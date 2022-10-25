ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adelanto, CA

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

Middle school student, 14, arrested for alleged shooting threat in Adelanto

A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly airdropping a message to other kids that threatened there would be a shooting at their middle school in Adelanto. Columbia Middle School had received several threats against the safety of its students over the past week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
ADELANTO, CA
vvng.com

17-year-old and 2 adults arrested in Adelanto, loaded guns found inside stolen car

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old wanted on a no-bail warrant is back in jail after he was found with a loaded handgun inside a stolen vehicle, officials said. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:24 p.m., Deputy M. Lewis conducted a vehicle check on a 2018 White Nissan Sentra parked on the side of the road, near the intersection of Star Street and Christopher Street in Adelanto.
ADELANTO, CA
KTLA

Man wearing clown mask attacks 2 women in Victorville: Police

A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting one woman and robbing another in Victorville while wearing a clown mask, officials said Wednesday. One incident occurred Tuesday in a parking lot near an ATM machine. The victim told dispatchers she was robbed by a man who wore a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt, […]
VICTORVILLE, CA
pasadenanow.com

Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Neighbor’s Home With Pickaxe

A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after allegedly using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video captured at the...
PASADENA, CA
CBS LA

Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms

Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto  while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
ADELANTO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
ANAHEIM, CA
vvng.com

Over 100 pounds of cocaine found during a traffic stop on a semi in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 100 pounds of cocaine were discovered during a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Barstow, officials said. It happened on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:57 P.M., when Officer Irwin Islas with the Barstow Police Department conducted the enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Interstate 15 and Lenwood Road.
BARSTOW, CA
knewsradio.com

Father Arrested In Running Springs

A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
RUNNING SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy