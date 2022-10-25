Read full article on original website
vvng.com
14-year-old arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 14-year-old male juvenile from Adelanto was arrested after airdropping threats to students at Columbia Middle School, officials said. Sheriff’s officials said that over the past week, the middle school has received several threats against the safety of children at the school located at 14408 Aster Road.
Multiple firearms seized from student's home after alleged threats to Victorville middle school
Multiple firearms were seized from the home of a student accused of making shooting threats toward a middle school in Victorville.
Middle school student, 14, arrested for alleged shooting threat in Adelanto
A 14-year-old student was arrested Wednesday for allegedly airdropping a message to other kids that threatened there would be a shooting at their middle school in Adelanto. Columbia Middle School had received several threats against the safety of its students over the past week, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release. […]
vvng.com
17-year-old and 2 adults arrested in Adelanto, loaded guns found inside stolen car
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 17-year-old wanted on a no-bail warrant is back in jail after he was found with a loaded handgun inside a stolen vehicle, officials said. On Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:24 p.m., Deputy M. Lewis conducted a vehicle check on a 2018 White Nissan Sentra parked on the side of the road, near the intersection of Star Street and Christopher Street in Adelanto.
NBC San Diego
Father Accused of Trying to Drown 2-Year-Old at Running Springs Camp
A father in San Bernardino County is accused of trying to drown his 2-year-old daughter at a mountain camp for kids, but camp staffers were able to stop the 42-year-old suspect and save the little girl’s life, authorities said. Neighbors say on Tuesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff's deputies served...
Fontana Herald News
Twenty people are arrested after ‘shots fired’ call leads investigators to cockfighting event
Twenty people were arrested after a “shots fired” call led investigators to an illegal cockfighting event in Bloomington, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The incident occurred on Oct. 24 at 8:20 a.m., when deputies from the Fontana Station responded to the 12000 block of...
vvng.com
Police respond to multiple off-highway vehicles driving reckless on Mojave Drive near US 395 in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Multiple off-highway vehicles were involved in dangerous and reckless behavior as they rode around the area of US Highway 395 and Mojave Drive Tuesday night in Adelanto. At about 8:12 pm, on October 2, 2022, a person called 911 and reported that multiple individuals were...
Woman who told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is accused of killing mother
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 28-year-old woman who previously told police she was too good-looking to be arrested is now accused of killing her mother. Hend Bustami allegedly killed her 62-year-old mother Wednesday morning, Las Vegas Metro police said. Officers began looking for the daughter after finding the mother’s...
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Apprehended After Multi-Freeway Pursuit
Florence-Firestone, Los Angeles, CA: A call to authorities from a victim of a catalytic converter theft from their vehicle in Rowland Heights early Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, led to a pursuit and eventual apprehension of the suspects in the unincorporated area of Florence-Firestone in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles County...
Man wearing clown mask attacks 2 women in Victorville: Police
A man was arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting one woman and robbing another in Victorville while wearing a clown mask, officials said Wednesday. One incident occurred Tuesday in a parking lot near an ATM machine. The victim told dispatchers she was robbed by a man who wore a white clown mask and a red sweatshirt, […]
pasadenanow.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Attacking Neighbor’s Home With Pickaxe
A 65-year-old woman was in custody Wednesday after allegedly using a pickaxe to break a neighbor’s windows in Pasadena. The attack occurred Monday afternoon at a residence in the 1700 block of Asbury Drive, near Allen Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. In surveillance video captured at the...
Teenager arrested after fighting with deputies, carrying two loaded firearms
Authorities arrested a teenager in Adelanto for entering bringing two firearms onto while armed with two firearms, and for attempted to fight with deputies. According to San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, the 16-year-old male entered the secured parking lot of the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station, and approached a deputy who was sitting inside of his vehicle. They were able to disarm him without further incident, detaining him right after. Both of the firearms were loaded with high-capacity magazines. "Once inside the station, the suspect attempted to fight deputies," a statement released to the public read. The suspect was arrested and booked at High Desert Juvenile Detention and Assessment Center in Apple Valley. Anyone with additional information was asked to contact deputies at (760) 552-6800.
2urbangirls.com
Woman accused of grabbing two children outside of Orange County school
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. – A 27-year-old woman was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of making inappropriate comments and grabbing two children in Fountain Valley. Anisa Lopez of Anaheim was accused of making the inappropriate comments to several juveniles around Magnolia Street and Talbert Avenue on Monday as they were getting out of school, police said. the was also accused of “inappropriately” grabbing two of the children, police said.
Police seeking to identify man who stole 14 ATM machines in Brea
Police are seeking to identify a suspect who stole a shipment of ATM machines from a business in Brea.
Fontana Herald News
More than 30 pounds of methamphetamine seized by officers in San Bernardino
More than 30 pounds of methamphetamine were seized by officers in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The Narcotics Unit conducted an investigation into a subject believed to be transporting large quantities of methamphetamine into the city, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Oct. 27.
NBC Los Angeles
Eastvale Mom Accused of Killing 2-Year-Old Son to Undergo Psych Evaluation
A judge Wednesday ordered a woman accused of killing her 2-year-old son in Eastvale to undergo psychiatric evaluations to determine whether she's mentally competent. Xiu Xiu Sun, 31, was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff's Department investigation into the death of Chris Cui. Sun is charged with murder and...
Woman Charged with Attacking 2 Girls in Fountain Valley
A 27-year-old woman was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting two girls as they got out of school in Fountain Valley.
vvng.com
Over 100 pounds of cocaine found during a traffic stop on a semi in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over 100 pounds of cocaine were discovered during a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer in Barstow, officials said. It happened on Friday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 11:57 P.M., when Officer Irwin Islas with the Barstow Police Department conducted the enforcement stop for a vehicle code violation in the area of Interstate 15 and Lenwood Road.
knewsradio.com
Father Arrested In Running Springs
A Southern California man has been arrested for trying to drown his two-year-old daughter in a pond. The San Bernardino County Sheriffs Department says Timothy Shipman was seen trying to submerge the girl at a campground in the mountain town of Running Springs. Workers at the Pali Mountain Camp stopped...
Video shows pickaxe wielding woman attack California home where grandmother was babysitting newborn
“I feel like we lost our safe place.”
