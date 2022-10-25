ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13abc.com

New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Black Voters Matter van hits the streets of Toledo to promote voting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election signs are popping up all over. Some are for issues, others are for candidates. One sign is on the side of a van, which is wrapped in an image that spells out: Black Voters Matter. It’s a mobile sign encouraging people in underserved and overlooked communities to vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
PERRYSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
huroninsider.com

Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky

CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
SANDUSKY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring

FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional. Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire...
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA

TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

