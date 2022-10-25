ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Law & Crime

Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head

A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Vice

A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel

A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Washington Examiner

Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year

Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Border Report

WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
