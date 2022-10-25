West Virginia city reminds residents to collect fallen leaves

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The City of Charleston’s Public Works Department is reminding residents how they can lend a hand to the city by collecting fallen leaves.

They say by collecting them you can help prevent blockages in storm drains ditches.

People can bag up their leaves and set them out on trash day or rake them up by the edge of the street to be a part of the Supplemental Loose Leaf Collection that starts on Oct. 31.

For assistance, call the Public Works Department at 304-348-6850

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.