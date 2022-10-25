Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
9th circuit upholds chalking tires in San Diego
City Attorney Mara W. Elliott Thursday announced that the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld San Diego's longstanding practice of chalking tires to enforce time limits in parking spaces on city streets. In a split 2-1 decision, the panel voted that the dusting of chalk on a tire does...
KPBS
San Diego's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee is adjourned for the last time
As San Diegans adjust to living with COVID-19 so are city officials. Thursday was the final meeting of the San Diego City Council's COVID-19 Response and Recovery Committee. Since early last year the committee has met about all things pandemic related. "We did our best to make sure communities of...
City of San Diego responds to broken streelight report
SAN DIEGO — We now have an update to a story we first brought you on Monday. People living in one Del Mar neighborhood were fed up with how long it was taking the city to fix broken lights on their street, saying it would make Halloween dangerous for kids.
San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods
San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
KPBS
Unhealthy beach advisory issued for parts of Coronado, San Diego and Del Mar
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Thursday for beaches from Del Mar south, citing unhealthy levels of bacteria. Specifically, the department advised beachgoers of bacterial levels at Tidelands Park in Coronado, Camino del Oro and Paseo Grande in La Jolla Shores,. San Dieguito...
Coast News
City Council Representative Kori Jensen’s Deep Roots in Oceanside
An Oceanside native, Kori Jensen is running for District 1 Oceanside City Council to tackle the issues of homelessness, environmental preservation, and economic revitalization. Jensen’s grandparents were successful employers and owned iconic businesses in Oceanside. Her father’s parents were the founders and operators of Scandia Bakery & Fountain on Mission...
Anti-Panhandling Signs in La Mesa Spark Debate, Denunciations and Even Pranks
A disabled Vietnam-era veteran named John sat under an Ikea umbrella on a La Mesa median Tuesday. He displayed a neatly lettered sign that read: “Please help with what you can. Every little bit helps, even change.”. John wouldn’t give his last name but shared that he’s been taking...
Coast News
County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors
SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD
Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: ‘I Can’t Afford to Buy a Home Here’
With its plan to spend potential bond money on employee housing, San Diego Unified could become the first local education agency — which can be either school districts or county office of education — to provide employee housing in the county. It’s a strategy to retain and recruit teachers that’s spread throughout the state, spurred by the high cost of housing.
What are the top stolen vehicles in San Diego?
SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
KPBS
San Diego County regulators consider odor issues at Barrio Logan factory
San Diego air quality regulators will decide Thursday on a timeline for a fuel company to eliminate odors coming from its Barrio Logan factory. KPBS Environment Reporter Erik Anderson has details. San Diego Air Pollution Control regulators will decide Thursday how much time a Barrio Logan company will take to...
KPBS
Supervisors vote to transfer cannabis licensing to planning department
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously voted to advance a proposed ordinance that would transfer cannabis licensing duties from the sheriff's department to the planning department. The board approved a first reading of the ordinance, which if passed will allow Planning and Development Services to handle enforcement,...
KPBS
The Barrio Logan smell problem will linger for another six weeks
San Diego County Air Pollution officials are ordering a San Diego biofuel company to contain pungent odors that neighbors have been complaining about for nearly a year. The county’s Air Pollution Control District (APCD) finalized and approved a negotiated abatement order that calls on the company to fix the problem by Dec. 9.
San Diego Business Journal
La Mesa Townhomes Selling Briskly in Tough Market
City Ventures, based in Irvine and San Francisco, has opened a La Mesa infill project with 60 townhomes, many of which were snapped up by eager buyers before they were finished. Built on a 2.5-acres site on University Avenue between Park Avenue and Dale Avenue, the project that goes by...
Unclaimed $38M San Diego SuperLotto Plus ticket set to expire
Someone out there has until the end of Oct. 27 to cash in their luck as the their SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $38 million is set to expire, according to a press release from the California Lottery.
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
Gov. Newsom endorses San Diego's Measure D
Measure D's passage would repeal a previous initiative, Measure A, which was passed in 2012 and prohibited the city from requiring contractors to enter into PLAs.
Maps: See which San Diegans could start paying for trash pick up
As election day approaches, San Diegans will have the chance to toss out part of a century-old law that prohibits the city from charging for trash collection. The San Diego City Council added the People’s Ordinance to the Nov. 8 ballot, asking voters to allow the city to recoup from customers the million of dollars it spends on trash collection services each year. If the ballot initiative, Measure B, wins at the polls and the council later decides to impose a fee, city analysts estimate that property owners who have been receiving free trash pickup would begin paying a monthly fee between $23-$29. Read our analysis on why that estimate is likely low.
eastcountymagazine.org
WARNER SPRINGS SCHOOL DISTRICT IS AMONG 95 PUBLIC WATER SYSTEMS WITH HIGH ARSENIC LEVELS
September 13, 2016 (San Diego’s East County) -- Over three years after the federal government found California in noncompliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act, 95 public water systems serving more than 55,000 people across the state are still providing water with illegal levels of arsenic, according to a new report by the Environmental Integrity Project.
Comments / 0