah, for $11.5 Million
U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney and his wife, Ann, are selling their mountain estate in the Deer Valley resort in Park City, Utah, ahead of the peak ski season. The alpine lodge entered the Multiple Listing Service for $11.5 million earlier this month with a “pending offer,” meaning it found a buyer before the official listing. Typically, it takes one to two months for a pending contract to close.
Woman reportedly survives three nights lost in brutal Colorado terrain
"I believe in mind over body. If you let yourself start to panic, it all goes down hill from there," said 50-year-old Jiji Oh, a woman who spent three nights lost in the unforgiving Colorado wilderness. Oh traveled from her home in Houston, Texas to Steamboat Springs on a whim earlier this month, after an opportunity arose for her to take some time off for a self-care trip. "I'm from...
Stunning Video Shows Fireball Blazing Across Arizona Sky
“What are the chances of filming it with a cellphone?"
eenews.net
Tribes split over new Colorado national monument
A Utah-based Native American tribe accused the Biden administration of failing to engage its leadership before establishing a new national monument in Colorado on part of its homelands, marking a sharp split with other tribal leaders who praised the site as a sign of new preservation efforts for native lands.
Don't call it the circus: Mountain unicycling is serious business in Colorado
You get a few different reactions when you’re seen riding a unicycle in the mountains. “Most of the time, you get the disbelief and the person that’s totally psyched for you,” Josh Torrans says. Sometimes the person is a kid, says Walter Williams. “And the kid will...
Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest
Climate change means larger atmospheric rivers could lead to billions of dollars in damages. But how good are the predictions? The post Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest appeared first on Columbia Insight. Megastorms are coming to the Pacific Northwest was first posted on October 27, 2022 at 7:47 am.©2022 "Columbia Insight". Use of this feed is for personal non-commercial use only. If you are not reading this article in your feed reader, then the site is guilty of copyright infringement. Please contact me at info@columbiainsight.org
mansionglobal.com
Dream Homes for Horse Lovers—For $10M and Up
Owning and riding horses is a lifestyle for many dedicated equestrians, and for some, keeping horses on their own property is preferable. These five homes—located across the U.S., from the West Coast to the Northeast and the South—were designed with equestrians in mind, providing space for horses to live and be cared for and areas for their owners to ride them.
The Horrific Story of a Colorado State University Alum’s 1984 Abduction
Colorado State University boasts an impressive group of alumni — including champion biathlete and veterinarian Kari Swenson. According to TheCinemaholic, Swenson graduated from CSU in 1990, six years after surviving a horrific abduction. Here's what happened. Meet Kari Swenson. TheCinemaholic reports that Swenson, born in 1961, grew up enjoying...
watchers.news
Very bright fireball over Arizona and Nevada, U.S.
A very bright fireball was observed streaking through the night sky over Arizona and Nevada at 01:53 UTC on October 25, 2022. The event was seen by people from Utah to California and detected by a NASA all-sky meteor camera at the MMTO observatory in southern Arizona and several internet-accessible cameras in the region.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Trail Ridge Road At Rocky Mountain National Park Closed For Winter
Winter has claimed Trail Ridge Road across the roof of Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado for the rest of the winter. The white-knuckle-drive officially closed for winter on Monday. Many popular driving destinations for this time of year, including Bear Lake Road, Moraine Park, Horseshoe Park and the section of Trail Ridge Road along the Kawuneeche Valley, are all open.
