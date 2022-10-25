ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Reaction To Chiefs Trade Goes Viral

It's safe to say that Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes is excited about his team's recent trade with the New York Giants. And he's letting everyone know it. On Thursday, the Chiefs acquired wide receiver Kadarius Toney from the New York Giants in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Toney had barely played for the Giants this season after going to them 20th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft just over a year ago.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Eagles' Quinn trade has ex-Cowboy irate on TV

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is on such a heater right now, he has former Cowboys defensive ends losing it on live television. Roseman pulled off another heist on Wednesday, dealing a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for Robert Quinn - while the Bears will pick up the majority of his salary this season. The 32-year-old pass rusher had 18.5 sacks last season and is still a dangerous piece in his 12th year in the league.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown’s Special Rules Kept Steelers From Hiring Super Bowl 40 MVP Hines Ward As Team’s WR Coach In 2013

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers, Hines Ward and Antonio Brown are indeed viewed differently by fans of the organization. They both may be the top two wideouts in the franchise’s history, but the on and off-the-field antics of one have had millions of people thinking negatively of him the last few years. The current XFL head coach in Ward, on the other hand, is a Super Bowl hero in Pittsburgh and remains a fan favorite to this day.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Josh Allen Halloween Party: PHOTOS from Bills Bye Week

There are many ways a quarterback can put his leadership skills on display. Playing host for a team Halloween party is a good one. And it seems Josh Allen just threw a good one. The Buffalo Bills (5-1) enjoyed their bye week in Week 7 with what appears to be...
atozsports.com

Steelers have found a successor for longtime starter

What at the time seemed like a bargain signing by the Pittsburgh Steelers has become one of the most important players on Mike Tomlin’s defense. Especially during the absence of T.J. Watt, the Steelers have had to turn elsewhere to bring back their usual old-school identity built on competent defense. Only this time, they’ve found it inside rather than on the edge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Desmond Howard Makes His Thoughts On Deion Sanders Very Clear

ESPN's "College GameDay" will visit Jackson State this Saturday to preview the program's showdown with Southern. With that said, Desmond Howard appeared on "Get Up" this Friday to discuss Deion Sanders' accomplishments as a head coach. Howard made it very clear that he's a big fan of Sanders' work. In...
JACKSON, MS
Complex

LeBron James Announces He’s No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

LeBron James is parting ways with the Dallas Cowboys. James made the announcement while speaking with Maverick Carter on Instagram Live on Thursday, claiming Cowboys owner Jerry Jones requiring that his team’s players stand for the national anthem four years ago was the last straw. LeBron confirmed he’s “all...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 8 of 2022

We finally had a small return to normalcy in Week 7 when it came to our picks, which I’m mostly saying because I happened to tie for the win this week. When you’re the one tasked with putting up the picks post each week you get to flex.
The Spun

Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Jets HC Robert Saleh has fiery advice for Gang Green fans

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a message for Gang Green fans: Be ready for fireworks. In a news conference Friday, Saleh encouraged fans to be in their seats early for Sunday's home game against New England. He said fireworks will shoot off at MetLife Stadium one hour before kickoff as a reminder.
NEW YORK STATE
lastwordonsports.com

Reports: Lamar Jackson ‘Not Happy’ with Baltimore

As per Skip Bayless on the Skip Bayless Show this week, Lamar Jackson is not happy with the Baltimore Ravens. The source of his dissatisfaction? Unsurprisingly, the stalled contract talks. On the show, Bayless says that the source he heard about this from is a credible source inside the Ravens...
BALTIMORE, MD
Athlon Sports

Broncos Announce Russell Wilson's Week 8 Status

After watching the Denver Broncos' Week Seven loss to the New York Jets from the sideline, quarterback Russell Wilson is going to be back on the field Sunday. Broncos' head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced that Wilson will start when his team faces the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Wilson missed ...
DENVER, CO

