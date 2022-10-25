Read full article on original website
KIMA TV
Morning house fire displaces Richland family
No injuries were reported, after a house fire in Richland Tuesday morning, but a family, along with their dog are displaced. Richland firefighters were called out to the 400 block of Adams Street just before 9 A.M. for a house with smoke coming from the back yard which. Arriving crews noted the flames made their way into the attic, which make efforts to stop it much more difficult say firefighters. Extra units from Pasco and Kennewick were called in, totaling an 8 crew attack of the blaze. No official cause has been determined, but preliminary reports say it could be a heat lamp. The home is not livable say officials, with water and smoke damage from the fire fight.
KIMA TV
Candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims
Tri-Cities, WASH. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a candlelight vigil will be held at Columbia Basin College. The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties holds the annual event in an effort to shine a light on domestic violence issues happening throughout the community. The...
KIMA TV
NTSB releases preliminary report of Tri-Cities Airport crash
The National Transportation Safety Board released new details on that private plane crash at the Tri-Cities Airport late September. According to the NTSB's preliminary report detailing the facts of the crash, the pilot of the Cessna 525 told air traffic control the flight to Pasco was uneventful, and requested to land. He stated that he was making the landing approach and extended the gear handle. Investigators say the pilot did not recall if the landing gear was down and locked, adding the pilot reported no caution warnings during landing procedures. The report goes on to say, that the pilot noticed the airplane "floated longer than expected" and upon touchdown realized the landing gear was not extended.
KIMA TV
Officers find evidence of drive-by after hearing shots ring out in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police were investigating after finding evidence of a drive-by-shooting Tuesday night. In a press release, officials said the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. in the 4100 block of W 4th Ave. According to KPD, officers who were in the area at the time reported hearing multiple gunshots. At the same time, several residents also called 911 to report hearing shots in the same location.
