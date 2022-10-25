ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
AUGUSTA, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's 207 area code extended again

Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months. This means...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws

In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s

AUGUSTA, Maine — The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

LePage, Poliquin, and other Republican candidates hold Mars Hill rally

MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday. According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and...
MARS HILL, ME
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’

Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
MAINE STATE
Autoblog

Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates

The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's tallest building is taking shape

PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
PORTLAND, ME
wabi.tv

Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate

It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
MAINE STATE
Cadrene Heslop

$850 Rebates For Maine Residents

Many Maine residents are batting high costs of living and economic uncertainty. The rebate handed to you by the state could help with these financial pressures. Maine will send payments to about 858,000 people. The money will help them cope with higher energy and everyday goods expenses. The payments will come from the state surplus. The state will return $729.3 million to taxpayers. (source)
MAINE STATE
