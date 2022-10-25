ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WITN

Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke. The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern. Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Man facing more serious charges in New Bern shooting

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A man arrested ten days ago for a shooting at a New Bern apartment building is facing more serious charges tonight. The shooting happened on October 14th at Carolina Avenue Apartments where several apartments were damaged by gunfire. Kyseam Williams was originally charged with discharge...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Fire at 100-year-old Duplin County home under investigation

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Duplin County fire officials are investigating after a home was badly damaged Tuesday night. Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick told WNCT’s Claire Curry they responded to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Rd. in Beulaville around 11 p.m. The home, which was believed to be around 100 years old, suffered […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Gov. Cooper offers $25,000 reward for Halifax County murders

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper is offering a $25,000 reward for information in connection to two Halifax County murders. According to a press release from the governor’s office, the Weldon Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 400 block of Chestnut Street in Weldon on April 6, 2021. Officers found 41-year-old Levita Romane Webb and 52-year-old Dexter O’Neal Miles dead from gunshot wounds.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville police charge man in death of child on scooter

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say they have completed an investigation into the death of a child on a scooter that happened on Oct. 1. In a media release from Jacksonville Public Safety on Wednesday, officials said Ismaldo Alberto Sanchez, 35, was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by motor vehicle. The […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
WRAL

Car crashes into power pole in Johnston County

CLAYTON, N.C. — A crash late Wednesday night brought down a power pole in Johnston County. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a driver went off Cornwallis Road near N.C. Highway 42 around 11 p.m. The car broke through a power pole and ended up in a...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

2 women arrested after armed robbery at North Carolina Dollar General

ORIENTAL, N.C. (WNCT) — Two Bayboro women have been arrested and charged after an armed robbery Wednesday morning at the Dollar General on Broad Street on Wednesday morning, authorities said. Sasha Chwasciewski, 43, and Rhiannon Morgan, 35, have been charged with one count each of robbery with a dangerous weapon. Morgan was jailed under a […]
BAYBORO, NC
wcti12.com

Crews on scene of mobile home fire in Lenoir County

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Crews are on the scene of a mobile home fire in Lenoir County. The fire is happening at a home on Highway 11 South in the Kinston area. We have a reporter on the scene working to get more information. Stay with NewsChannel 12 for...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Persons of interest wanted in assault of Aurora business owner

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people of interest are wanted by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after a business owner was robbed and assaulted on Monday. Officials said the incident happened during the early-morning hours at Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant. The owner, a 75-year-old man, was robbed and assaulted as he arrived to open the […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Onslow County dad gets 40-50 years for killing 13-month-old daughter

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County father admitted to killing his 13-month-old daughter more than seven years ago. Anthony Young will serve between 40 and 50 years in state prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and child abuse with physical injury in a Jacksonville courtroom this afternoon.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

