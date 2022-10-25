ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tvinsider.com

World Series 2022 TV Schedule: Astros vs. Phillies

The 2022 MLB postseason has come down to the 118th World Series, with the American League champion Houston Astros facing the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. Game 1 of the seven-game series takes place Friday, October 28, at Houston’s Minute Maid Park. The Astros are returning to the World...
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment

Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
NEW YORK STATE
NJ.com

Phillies announce World Series starters for Games 1 and 2 vs. Astros

The 2022 World Series is quickly approaching. Starting Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies face the Houston Astros for the championship title. BUY PHILLIES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. There’s some insight into the Phillies pitching plans now. The Athletic’s Matt Gelb reported Wednesday: Aaron Nola will start Game 1 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense

The Philadelphia Phillies are set to once again square off with an ace this postseason, as they will meet Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series. The Phillies’ formidable lineup has led the way over the past month. The Phillies are averaging 5.2 runs per game in the […] The post Astros’ Justin Verlander gets real on the one major challenge to facing the Phillies’ red-hot offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

AJ Preller’s strong take on Juan Soto, Josh Hader’s future will fire up Padres fans

Padres’ President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller recently got brutally honest on Juan Soto and Josh Hader’s future in San Diego, per MLB.com. “Probably the biggest thing, at least with Hader and with Juan Soto, is this carries forward,” Preller said. “Ultimately, it wasn’t just a rental piece. They’re guys that, you know, in Juan’s case should be here for many years to come.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia

Aaron Judge’s future is one of the biggest storylines of the upcoming MLB offseason. Will Judge. who just authored one of the most dominant seasons in franchise history, remain with the New York Yankees? Or will the talented slugger seek a payday elsewhere? While no one knows for sure what Aaron Judge will do, it’s […] The post Aaron Judge’s Yankees future draws brutally honest take from CC Sabathia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ESPN

Houston Astros superfan Mattress Mack can't lose, no matter who wins the World Series

INSTEAD OF A bank vault or a Brink's truck, the betting slips from what could be the largest payout in sports gambling history are being guarded by nothing more than an old, tattered Houston Astros backpack. On a recent Tuesday afternoon in Houston, with the MLB playoffs about to begin, the faded blue nylon bag -- its contents worth potentially millions -- sits on the floor of the massive Gallery Furniture showroom, just within arm's reach of its owner: the Houston furniture magnate and Astros superfan Jim McIngvale, better known around these parts and in the world of high-stakes sports gambling as Mattress Mack.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse

The Los Angeles Dodgers season ended much earlier than many people expected. They won a franchise record 111 games during the regular season. That is tied with the 1954 Cleveland Indians for the fourth most in the history of Major League Baseball. Yet, the Dodgers were eliminated by their hated little brothers to the south, […] The post Justin Turner’s heartfelt message to Dodgers fans after playoff collapse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies

The Houston Astros are looking to reestablish themselves as the champions of baseball in their upcoming World Series matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Their decision regarding Justin Verlander for Game 1 of the series could end up determining whether or not they get their quest to win a title off on the right foot. Verlander […] The post Astros make Justin Verlander decision for Game 1 of World Series vs. Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season

The St. Louis Cardinals are saying goodbye to legends like Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. One of the Cardinals’ other veteran legends, Adam Wainwright, isn’t going anywhere yet. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Wainwright is returning to the Cardinals next season. “Adam Wainwright will be returning to [the Cardinals] for the 2023 […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright makes decision on 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
204K+
Followers
117K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy