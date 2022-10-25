Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Alabama witness says UFO may have reset vehicle radio to Christian stationRoger MarshMobile, AL
The Blind Tiger slated to open early 2023 at the Fairhope PierAna KimberFairhope, AL
WALA-TV FOX10
Dr. Trey Fellers discusses new pacifier that promotes natural oral development
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Pacifiers can go a long way helping soothe babies, but they are not always a good thing. They sometimes can have a negative effect on babies’ mouths. FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Trey Fellers to learn more about a new revolutionary pacifier that promotes natural oral development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Evening of Impact: 5 nonprofits each awarded $109K by Impact 100 Baldwin County
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Five non-profits on the Eastern Shore received life-changing money Wednesday night. The group “Impact 100 Baldwin County” awarding more than half a million dollars to worthy causes, which aim to make a difference in the community. Taking the stage at the Daphne Civic Center...
Changes coming to Daphne’s Mardi Gras ordinance
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mardi Gras is a big part of life on the Gulf Coast. Each year thousands of people line the streets in Olde Towne Daphne, catching throws and letting the good times roll. “We’ve got one organization that’s over 22 years parading, the Shadow Barons,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune. “The Apollo’s […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: Fairhope Brewing Company Pet Adoption and Beer Release
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This Sunday, October 30, Fairhope Brewing is hosting its annual pet adoption in celebration of the release of our Rescue Dog Red Ale. This is our 10th year releasing the beer and we decided to do some thing a little bit different. We had a contest this summer on social media and let our fans nominate their rescue dogs to be featured on the limited edition can. We had more than 400 entries. Forrest, a rescue from Daphne, with a hilarious story, was our winner with the most votes on social media, and he couldn’t be cuter.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile mourning the loss of the “Meat Boss” Benny Chinnis
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile is mourning the Meat Boss. The restaurant announced Monday that its owner, Benny Chinnis lost his battle with cancer. His wife Dara described him as hard-working with a big heart. “He was huge. Just larger than life. He was very giving. He was a friend...
WALA-TV FOX10
Renowned author and national ambassador visits Bay Minette Middle School
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bay Minette Middle School students had a special guest stop by today. But he’s not just any guest-- he’s hailing from Washington, D.C.’s Library of Congress. Author and speaker Jason Reynolds brought a message of hope-- that every person has a story worth...
UPDATE: 10-year-old Saraland girl undergoes 2nd major brain surgery
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Resilient is the only way to describe 10-year-old Tinyla Kitchen as she has undergone her second major brain surgery within the past two years. Kitchen was diagnosed with Rasmussen’s Encephalitis, a rare condition that damages certain parts of the brain and causes seizures. Kitchen underwent surgery on Thursday to have the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Waterfront Rescue locations in need of donations
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Waterfront Rescue Mission President Clay Romano and Waterfront of Mobile Director Jim Langston joined us on Studio10 to talk about a great need right now for donations. The Waterfront locations are in dire need of canned food and cash donations to help feed the less fortunate...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
Meat Boss BBQ founder passes away from cancer, public service set for Saturday
UPDATE (12:25 p.m.): A public funeral service for Benny Chinnis will be held at Cottage Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 10:30 a.m., according to a Facebook post. Visitation begins at 9 a.m. followed by a graveside at Pine Crest Cemetery on Dauphin Island Parkway. The restaurant will be closed Saturday. You can […]
Pet of the Week: Scruffy terrier needs calm home and warm lap
Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier mix named Dolly.
WALA-TV FOX10
Greater Gulf State Fair hires workers to help set up before opening day Friday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We are just a few days away from the Greater Gulf State Fair kicking off in Mobile. Officials put out a call for help on Facebook, looking for workers to help set everything up before all the fun begins. Lots of folks lined up early, ready...
atmorenews.com
51 years of ‘faithful service’
A special service was held Sunday morning, October 23, at Atmore First Assembly of God as members and visitors honored Pastors Don and Sara Davis for “51 Years of Faithful Service and Dedicated Ministry.”. The couple began their ministry in Sylacauga, Ala., serving from 1974 to 1987. Then they...
WALA-TV FOX10
5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner
The following information was provided by event organizers:. 5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner. Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm. This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.
6 places to start your gumbo quest in Lower Alabama
It’s rarely a bad time for a cup of gumbo, but somehow a hint of fall weather makes it perfect. If you’re ready to address that craving, here are six fine places to get started in the Mobile area. Obviously there are scores of places in coastal Alabama...
Apartment fire started with oven: Escambia Co. Fire Rescue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 6:26 p.m., on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at an apartment building at the 3300 block of W. Park Place. Upon arrival to the property, ECFR said no smoke or flames were showing, but further investigation revealed smoke coming from a fourth story apartment. A […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Prichard breaks ground for lighting, beautification project
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - Prichard broke ground Tuesday on a project to improve lighting and help beautify the city with the Wasson Avenue lighting, beautification, stormwater and litter abatement program. The city wants to clean up the area first. Prichard Mayor Jimmie Gardner called on everyone to pitch in. “Let’s...
utv44.com
Mobile Police Dept. offers Coffee with a Cop
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together – over coffee – to discuss issues and learn more about each other. No speeches. No agenda. Just casual conversations. Community members are invited to come out and meet...
‘Tripledemic’ affects Mobile hospitals; professionals say this is only the beginning
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — According to the Center for Disease Control, COVID-19, RSV, and flu cases have been increasing across the nation. Because of the increased amount of cases, health officials are calling this a “tripledemic.” Medical professionals in the Mobile area say the term “tripledemic” is accurate and that this is only the beginning […]
