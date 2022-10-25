Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
New political action committee pushes for Toledo charter changes
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You may be starting to hear from a recently formed political action committee pushing those Toledo charter changes in front voters. That committee was formed last year and has some familiar names as part of it. The group calls itself Forward Toledo. That’s not to be confused with the Forward Toledo initiative announced a few weeks ago, which was a comprehensive land use plan.
13abc.com
“Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour to stop in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Fighting and Winning for Ohio” Bus Tour is making a stop in Toledo next week. The event will take place on Nov. 4 at Brennan Equipment Services located at 6940 Hall St. in Holland. Doors open at 9 a.m. and the program begins at 9:30 a.m.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
13abc.com
Black Voters Matter van hits the streets of Toledo to promote voting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Election signs are popping up all over. Some are for issues, others are for candidates. One sign is on the side of a van, which is wrapped in an image that spells out: Black Voters Matter. It’s a mobile sign encouraging people in underserved and overlooked communities to vote Tuesday, November 8, 2022.
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts conference on criminal justice reform, mental health
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County is hosting a national conference to help improve the treatment of incarcerated individuals who are suffering from mental illness. On Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, officials from across the country will attend the conference in downtown Toledo to share success stories and ideas about how to reduce the number of individuals with mental illness and/or substance abuse challenges entering our criminal justice system.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
huroninsider.com
Omni Fiber to expand service to Bellevue, Huron and Sandusky
CINCINNATI – Residents in several Erie County communities will soon have a new choice for internet service. Omni Fiber has announced that they plan to expand their service to Bellevue, Huron, and Sandusky. The Cincinnati-based company previously announced that they will service Clyde, Dover, Shelby, and Tiffin. Construction is...
wvxu.org
Bowling Green's proposed anti-discrimination amendment faces opposition from anti-abortion group
Bowling Green City Council is considering amending the city's non-discrimination ordinance to include a definition of the word "sex." Council member Nick Rubando said the proposed language would offer better protection for citizens based on reproductive rights. "So not only will we choose to protect people who choose to have...
themirrornewspaper.com
Historical Artifacts Unearthed During Uptown Maumee Streetscape Renovation
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — It is hauntingly fitting that a few historical Maumee artifacts have been unearthed from their decades-old graves and are seeing new daylight just a week before Halloween. Workers from Helms Construction Inc. ran into a few surprises earlier this week as they...
toledo.com
Flag City Honor Flight, All-Vietnam Era Flight Public Encouraged to Attend Homecoming Celebration
Flag City Honor Flight, the Findlay-based hub of the National Honor Flight Network, will fly 182 Vietnam-era Veterans and their Guardians to Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. This flight has been sponsored by Ohio Logistics, based in Findlay, OH. “We wouldn’t be making this flight if not for...
13abc.com
Using signs of positivity to counter controversial sign
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Using positivity to counter something with a very negative message. Members of a Toledo mental health recovery center decided they’d take a stand against a sign sitting outside their front door. If you drive by the Thomas M. Wernert Center on Woodruff by Ashland near...
Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy program returns after taking two-year hiatus
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Once a week, residents and people who work in Perrysburg spend their evenings at the Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy. The first half of the night consists of a classroom portion, while the other half is hands-on. Ad this week, participants are learning about gun safety. The...
Findlay Culver's promotes inclusive hiring
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Culver's in Findlay looks just like any other successful restaurant. There are happy customers, busy drive-thru lines and hard-working employees. But, not every employee is a "typical hire" and co-owner Danielle Doxsey said that was intentional. Doxsey said the restaurant makes an effort to hire...
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
Washington Local Schools students learn water safety at YMCA
TOLEDO, Ohio — Drowning is a leading cause of death for children ages 1-14 in the U.S., according to the CDC. Henry Fairchild, a second-grade student at Hiawatha Elementary School said he already knows how to swim, but wants to learn more. Washington Local Schools is trying to prevent...
Person shot in south Toledo Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
