ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App Store

By Caitlin Huston
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qMMUB_0imWdmZA00

Spotify is ramping up its fight with Apple over app store regulations it says have impacted the launch of its new audiobooks business.

The streaming giant says that Apple will not allow Spotify to explain to users where and how to buy an audiobook or list the cost of the book and will not let the company send emails directing users to purchase the book. Spotify launched its audiobooks business in late September.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

“With our Audiobooks launch, Apple has once again proven just how brazen it is willing to be with its App Store rules, constantly shifting the goalposts to disadvantage their competitors,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said in a statement .

If Spotify allowed users to buy the audiobook directly within the app, it would have to give 30 percent of the revenue to Apple. So instead, the company developed a workaround system for users to buy the audiobook on its website. Spotify is now frustrated with the restrictions Apple is placing around how it can inform customers to make the purchase.

Spotify said it had hired lawyers to make sure it stayed within the app store guidelines when developing the update to the app. Still, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said on the company’s earnings call Tuesday that the new app has been rejected by Apple “three or four times.”

“We have no issue with reader apps adding audiobook content to their apps, linking users out to websites to sign up for services, or communicating with customers externally about alternative purchase options. The Spotify app was rejected for not following the guidelines regarding including explicit in-app communications to direct users outside the app to make digital purchases. We provided them with clear guidance on how to resolve the issue, and approved their app after they made changes that brought it into compliance,” Apple said in a statement.

Audiobooks are available on the app but when an i0S user tries to hit play next to the title, a pop-up appears stating, “Want to listen? You can’t buy audiobooks in the app. We know, it’s not ideal,” without offering further information. On an Android phone, users click the button and receive an email directing them to make the purchase.

In response to Apple’s restrictions, Spotify published a blog post on its site about the issue, spoke out in the press and during the company earnings call and spoke out on its website called “Time to Play Fair,” detailing its allegations against Apple.

Spotify views Apple as a competitor due to its rival streaming service, Apple Music, which offers music as well as audiobooks. However, Spotify’s fight with Apple dates back several years and also includes the restrictions it places on apps in its stores, including requiring companies to use Apple’s payment system.

“Almost four years. That’s how long it’s been since Spotify filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission, and we are still waiting on a decision. And while we wait, Apple continues to dictate what online innovation looks like, doing serious harm to the internet economy, choking competition and the imagination of app developers,” Ek’s statement reads.

Asked on the earnings call about his outspoken stance toward Apple, Ek said he believes it’s “frankly absurd” that his complaint from several years ago has not been resolved and declared this all part of “the next great battle” for platform neutrality.

“We want to have the ability to communicate with our customers the way we choose to do that and the way our customers are accepting to have that line of communication. We do not want a gatekeeper or monopoly in the way to dictate how we communicate with our customers,” Ek said on the call.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Apple Services Revenue Drops Slightly to $19.2B As Total Subscriptions Top 900M

Apple services, the category which encompasses Apple TV+ and Apple Music, saw another slight drop in revenue during the fourth fiscal quarter ending in September. The category generated $19.2 billion in revenue, down slightly from the $19.6 billion reported during the third fiscal quarter ending in June — a figure that was another decline compared to the record $19.8 billion in sales the services collectively generated during the second quarter. But compared to the previous year, Apple’s FY Q4 services revenue represented a five percent year-over-year increase.More from The Hollywood ReporterNBCUniversal Third-Quarter Earnings Rise, Peacock Loss Hits $614M, Comcast Takes $8.6B Sky...
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Hits 195 Million Paid Subscribers, Exceeds Monthly Active Users Expectations

Music streaming giant Spotify reported 195 million paid subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, up from 188 million paid or premium subscribers in the previous quarter and above expectations. The company had forecast it would hit 194 million premium subscribers this quarter. More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify Chief Criticizes Kanye "Ye" West's "Awful" Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won't Be RemovedSpotify Takes Aim At Apple Over Audiobooks Launch on App StoreNetflix Backs Indigenous Filmmakers as Streamer Hits Milestone in Canadian Content Support (Exclusive) Spotify also exceeded its monthly active user expectations, reaching 456 million monthly active users in the third quarter, above its...
The Hollywood Reporter

Universal Music Group Digital Chief Touts Apple Music Price Hike, Spotify Subscriber Growth

Higher music streaming platform prices, kicking off with Apple Music’s recently-unveiled subscription price increase, have been welcomed by publicly traded label giant Universal Music Group, which reported its third quarter earnings on Thursday. “They [Apple] strongly believe in the value of music and by making these pricing changes, artists and songwriters are going to earn more for the streaming of their music,” Michael Nash, executive vp of digital strategy at UMG, told analysts following the release of the company’s financial results.More from The Hollywood ReporterUniversal Music Earnings Rise, Helped by BTS and Olivia Rodrigo'Encanto' Soundtrack, The Weeknd, King & Prince Boost...
The Hollywood Reporter

Ashley Judd Fractured Leg in “Freak Accident” While Mourning Death of Mother Naomi Judd: “Clumsiness Is Associated With Grief”

While grieving the tragic passing of her mother, Ashley Judd suffered yet another leg fracture in what she describes as “just this freak accident.” She made the revelation Wednesday while appearing on Zoom opposite UCLA professor Dr. Jonathan Flint as part of an Open Mind lecture and conversation series put on by the Friends of the Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior at UCLA.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Love Is Alive': Wynonna Judd to Re-create Her Final 1991 Concert With Late Mother, NaomiWynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley "Are So United Right Now" While Opening Up About Mother's DeathAshley Judd...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Matthew Perry Apologizes for Asking Why Keanu Reeves “Still Walks Among Us”

Matthew Perry is apologizing for passages in his forthcoming book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, that reference Keanu Reeves. Among the excerpts that have been posted online from the memoir, which hits stands Nov. 1 from Flatiron Books, are ones in which the Friends alum opens up about his own struggles with substance abuse and laments that his former co-stars River Phoenix and Chris Farley were lost to addiction while Reeves “still walks among us.”More from The Hollywood ReporterFrom Chandler's Cadence to Addiction Woes: 8 Revelations From Matthew Perry's MemoirMatthew Perry Says 'Friends' Co-Star Jennifer Aniston Supported Him Through...
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Hosts “Epic” Screening of ‘Emancipation’ With Rihanna, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry as Guests

Three weeks after Apple debuted Antoine Fuqua’s Emancipation in Washington D.C., the Will Smith-starrer screened for an intimate crowd in Los Angeles that included Rihanna and boyfriend ASAP Rocky, Tyler Perry, Kenya Barris, music producer Corey Smyth, celebrity stylist Fawn Boardley and writer-producer Esa Lewis, among others. Perhaps the most notable guest in the room — aside from Smith himself — was Dave Chappelle. More from The Hollywood ReporterBarack Obama Talks Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Pete Davidson's Dating Life in New Voting PSAByron Allen Unveils Inaugural theGrio Awards Honoring Tyler Perry, Dave Chappelle, Jennifer Hudson and MoreWill Oscar Voters Even Consider...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Spotify Chief Criticizes Kanye “Ye” West’s “Awful” Antisemitic Comments, But Music Won’t Be Removed

The growing corporate boycott of Kanye “Ye” West after he made antisemitic remarks in several interviews has increased pressure on music streaming services to pull the rapper-turned-fashion mogul’s albums from their platforms. On Tuesday, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek addressed the issue in an interview with Reuters, making clear that Ye’s comments were “awful” but his music did not violate the streamer’s anti-hate policies. Ek added it was up to Ye’s label, Universal Music Group’s Def Jam imprint, to pull his music if they felt compelled to.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor's IMG Sells Miss Universe Organization to Thailand's JKN'Tokyo Vice' Producer Alan...
The Hollywood Reporter

Inside the Secret ‘Rust’ Settlement: Why Did Halyna Hutchins’ Widower Drop His Suit to Become an Executive Producer?

A year after Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of Rust, the producers, still facing civil litigation and under a cloud of potential criminal liability, are looking to finish the film in the next few months. Key to this gambit is a private settlement with Hutchins’ estate, announced Oct. 5, which is pending court approval. The plan both ends the wrongful death action brought by Hutchins’ family on Feb. 15 and makes her widower, Matthew, an executive producer on the movie. The settlement marks a public about-face for Matthew Hutchins. After filing suit,...
The Hollywood Reporter

Taylor Swift on How She Got Laura Dern to Star in “Bejeweled” Music Movie

After teasing that the upcoming visuals for songs from her new album Midnights would feature cameos, Taylor Swift revealed how she convinced Laura Dern to star in the movie for her song, “Bejeweled.” Ahead of her Midnights album’s debut, a teaser trailer of “secret projects” from Swift was released during Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video. It was announced that Swift will release “Midnights music movies,” for which she will reteam with cinematographer Rina Yang, who worked with Swift on the All Too Well short film, for the visuals.More from The Hollywood ReporterTaylor Swift Reimagines Cinderella Fairytale in "Bejeweled" Music...
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys Debated Whether Beyoncé‘s ’Renaissance’ Should Compete in Dance (Exclusive)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album almost never made it to the dance floor — at the Grammys. Beyoncé submitted the critically acclaimed album for best dance/electronica album at the 2023 Grammys, but the Recording Academy’s dance committee initially felt that it might not be a perfect fit for the genre, according to a source. That group believed that the album might be better placed in pop, where it would be nominated for best pop vocal album alongside projects by Adele, Harry Styles, Lizzo and more.More from The Hollywood ReporterTina Knowles-Lawson and Richard Lawson's Wearable Art Gala Celebrates Black Excellence and the Harlem RenaissanceNicki...
The Hollywood Reporter

Gap to Remove Kanye “Ye” West’s Yeezy Gap From Stores, Shut Down Website

Gap Inc., the largest specialty retailer in the United States, has officially announced they are taking additional steps to formally cut ties with Kanye “Ye” West, following the company’s statement that they were ending the Yeezy Gap partnership last month. “Our former partner’s recent remarks and behavior further underscore why” the decision was made to part ways with the rapper, the company said in a statement. “Antisemitism, racism and hate in any form are inexcusable and not tolerated in accordance with our values.”More from The Hollywood ReporterAdidas Ends Kanye "Ye" West Yeezy PartnershipJewish Educator Resigns From Donda Academy Amid Kanye West's...
The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’: First Reactions From the World Premiere

Disney and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was unveiled at its world premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday night. The official review embargo for Wakanda Forever lifts Nov. 8, but the social media embargo for early reactions lifted after the premiere. Written and directed by Ryan Coogler, Wakanda Forever is a sequel to the filmmaker’s 2018 movie Black Panther and is the 30th feature film entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first Black Panther movie was a global box office and cultural phenomenon, scoring $1.35 billion in ticket sales and earning an Oscar nomination for best picture.More from The Hollywood...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Quilted Women’s Jackets for Staying Cozy and Chic All Fall and Beyond

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. You know a trend has officially gained momentum when a handful of top tastemakers bless the streets with their take on it. From Bella Hadid in Burberry to Hailey Bieber in Vetements to Rihanna in Celine, all of these stars have stepped out in quilted jackets this year, demonstrating that there is an elegant way to wear a glorified blanket as outerwear if styled correctly.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Gifts for $100 and Under for Dads, Grads...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Best Dyson Airwrap Dupes for Hollywood-Worthy Blowouts

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. While few hairstyles beat Halle Berry’s iconic pixie cut, we also love the long, bouncy blowouts mastered by Gisele Bündchen, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé. Additional voluminous hair icons include Jane Fonda in Barbarella (Sydney Sweeney will star in the remake of the 1968 cult sci-fi film) and — more recently — Gen Z muse Matilda Djerf. One thing all of these women have in common is that they’ve inspired dozens of fans to attempt their legendary looks at...
The Hollywood Reporter

TelevisaUnivision Reiterates That Its Streaming Service Will Be Profitable By End Of 2023

TelevisaUnivision still believes its newly launched streaming product will achieve profitability by the end of next year, a position that CEO Wade Davis noted puts it in contrast to other streaming giants.  Speaking on the company’s third-quarter earnings call Thursday, Davis said other streamers, on average, see peak losses about three years after launch and eventually reach profitability after about six years.More from The Hollywood ReporterEugenio Derbez to Topline 1930s 'Dracula' Comedy for Vix+Latin American Music Awards Jumping to TelevisaUnivision in 2023Ignacio "Nacho" Meyer Named President of U.S. Television Networks at TelevisaUnivision “We’re in year zero. We just launched the streaming service....
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Feige Talks ‘Wakanda Forever’ and Supporting James Gunn’s DC Move: “I’ll Be First in Line”

Wednesday’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere arrived at a time of transition for the comic book world, both onscreen and off. The project honors late actor Chadwick Boseman and is expected to pass the title of Black Panther on to a new actor. Offscreen, Wakanda Forever‘s premiere comes just one day after the game-changing news that James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will ascend to top jobs at DC, the chief rival of Marvel in the comic book space.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever': First Reactions From the World PremiereRyan Coogler, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Cast on...
The Hollywood Reporter

Russian Court Rejects Brittney Griner Appeal of Her 9-Year Sentence

A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.More from The Hollywood ReporterBrittney Griner Pleads for Help in Letter to President Biden From Russian Prison: "I'm Terrified I Might Be Here Forever"With 'Black Adam,' Dwayne...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy