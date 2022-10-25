Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River
TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
NBC New York
NJ Police Shoot Just-Released Hospital Patient After Wild Carjacking and Highway Chase
A wild crime spree in New Jersey started when a hospital patient took off in a medical van right after getting released, then crashed on the highway before stealing another car, leading police to open fire on him. The shots from officers came on Route 35 in Holmdel after the...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Two Minnesota Men Arrested in Toms River for Catalytic Converter Theft Found with Gun, Ammo in Truck [VIDEOS]
Two Minnesota men are in custody and facing multiple charges after Toms River Police nabbed them in connection with a crime. Last night, at approximately 10:55 PM, multiple police units were dispatched to Dugan Lane for a reported suspicious vehicle and theft in progress. The caller stated that the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut at the suspect vehicle, a large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate, was last seen heading towards Lakewood.
Suspected Catalytic Converter Thieves Arrested On Jersey Shore: Police
A pair of men from Minnesota were arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts, authorities said. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, at approximately 10:55 p.m., multiple police units were dispatched to Dugan Lane for a reported suspicious vehicle and theft in progress, Toms River police said. The caller said that the...
Man shot by NJ police charged for stealing, crashing 2 vehicles, including 1 from hospital
A man shot by police Wednesday morning has been charged after authorities say he stole and crashed multiple vehicles, including a commercial delivery vehicle from a New Jersey hospital parking lot.
Discharged hospital patient accused of stealing and crashing 2 vehicles facing multiple charges
A man recently discharged from the hospital is facing multiple charges for allegedly stealing two vehicles and crashing them in Monmouth County.
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com
Prosecutor: Rt. 35 Corridor Road Closures Stem from Police-Involved Shooting of Suspect
From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office …. The following is an MCPO statement related to road closures and police activities taking place along the Route 35 corridor this morning:. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances behind a nonfatal police-involved shooting that occurred earlier today, Wednesday, October...
Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash
A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ
HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
Three northern New Jersey residents arrested ‘casing’ vehicles in Marlboro
MARLBORO — Three residents of northern New Jersey were arrested by Marlboro police officers in the early morning hours of Oct. 22 and charged with attempted motor vehicle burglary, among other violations. In response to a request for information from the News Transcript, Marlboro Police Capt. Stephen Levy said...
Brick Police catch woman red handed actively trying to buy drugs off people
There continues to be drugs pouring into and being abused in Ocean County communities at an alarming clip. Law enforcement continues to crack down on drug deals, possession and related crimes while continuing to offer and introduce a variety of programs, services, and initiatives to find and get people help and into recovery.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Elizabeth Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-run in Toms River
An Elizabeth man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit and run that occurred in Toms River earlier this week. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little announced that on October 25, 2022, Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A.2C:11-5.1, in connection with a fatal hit–and–run incident that occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River, resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
Driver carjacked at Wawa in N.J. while waiting to use air pump: police
A driver was carjacked at a Wawa in Burlington County, New Jersey, on Saturday afternoon while she waited to put air in her vehicle’s tires, officials said. One of the three men who approached the woman at about 2:30 p.m. at the convenience store on Route 70 in Medford “physically removed” her from her 2015 Nissan Rogue, Medford police said.
Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.
HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
Owners of pit bull shot by Keyport police officer say dog is recovering
The owners of a pit bull that was shot by a Keyport police officer during a call, say that the dog is recovering.
Middlesex County Prosecutor: Monroe District No. 2 fire chief purchased personal items with department funds
MONROE – The chief of Monroe Township Fire District No. 2, who has been on administrative leave since April, has been charged with theft after allegedly purchasing personal items with fire department funds, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone. In February 2022, Fire Commissioners of Monroe Fire District...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged after spray-painting buildings in Hunterdon County
FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged after allegedly spray-painting buildings in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 27, at around 4:23 p.m., an officer was alerted by an employee at Liberty Village that there was a man on the property actively spray-painting buildings, police said.
fox29.com
Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say
MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
abc27.com
Police searching for suspected thieves who stole from vehicles in Manchester Township
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – According to the Northern York County Regional Police Department’s Facebook page, several thefts from unlocked vehicles occurred in Manchester Township last night. On Oct. 23, suspects targeted unlocked vehicles in the Manchester Township area. They stole $3,000 worth of items from the vehicles.
After Toms River, NJ break-ins, slow-moving Jeep seen canvassing neighborhood
A week after two homes in Toms River were burglarized within an hour, residents reported a Jeep driving slowly through two neighborhoods and an attempted car burglary on Sunday. Toms River police said residents of the neighborhoods around New Hampshire Avenue and North Maple Avenues in the afternoon reported a...
