Toms River, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Two Men Arrested For Catalytic Converter Thefts In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – Two men have been arrested and charged with stealing the catalytic converter from a victim’s SUV, police said. Around 10:55 p.m. on October 26, authorities received a report of a theft in progress on Dugan Lane. According to the caller, the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut. A large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate was seen leaving the area heading towards Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Two Minnesota Men Arrested in Toms River for Catalytic Converter Theft Found with Gun, Ammo in Truck [VIDEOS]

Two Minnesota men are in custody and facing multiple charges after Toms River Police nabbed them in connection with a crime. Last night, at approximately 10:55 PM, multiple police units were dispatched to Dugan Lane for a reported suspicious vehicle and theft in progress. The caller stated that the catalytic converter to his SUV had just been cut at the suspect vehicle, a large white box truck with a loading ramp on the tailgate, was last seen heading towards Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
rumsonfairhavenretrospect.com

Prosecutor: Rt. 35 Corridor Road Closures Stem from Police-Involved Shooting of Suspect

From the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office …. The following is an MCPO statement related to road closures and police activities taking place along the Route 35 corridor this morning:. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the circumstances behind a nonfatal police-involved shooting that occurred earlier today, Wednesday, October...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Union County Fugitive Charged In Fatal Toms River Hit-Run Crash

A 74-year-old man from Union County remains at large in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Ocean County, authorities said. Milciades Oviedo, of Elizabeth, was charged with knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death on Tuesday, Oct. 25, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Beach Radio

Shots fired after stolen car crash in Holmdel, NJ

HOLMDEL — Police fired shots on Route 35 after a stolen vehicle crashed and the driver attacked two people on Wednesday morning, officials said. The stolen vehicle crashed into another on Route 35 between Laurel Avenue and Centerville Road on the Middletown/Holmdel border, according to Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden.
HOLMDEL, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Elizabeth Man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-run in Toms River

An Elizabeth man has been charged in connection with the fatal hit and run that occurred in Toms River earlier this week. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Toms River Township Police Chief Mitch Little announced that on October 25, 2022, Milciades Oviedo, 74, of Elizabeth, has been charged with Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Death in violation of N.J.S.A.2C:11-5.1, in connection with a fatal hit–and–run incident that occurred at approximately 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, in the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Route 70 in Toms River, resulting in the death of Sierra Fisher, 28, of Manchester Township.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS New York

Carjacking, police-involved shooting rock Holmdel, N.J.

HOLMDEL, N.J. -- There was chaos in New Jersey on Wednesday morning.Police say a man stole a car, led cops on a chase, and was shot at before crashing. The vehicle burst into flames.As CBS2's Kevin Rincon reported, the suspect had just been discharged from Bay Shore Medical Center down the road when cops say he stole a van. That van crashed into the center median along Route 35.A good Samaritan pulled over to help. Sources told CBS2 the suspect then stole that car.Moments later, police pulled up and were led on a chase that ended in Holmdel, when the suspect went off the road. The vehicle took out a fruit stand on the way and then burst into flames.Police sources say cops fired shots at the stolen car during the chase. It's not clear what prompted that, but Rincon has learned that part of the investigation is now being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.The suspect in the alleged carjacking was taken in to custody.
HOLMDEL, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Man charged after spray-painting buildings in Hunterdon County

FLEMINGTON BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A man was charged after allegedly spray-painting buildings in Flemington Borough, according to police. On September 27, at around 4:23 p.m., an officer was alerted by an employee at Liberty Village that there was a man on the property actively spray-painting buildings, police said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
fox29.com

Woman carjacked while waiting to use air pump at Medford Wawa, police say

MEDFORD, N.J. - Authorities are looking for a group of suspects accused of carjacking a woman while she waited in line to use an air pump at a Burlington County Wawa. Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman told FOX 29 that the broad daylight carjacking happened at the Wawa off of Route 70 when around 2:30 p.m. last Saturday.
MEDFORD, NJ

