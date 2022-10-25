ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Ella Kissi-Debrah: Public in the dark about ‘deadly’ air pollution’

By Samuel Webb
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zdvvs_0imWdbrB00

Information on local air quality around the UK is far too difficult for the public to find, a government committee has warned.

The Public Accounts Committee said the steps being taken by central and local government to address persistent breaches of legal air pollution limits were not sufficient.

Dame Meg Hillier MP, Chair of the Public Accounts Committee, cited the case of Ella Kissi-Debrah , who lived 25 metres from the South Circular Road in Lewisham , south London, who was just nine years old when she died of an asthma attack in February 2013, having suffered dozens of acute seizures in the three years prior.

In a landmark decision in 2020 – following years of campaigning by Ella’s mother – a coroner ruled that dangerous exposure to air pollution had “made a material contribution” to her death.

Dame Hillier said: “A coroner who found air pollution was material in the death of a little girl who lived near London’s South Circular Road called for legal limits to be lowered, saying there is ‘no safe level of particulate matter’ in the air.

“But current legal limits are regularly being exceeded and the public are not getting enough information about these dangerous breaches to adapt their behaviour in order to protect their health.

“The government doesn’t actually know how much public money is being spent addressing air quality across all departments - which does not suggest the integrated approach necessary to tackle this potentially deadly issue .”

Poor air quality can cause significant damage to people’s health and harms the environment, but progress to address illegal levels of nitrogen dioxide pollution in 64 local authorities is slow, the committee said.

Tackling local air quality issues requires local and national government to work together, but “central government has not always got the balance right”, being “prescriptive in some respects while seeming to avoid responsibilities that naturally sit at a national level in others”, it added.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl 'stolen' by travellers at age four in Yorkshire and taken to Canada, New Zealand and Australia is finally reunited with her family 53 YEARS later who admitted: 'We NEVER thought this would happen'

A woman who was 'stolen' from her family in the UK when she was just four years old and raised by travellers in Canada and New Zealand, before settling down in Australia, has been reunited with her biological family. Susan Gervaise, 57, was taken from her biological family in Pontefract,...
The Independent

Police using hotel and taxi companies to rescue children groomed by drugs gangs

Police are using taxi and hotel companies to help intercept children groomed by drugs gangs, a senior police officer has said. Forces work with the firms training them in identifying vulnerable young people who may be travelling alone to sell drugs, deputy assistant commissioner and National Police Chief’s Council county lines lead Graham McNulty told The Independent. He added that drug gangs are moving away from grooming children as young as 10-years-old following crackdowns by transport police and train guards. “Drug dealers do not want to draw attention to their deals,” Mr McNulty said. “British Transport Police has done a...
The Independent

Qatar’s UK ambassador says gay people ‘should not expect to kiss in public’ at World Cup

Gay people should not expect to be able to kiss in the streets during the World Cup, Qatar’s ambassador to the UK has said.Fahad bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah also said that visitors during the tournament need to be “mindful of the norms and cultures of Qatari society” when it gets underway in November. In an interview on Times Radio, the diplomat was asked how the Qatari authorities would react if a same-sex couple, particularly two men, held hands and showed affection such as by kissing in public.Mr bin Mohammed Al-Attiyah said holding hands in the streets is “totally permitted”...
The Independent

Thousands of rail workers to take strike action for a week in November

Thousands of staff at rail stations, ticket offices, and control rooms across Britain are set to strike for a week next month in an ongoing dispute over pay, job security, and terms and conditions.It comes as part of a series of coordinated strike action since June, which has been the longest and most disruptive since the 1980s.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) working for Network Rail will strike – and take action short of a strike – for five days, from Thursday 3 to Monday 7 November, the union has announced.Meanwhile, members working for individual train operators will take strike action, as...
Daily Mail

Controversial plans to stop cars travelling between neighbourhoods in Canterbury press ahead despite being branded a 'draconian ban on free movement'

A 'draconian' plan to stop people driving between neighbourhoods has come under fire for banning 'free movement' as it is approved for consultation. Canterbury City Council is proposing to divide the city into five different districts, with drivers unable to cross between zones without being fined. Instead, the council is...
BBC

Government help needed over rail 'chaos' - northern mayors

The government should treat "chaos" in rail services as an emergency, mayors in the north of England have said. The Labour mayors of West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Manchester, Liverpool and North Tyneside made the call after meeting to discuss weeks of disruption. They called on the prime minister and transport...
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Airport threatened with closure voted UK's best

An airport set to close for being "financially unviable" according to its owners has been voted the UK's number one by travellers. Owners Peel Group said Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) would be wound down from the end of this month as it was not profitable. The airport was praised by...
The Independent

Battery hen and animal testing laws could be scrapped because of Brexit, warns RSPCA

Laws protecting animals in the UK are at risk of being scrapped because of Brexit, the RSPCA has warned.Bans on battery hens, cosmetics testing on animals and farm animal growth promoter are among 44 animal-welfare measures that are due to be carried over from the EU.But they will be lost if the government runs out of time to incorporate them into UK law.In all, nearly 2,500 laws need to be assessed by the end of next year – a tight schedule – and any not acted on will drop out of law by default.Around four in five major animal-welfare...
The Guardian

Drones circling over Snowdonia could bring life-saving mobile signal to remote areas

Drones circling above the peaks of Snowdonia, providing an airborne mobile network in remote areas, may soon become a feature of the region’s mountain rescue operation. The drones – like small unmanned gliders but with twin engines – would carry equipment providing 4G and 5G connectivity that would link mountain rescue teams and other emergency services with people stranded, lost or injured in remote hills where the mobile phone signal is often patchy or nonexistent.
mailplus.co.uk

Exclusive: Smart motorway safety meltdown

MILLIONS of drivers were potentially put at risk during a terrifying near-national outage of life-saving technology on smart motorways. The system controlling hundreds of miles of the controversial carriageways had to be rebooted following a ‘glitch’ that meant it was out of action for seven hours, including the evening rush hour.
BBC

Laser jets used to clear leaves from railway lines

Trains fitted with plasma jets and lasers are being trialled to clear leaves from railways more sustainably. The technology is being tested on the East Lancashire Railway to see if it is as effective as high pressure water jets, Network Rail said. The current fleet uses 200 million litres of...
kalkinemedia.com

UK cities experience the sharpest escalation in house prices

Sheffield was the UK city facing the greatest hike in house prices. As per Halifax data, the price of a typical home in Sheffield stood at £192,090 in January. The average price of a UK home in an urban area currently stands at £238,144. The average price of...
BBC

Ticketless train travellers to face £100 penalty

The penalty for dodging rail fares in England is set to rise from £20 to £100 in January, the government has said. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it is being hiked because of concerns that the current penalty is not seen as enough of a deterrent. The...
buckinghamshirelive.com

Fire service called after Milton Keynes house struck by lightning during storm

A home in Milton Keynes was struck by lightning during last weekend's storms. The home, in Artemis Grove, Brooklands, was damaged by the strike and sparked a response from the fire service. The incident took place on Sunday during the Met Office's yellow weather warning. Thunderstorms hit much of the...
The Independent

Sunak sees climate credentials questioned amid windfall tax speculation

Rishi Sunak’s climate credentials were under scrutiny on Friday after the new Prime Minister decided to snub Cop27, amid speculation that he could move to expand the windfall tax on energy companies.Climate activists and opposition MPs have been urging the new prime minister to go further on his windfall tax as oil and gas giants see profits soar.The Telegraph reported that Mr Sunak, who alongside Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is seeking out ways to plug a multi-billion pound fiscal black hole, is considering an expansion of the windfall tax that would see the levy potentially increased or expanded to included renewable...
Time Out Global

London train and Overground strikes in November: everything you need to know

There's more misery on the way for London commuters. And the industrial action isn't going to let up any time soon as unions say they are 'in this for the long haul'. There will be fresh strikes for the RMT on November 3, 5, 6 and 7. On November 3 the union has confirmed this will include TfL, potentially bringing London Underground and Overground to a halt. On other strike days it's expected that only one in five trains will run nationally.
BBC

Fire on the Water: Great Yarmouth festival abandoned by storms

An arts and fire festival on the beach was abandoned after being hit by thundery weather conditions. The second annual Fire on the Water event, at Central Beach in Great Yarmouth, was evacuated when torrential rain and lightning hit the Norfolk coast at 19:30 BST on Sunday. Strong winds pulled...
The Independent

The Independent

897K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy