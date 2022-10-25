ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Darrell Brooks Tells Waukesha Jury He Was Behind Wheel of SUV that Struck and Killed Paradegoers, Says He Was Honking Horn

By Alberto Luperon
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Comments / 46

Trisha Yamada
2d ago

So honking the horn while running people over is an excuse? It’s like yelling duck while shooting a gun into a crowd. You are responsible for your actions.

Phil A. Mignon
1d ago

"People deserve to know the trooph" Well , the truth Mr. Brooks , is that you will spend the rest of your miserable life in prison.I believe one of your fellow inmates will shorten your sentence.

Bogey
1d ago

Well if he believes in Jesus Christ he knows exactly what's going to happen to him. Lord don't like it when you play with his children.

