Ann Arbor, MI

theonlycolors.com

Spartan Reacts: What’s it worth to beat Michigan?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan State Spartans fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. Every year when the football schedule comes out, Michigan State fans immediately start analyzing...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Get To Know The Opponent: Michigan

The Michigan State Spartans are on the road against the Michigan Wolverines this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC. Let’s get to know more about Michigan. Head Coach: Jim Harbaugh (eighth season as UM head coach, 68-24 record, 126-51 overall) Series History: Michigan State and Michigan have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
theonlycolors.com

3-2-1 Preview: 3 key stats, 2 things we want to see and 1 best bet for Michigan State vs. Michigan

It is Michigan State versus Michigan this week, with the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the line. We all know what that means, so let’s jump right into the 3-2-1 preview. That’s the Michigan defense’s sack rate — good for seventh-best in the nation. We all know Michigan’s offensive line is as good as they come, but the defensive front has been strong, too.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Bad Betting Advice, Week Nine: Stranger Things

Depending on your point of view, this is either one of the best or one of the worst weeks on the sports calendar. It’s rivalry week. Fans of both the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines have been talking for roughly 51 weeks about how the 2022 football contest might play out. As September has turned into late October, the trash talking has only intensified. This Saturday, the two teams will once again play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the gridiron in Ann Arbor.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Big Ten releases Michigan State’s 2023 Conference Football Schedule

The Big Ten Conference has officially released the 2023 conference football schedule. As previously discussed on The Only Colors, the 2020 changes made to host venues in certain matchups during the shortened COVID-19 season required future adjustments to schedules to improve ticket sales for programs like Michigan State. The 2023...
EAST LANSING, MI

