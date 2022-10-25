Darrell Brooks Tells Waukesha Jury He Was Behind Wheel of SUV that Struck and Killed Paradegoers, Says He Was Honking Horn

So honking the horn while running people over is an excuse? It’s like yelling duck while shooting a gun into a crowd. You are responsible for your actions.
"People deserve to know the trooph" Well , the truth Mr. Brooks , is that you will spend the rest of your miserable life in prison.I believe one of your fellow inmates will shorten your sentence.
Well if he believes in Jesus Christ he knows exactly what's going to happen to him. Lord don't like it when you play with his children.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersOconomowoc, WI
Related
After Trial Marred by Constant Outbursts, Jury Finds Darrell Brooks Guilty of Murdering Six People in Waukesha Parade Attack
Man, 80, hit in face by tire that flew off van under I-94
A man shouted 'burn in hell' and profanity in court as the Wisconsin parade attacker was convicted on all 76 charges
Injured Port Washington officer ran after suspects, squad hit during pursuit
Wisconsin woman accused of setting ex-boyfriend’s car on fire, arrested on arson charge
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
MPD: Man killed in accidental shooting on McKee Road
Released from hospital, driver charged in Crystal Lake crash that paralyzed homeowner
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
Four Hospitalized Following North Milwaukee Crash
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
The Wisconsin parade attack suspect built a tower of boxes during his trial and hid behind it. It's the latest wild antic in court as the man defends himself.
Six found dead in Wisconsin apartment fire were shot to death
Wisconsin man found guilty in deadly Christmas parade attack
Three teens hurt when speeding driver slams into tree, police say
'Sweetest little girls ever,' father of girls killed in Hartland murder-suicide speaks out
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
Police: Beloit man arrested after car, mobile homes riddled with gunfire
MPD: 20+ shell casings found at deadly shooting
A terrifying lie
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 46