Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
radionwtn.com
New Faces At HCMC Therapy Team
Paris, Tenn. – Henry County Medical Center’s Center for Wellness and Rehabilitation Director Debbie Jelks has announced the addition of three new therapists to her team: Lindsay Fowler, Brittany Stenberg, and Rachel Walker. Fowler is a native of New Lenox, IL and attended Lincoln-Way High School. From there,...
radionwtn.com
Obion Central High Tours Insteel, Excel Boats
Union City, Tenn.–Obion County Central High students toured Insteel and Excel Boats on Obion County Manufacturing Day Tuesday. They were treated to lunch by Tyson at Discovery Park of America. School officials said, “We are grateful to all of those who made today successful: ATA, Tyson, Insteel, Excel Boats, OC Chamber of Commerce, Workforce Innovations, and Discovery Park.” (OCCHS photo).
radionwtn.com
McLeese Resigns As Chamber Director; Joins Team At Total Tech Solutions
Paris, Tenn.–Paris-Henry County Chamber CEO Travis McLeese formally announced his resignation this morning and said he has accepted a management position at Total Tech Solutions. McLeese has been Chamber CEO since 2017 and has overseen a period of great growth for the Chamber, spearheading huge and numerous events, notably...
radionwtn.com
James M. “Jim” Parrish
James M. “Jim” Parrish, 97 of Paris, Tennessee, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at his residence. Jim was born Friday, September 25, 1925, in Cottage Grove, Tennessee, to the late Graden A. Parrish and the late Maude Nichols Parrish. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sons: Kenneth Joe Parrish, who died in infancy and Phillip Parrish, who died in 2003; one sister: Ruth Parrish; and one brother: Bill Parrish.
radionwtn.com
Rodgers, Wisener Nominated As Presidential Scholars
Union City, Tenn.–Union City High School seniors Owen Rodgers and Charlton Wisener have been chosen as nominees for the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. Rodgers and Wisener were selected by UCHS teachers and administration and will be among those considered for state finalists for the prestigious honor. High Schools across...
radionwtn.com
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy
William Dorris “Billy” Bucy, 92, of Puryear, Tennessee, died Friday, October 21, 2022, at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, Tennessee. Billy was born Tuesday, June 24, 1930, in Buchanan, Tennessee, to the late Willie Brooks Bucy and the late Irma Atkins Bucy. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by one brother, Roger Lee Bucy.
WBBJ
Bakery to host giveaway for senior citizens
JACKSON, Tenn. — Ready to help spread kindness?. Floral Cakes Bakery is helping the senior citizen community in our area by gathering supplies and holding a giveaway in November. They say that you can bring items such as gloves, hand sanitizer, beans and rice, noodles, soup, peanut butter, crackers,...
radionwtn.com
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks
Beulah Violet “Billie” Hicks, 99, of Puryear, Tennessee, entered Heaven’s Gates into the arms of her beloved husband, James Dudley Hicks Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Farms of Puryear. Born Saturday, September 1, 1923, in Bellwood, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Edward William...
radionwtn.com
Rockin’ Randall Set For Last Noon On Square
Paris, Tenn.–Rockin’ Randall French will perform at Noon on the Square, Friday, October 28, with Quota Club members providing the meal. Noon on the Square is every Friday in October, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the court square.
radionwtn.com
Businesses, Individuals Honored At Carroll County Chamber Banquet
Huntingdon, Tenn.–A number of individuals and businesses were honored at Monday night’s Carroll County Chamber of Commerce banquet for their positive impact on the county. Named Carroll Countian of the Year was John Mann, a long-time public servant in the county. Other award winners were: Business Person of...
radionwtn.com
“Let It Glow” Opens With Music At Discovery Park
Come to Discovery Park of America on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 at 6 p.m. for the kick-off of “Let it Glow.” They’ll have performances by “America’s Got Talent” finalist Daniel Joyner, an ensemble from the Jackson Symphony, the Voices of Union City Elementary student choir and a special appearance from the man himself—Santa Claus.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Madison County, TN
Tennessee is renowned for many things, including music and one of the world's best whiskeys. However, the Volunteer State offers more to those planning to explore its beauty. To witness Tennessee's beauty, travel to its rural parts, particularly Madison County. This county, with a land area of 557 square miles,...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Middle School Speech Team First At Tourney
Portland, Tenn.- The Henry County Middle School Speech Team competed in the Portland Middle School Tournament and received 1st place overall as a team. The team placed 1st with 125.5 points with the second ranked team receiving 47 points. The team is coached by David Weatherly. All competing students received points to contribute for the win, including Henry students, Andrea Castenada Kaidy Losby and Skylar Lamb; Lakewood students, Addilynn DeSheilds Cullie Snow and Allie Stephens; and Harrelson students, Landon Merrell Kyndal Baker Kayli Lee Anna Webber Sophie Staggs Madylin Lee Addilynn Forrest and Tierra Guy.
radionwtn.com
Get Ready For Trick Or Treat, Tyson Community Feed Friday
Union City, Tenn.–Downtown Union City will be crowded with ghouls and ghosts Friday, October 28 for the annual Downtown Trick or Treating event, followed by the Tyson Community Feed. Trick or Treating is from 3-5 p.m. and city officials invite everyone to wear their best Halloween costumes and stroll...
radionwtn.com
Puentes Finds New College Home At UTM Thanks To Latimer Couple
MARTIN, Tenn. – More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City, Tennessee, couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life. Fast forward to August, and the 20-year-old from Chicago began classes this fall with her tuition, room and board fully paid by the Latimers as she attends the University of Tennessee at Martin. In addition to changing colleges, the first-generation college student has also changed majors with the goal to become an attorney and help those who experience similar circumstances.
radionwtn.com
Spooky Family Fun In Store At Spooktacular
Paris, Tenn.–The place to be for a full Halloween experience will be the city of Paris Parks Department’s annual Spooktacular Saturday. It will be held from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, October 29, at Eiffel Tower Park. The Spooktacular will include the Fright Land Trail or Fantasy Land, along with...
radionwtn.com
Popular Baked Potato Bar Back At Trinity UMC
Paris, Tenn.–The popular annual baked potato bar is back at Trinity United Methodist Church in Paris after a hiatus during the COVID pandemic. Come enjoy a LARGE oven baked potato with lots of toppings to choose from, along with salad, dessert and drink of your choice. It will be...
WBBJ
Benton County mayor attends meeting on Blue Oval City
BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — The mayor of Benton County headed westward for a meeting about Blue Oval City on Wednesday. A news release says that Mayor Mark Ward went to Covington for the meeting on the multi-billion dollar project. Ward said:. “I see our active participation in these types...
radionwtn.com
HCMC Upgrades To Da Vinci XI Surgical System
Paris, Tenn. — Henry County Medical Center is announcing the recent upgrade of the da Vinci Surgical System to its surgical robotics technology. The da Vinci Xi Surgical System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The new robotics technology arrived last month to better serve patients and community.
Comments / 0