Depending on your point of view, this is either one of the best or one of the worst weeks on the sports calendar. It’s rivalry week. Fans of both the Michigan State Spartans and Michigan Wolverines have been talking for roughly 51 weeks about how the 2022 football contest might play out. As September has turned into late October, the trash talking has only intensified. This Saturday, the two teams will once again play for the Paul Bunyan Trophy on the gridiron in Ann Arbor.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO