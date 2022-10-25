Tumbleweeds bury home in Security-Widefield area 00:35

A home south of Colorado Springs in the Security-Widefield area was engulfed by tumbleweeds this week. Winds helped create the massive pile of tumbleweeds.

CBS

Neighbors helped remove the weeds but they all just blew back a few hours later.

CBS

A junk removal company arrived to help haul out the mess. The homeowner said he is responsible for cleanup costs for the weeds that were in his yard. That could cost as much as $600.