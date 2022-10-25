Read full article on original website
The funeral home can't cope, so a Texas sheriff is storing bodies of migrants who died crossing the border in a refrigerated container, he says
The bodies of migrants who died trying to cross the US-Mexico border are being kept in a refrigerated container near the Rio Grande because the local funeral home can longer store them, a Texas sheriff says.
Family of Mexican migrant slain in West Texas seek answers
The family of a migrant who authorities say was shot to death in Texas by two brothers are demanding more information this week, as the two men charged in the killing were released from jail.
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Young Texas Man Convicted and Sentenced for 2021 Murder of Stepfather Who Poured a Beer on His Mother’s Head
A Texas man was recently sentenced to just shy of two decades in prison for shooting and killing his stepfather in March 2021. On Friday, Bexar County jurors found Jarren Diego Garcia, 20, guilty of murder and sentenced him to an 18-year-long term of incarceration. He must spend at least half of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole, according to the San Antonio Express-News.
Venezuelans still crossing South Texas border in large groups despite new rules
The mass migration of Venezuelan asylum seekers crossing from northern Mexico into South Texas doesn't appear to be stopping despite new rules by the Biden administration to expel the majority of them back to Mexico. Border Report took a fou
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
Mexican Fatally Shot at ‘Point-Blank Range’ to the Head in Border Patrol Custody
A Mexican citizen was fatally shot in the head at point-blank range on Tuesday while being detained in a U.S. Border Patrol Station in Texas, according to information obtained by VICE World News. The man suffered from two gunshot wounds at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso, according...
Rival drug cartels open fire on each other with .50 cal weapons just miles from Texas border
Two rival Mexican drug cartels opened fire on one another near the Texas border in a recent incident. Drone footage shows vehicles mounted with .50cal machine guns.
Migrants from three countries are driving the spike in encounters at the southern border, swamping a backlogged immigration system
The latest wave of migration has been mostly driven by people fleeing Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba. The sheer numbers are complicating the processing and removal of the latest arrivals to the US.
Venezuelan migrants riot at Tijuana detention center/shelter
By Wednesday morning, Baja California immigration officials were calling the incident a disturbance and not a full-blown riot.
Mexican priest known as "Father Pistolas" suspended after he advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels
Mexico's Roman Catholic Church has suspended a controversial priest who has advised parishioners to carry guns to fight off drug cartels. Better known as "Father Pistolas," Rev. Alfredo Gallegos is a priest in the violence-plagued western state of Michoacan who has himself sometimes carried a weapon. A circular from the...
Texas man, 38, charged after officers find 84 illegal immigrants being smuggled in dump truck
A driver has been arrested in Cotulla, Texas after being found attempting to smuggle 84 migrants hidden inside of a dump truck across the U.S. border, officials say.
A Marine Known as ‘El Marino’ Has Allegedly Started His Own Cartel
A former Mexican marine and ex-lieutenant for the infamous Sinaloa Cartel drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada is forming a new cartel, according to a series of official documents leaked by a hacker group. Carlos Enrique Martínez Cuesta, known as “El Marino” or “El 5,” recently parted ways...
Hundreds of Venezuelan migrants leave southern Mexico to travel to U.S. border
TAPACHULA, Mexico, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of migrants set off from Mexico's southern border early on Friday on a northward journey to the U.S.-Mexico border where hundreds of others are stranded following a deal to expel Venezuelan migrants crossing into the United States.
Washington Examiner
Arrests of Haitians crossing border illegally drop 99% in a year
Illegal immigration of Haitian citizens has plummeted by a staggering 99% in the past year after the Biden administration changed its rules about which immigrants could seek refuge at ports of entry. The change in rules, quietly expanded this summer, came after more than 15,000 Haitian citizens came across the...
Texas rancher calls on Biden to visit border, says law enforcement catching more armed migrants
Texas rancher Laura Allen called out the Biden administration for altering its border policies just before the midterm elections on 'Fox & Friends First'.
El Paso struggles to house migrants after shelter closes as border crossings surge
City’s new facility has to find shelters for those without alternative after a 40-year beacon of refuge shuttered earlier this year
Arizona Border Patrol agents discover 9 illegal immigrants hiding inside cattle trailer
U.S. Border Patrol Agents in Arizona discovered nine illegal immigrants hidden inside an enclosed space within a cattle trailer near the Mexico border over the weekend. The discovery came during a traffic stop near Nogales, Arizona around 1 a.m., U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a press release.
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg Abbott
I often debate with my father-in-law over which has the best hamburger in San Antonio. He believes it is Chester's Hamburgers. While I love Chester's, I have always preferred Chris Madrid's. So, I was surprised today to see the online criticism being directed at Chris Madrid's for hosting an event for Gov. Greg Abbott this week.
WATCH: CBP expels hundreds of Venezuelans to Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. officials on Friday sent hundreds of Venezuelan asylum seekers to Juarez, Mexico, as the Department of Homeland Security implemented a new policy making them eligible for Title 42 expulsions. The migrants began walking over the Paso del Norte International Bridge from El Paso around 2 p.m. in groups […]
