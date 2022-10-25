Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ethan crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 chargeshellasOxford, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
4 Great Burger Places in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
Related
MaineHousing: No new U.S. Treasury funds for Emergency Rental Assistance Progam
AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine State Housing Authority officials do not expect to receive any additional funding from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The program, known as ERA, came about during the pandemic for people struggling to pay rent or utilities who had been furloughed or laid off. ERA helped landlords recoup unpaid rent as far back as March 13, 2020. The goal was to prevent evictions and avoid extra costs of legal fees.
LePage, Mills face off tonight in NEWS CENTER Maine's Voice of the Voter forum
PORTLAND, Maine — Two candidates for the biggest office in Maine, that of governor, will be squaring off tonight here on NEWS CENTER Maine. We are partnering with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce for our Voice of the Voter forum between Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Paul LePage.
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Maine residents have five days to claim $850 direct relief check payments
Maine residents have five days to claim up to $850 in COVID-19 relief due to a surplus in the state's budget. The stimulus payments aim to provide financial assistance for pandemic- and inflation-induced economic strains. Close to 860,000 residents will be eligible if they file by the end of October to claim their relief checks.
Maine's 207 area code extended again
Maine's 207 area code has more life. While the area code had previously been predicted to expire by the fourth quarter of 2025, the Maine Public Utilities Commission said in a release Thursday that ongoing efforts to preserve it have resulted in an extension of about 15 months. This means...
themainewire.com
Yes, Janet Mills and Democrats Softened Maine’s Fentanyl Trafficking Laws
In both of the gubernatorial debates, Republican Gov. Paul LePage has brought up changes to Maine’s fentanyl trafficking laws made under Gov. Janet Mills and the Democrat-controlled state legislature. On Monday, Mills said it was “just a lie” to suggest that fentanyl trafficking rules were softened under her watch....
WMTW
Maine seeks owners of unclaimed war bonds dating to the 1940s
AUGUSTA, Maine — The state is trying to find the owners of several Series E, defense/war-era bonds that are currently being held by the Maine Office of the Treasurer as part of its unclaimed property program. The actual paperwork for the bonds were found in abandoned safe deposit boxes...
wabi.tv
LePage, Poliquin, and other Republican candidates hold Mars Hill rally
MARS HILL, Maine (WABI) - Former Governor Paul LePage, Former Congressman Bruce Poloquin and local Republican candidates for the Maine Legislature held a rally in Mars Hill Tuesday. According to event organizers this is the first time in recent years that a rally has been held that includes Gubernatorial and...
NH, MA agree to $3.5M property tax dispute settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — Massachusetts has agreed to pay about $3.5 million to New Hampshire to settle a yearslong dispute over lost property taxes caused by infrastructure in New Hampshire that helps to prevent Merrimack River flooding that primarily benefits Massachusetts, authorities said Wednesday. Some of the 15 flood control...
Government awarding millions to Maine schools for electric buses
MAINE, USA — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program. Thirteen of those school districts are in...
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
mainebiz.biz
Two Maine firms ranked among 144 U.S. ‘brands that matter’
Alongside clothing label Abercrombie & Fitch and Aflac insurance, two Maine companies — Allagash Brewing Co. and Atlantic Sea Farms — made Fast Company's 2022 list of 144 "brands that matter." Now in its second year, the list has grown from 95 brands last year recognized by the...
New Data Says These Are The Top 10 Maine Towns to Shoot a Deer in & Number One Shocks Us All
It's almost time for one of the most popular seasons in the state of Maine's rich hunting history.. Whitetail Deer Season!. Rifle season for Whitetail Deer opens Saturday in the Pine Tree State and hunters from the New Hampshire to Canadian border will be heading out into the woods to try and bag the biggest trophy buck of their lives.
wabi.tv
Maine Health professionals voice concern over threat to health care access
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine health professionals gathered in Augusta today to voice their concerns about what they say is the threat former Governor Paul LePage presents to health care access in the state. They say he waged war on the health of Mainers during his eight years in office...
Autoblog
Maine begins its removal of obscene vanity license plates
The state of Maine is starting its process of removing the vulgarities and obscenities from license plates. The Associated Press reports that Maine began issuing recall letters to folks with newly unapproved license plates this month. Reportedly, a handful of letters are going out each day, and Maine says the whole process of letter sending will take a couple of months.
mainepublic.org
Behind in the polls, LePage ratchets up attacks on Mills during second TV debate
Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage sparred over inflation, energy prices and abortion on Monday night during the second of four televised debates in Maine’s hotly contested gubernatorial race. On the issue of inflation, which consistently ranks as the top concern for voters nationwide, Mills pointed out...
Maine's tallest building is taking shape
PORTLAND, Maine — Thursday's windy conditions almost put a pause on a day for celebration at the corner of Federal and Temple Streets in downtown Portland. “It’s pretty amazing, and it was actually a little emotional for me, I will say," Catherine Culley of Redfern Properties said. Redfern...
This New England nonprofit is helping people save on heating costs
DEXTER, Maine — Winter weather is knocking at the door, which means higher heating bills are on their way. One nonprofit is helping families insulate their homes to save on energy bills. The latest numbers from the Governor's Energy Office show the average cost of heating oil in Maine...
wabi.tv
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
WPFO
Janet Mills, Paul LePage to face off in CBS13 gubernatorial debate
It's a race between two people who are well known to Mainers. Who've been on the public stage for years. Both earning at different times, the title of Maine’s governor. But for the first time, they're on the same ballot vying for the same job, each touting their leadership for our communities.
$850 Rebates For Maine Residents
Many Maine residents are batting high costs of living and economic uncertainty. The rebate handed to you by the state could help with these financial pressures. Maine will send payments to about 858,000 people. The money will help them cope with higher energy and everyday goods expenses. The payments will come from the state surplus. The state will return $729.3 million to taxpayers. (source)
NEWS CENTER Maine
Portland Bangor, ME
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news from Mainehttps://www.newscentermaine.com/
Comments / 2