Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
9 Louisiana high school football coaches suspended for rest of season after mid-game altercation: report
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight other members of his staff have been suspended for the rest of the 2022 season after an altercation during a road game on Oct. 20. Monroe, La.-based news station KNOE reported Wednesday that the dispute, which took place during Carroll's game ...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Creek, Lincoln Prep moved to Thursday
Due to the impending weather forecast for Friday, a number of high school football games in north Louisiana have been moved up to Thursday. This week’s match-up of Lincoln Parish neighbors is one of them as Lincoln Prep and Cedar Creek are now slated to play Thursday at 7 p.m. at Cougar Stadium.
El Dorado funeral home is the oldest funeral in Arkansas
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Until December 2, 2022, the Perry’s Funeral Chapel will host an exhibit of the establishment’s history. The chapel is 100 years old and it is the oldest funeral home in the State of Arkansas. The funeral home is located at 312 West Oak Street in El Dorado, Ark.
Prescription take-back day event to take place in Northeast Louisiana on October 29th
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Northeast Delta Human Services Authority (NEDHSA) will host a prescription drug take-back event Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 AM to 2 PM. The drop-off locations will be throughout Northeast Louisiana. NEDHSA will accept pills, patches, and liquids. However, needles, sharp, or aerosols are not accepted. This event is free and […]
KNOE TV8
ULM cancels Bayouval 2022 Music Festival
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Louisiana Monroe has announced that the Bayouval 2022 Music Festival has been canceled. ULM says they have decided to cancel the event due to the inclement weather forecasted over the weekend. The Bayouval festival was supposed to be a fundraiser for scholarship money...
Union Parish High School announce Nicholas McConnell as their new principal
FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, October 26, 2022, the Union Parish High School announced Nicholas McConnell as their new principal. Congratulations to Principal McConnell.
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1
Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Weekend Crash on LA 1. Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on October 24, 2022, that one individual died on Sunday, October 23, following an automobile accident in Caspiana, Louisiana on Saturday night. Caddo Parish Sheriff’s patrol deputies were summoned to the 11000 block of Highway 1 just after 10 p.m. Saturday in response to a severe crash. The motorist, later identified as 27-year-old Bobby Sims by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office, was driving southbound on Highway 1 when he appeared to lose control and veered off the road to the right, striking an electric pole and numerous trees. Sims was ejected from the F-150 pickup truck he was driving. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and unfortunately died hours later in the hospital.
Grambling State Police Officer arrested for Malfeasance in Office
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Grambling State University police arrested 59-year-old Rodney Thornton Williams for Malfeasance in Office. According to reports, Williams is a GSU police officer. Williams was transported to the Lincoln Parish Detention Center and his bond was set at […]
NBC 10 News Today: 2022 Franklin Fright Night
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, NBC 10’s Mya Hudgins and Hunter Elyse sat down with Winnsboro Main Street Director, Sam Sheppard, to discuss Franklin Fright Night. For more details about this event, watch the clip above.
ktalnews.com
Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers
A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Federal lawsuit filed against Minden Police officers. A 58-year-old man was rear-ended in Minden and ended up being pepper sprayed and thrown to the ground by Minden police. Candidate...
ktalnews.com
Sibley students use important plant to save the monarch butterfly
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A school in Webster Parish is the first in Louisiana to build a special tool to save an iconic, royal butterfly species. Students of Sibley are outside Lakeside Junior and Senior High School learning about nature and the vital role of plant life affecting the ecosystem.
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
lincolnparishjournal.com
University staffer arrested
Grambling State University Police apparently arrested one of its own Friday. Booking records at the Lincoln Parish Detention Center indicate Rodney Thornton Williams, 59, of Shreveport, was arrested by GSU PD on a warrant alleging malfeasance in office. Williams is listed in the online GSU staff directory as a GSU...
1 dead, 1 injured in motorhome fire in Monroe; authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, around 5:55 AM, Monroe Fire was dispatched to a reported fire on Louisville Avenue in Monroe, La. According to officials, firemen arrived at the scene and discovered a motorhome on fire. An adult male was pronounced dead and another individual managed to escape the motorhome. The […]
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
Vicksburg Post
LDOTD: I-20 bridge lane closures expected with work underway on bridge
Motorists traveling Interstate 20 between Vicksburg and Monroe can expect periodic delays in the east and westbound lanes of the I-20 bridge over the Mississippi River as the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development makes repairs to the bridge’s expansion joints. Work began on the bridge Monday. Louisiana is...
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Pre-Registration Closing Soon for FREE Fishing Event In Natchitoches
Earlier this month, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced the kick-off event celebrating Parc Natchitoches joining the Get Out & Fish! Program. This family-friendly fishing event will include a fishing tournament for all ages, various fishing activities and demonstrations, and raffle prizes! The pond will be stocked with adult-size channel catfish prior to the event.
lincolnparishjournal.com
LPSO wraps up burglary case quickly
Deputies with the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office resolved a burglary investigation within hours of learning of a Second Street break-in just outside Ruston. LPSO responded to a burglary after a neighbor reported seeing a man leave her neighbor’s house carrying several TVs. The victim said his back door had been kicked in and flatscreen televisions and other items had been taken.
cenlanow.com
Project to widen I-20 bridge to take bids next Fall
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development held a legislative public hearing at the Monroe Civic Center as part of its annual ‘Road Show’ to review highway construction priorities for the fiscal year as well as projects in the future. Deputy Secretary of...
Comments / 0