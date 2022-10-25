Officials: Virginia man arrested for allegedly killing pregnant girlfriend

ROANOKE, Va. — A man in Virginia has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant girlfriend, officials say.

According to a news release from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday deputies received a call about a missing woman. Just before midnight, deputies found a deceased woman’s body in the house where the missing woman reportedly lived.

Investigators along with the Virginia State Police Department and VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s crime scene technicians arrived at the house and a search warrant was issued, according to BCSO. It appeared to investigators that the woman had multiple gunshot wounds.

According to WDBJ, investigators believed the woman was about seven months pregnant. BCSO later identified her as Amber Dawn Compton, 35.

BCSO said during their investigation, Compton’s boyfriend, Dustin Barret Owens, 38, became a person of interest. BCSO obtained a warrant on Owens for first-degree murder.

According to WDBJ, Owens was found at his house on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant, Virginia. A search warrant was obtained for his house and he was arrested early Sunday.

According to BCSO, Owens is being held without bond. Additional charges are expected, BCSO said.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released.

