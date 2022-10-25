MARTIN, Tenn. – More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City, Tennessee, couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life. Fast forward to August, and the 20-year-old from Chicago began classes this fall with her tuition, room and board fully paid by the Latimers as she attends the University of Tennessee at Martin. In addition to changing colleges, the first-generation college student has also changed majors with the goal to become an attorney and help those who experience similar circumstances.

MARTIN, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO