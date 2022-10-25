Read full article on original website
KEVN
Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City children kick off ‘Red Ribbon Week’ at The Monuent
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children from Rapid City schools participate in the kickoff to ‘Red Ribbon Week’ in South Dakota. The week is in memory of a DEA agent who was killed by drug traffickers in the 1980s. The event takes place every year for community leaders...
newsfromthestates.com
Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others
The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
newscenter1.tv
How prepared is Rapid City Streets Division for snow
RAPID CITY, S.D.– Don’t let these sunny days fool you, winter is coming. But the crew with Rapid City’s Street Division are prepared. The department has been doing maintenance on their sanders over the summer months. Now they are transitioning to their dump trucks, putting in sander bodies and attaching plows. The city is also fully stocked on de-icing chemicals with about 10,000 pounds of salt on hand. Also in their arsenal are two 2,000 gallon magnesium chloride pre-treat systems. The liquid road treatment is applied ahead of the storm which helps the dry material do its job.
newscenter1.tv
What kind of house can you get for $400,000 in Rapid City and Minneapolis?
Rapid City, S.D.- As housing prices continue to increase, it is interesting to see what your dollar can buy in other cities. From time to time, we’ll show you how much you can buy a house for at a specific price point in the Black Hills area and compare it to another location. Today we’re looking at what you can get in Rapid City and Minneapolis for around $400,000.
newscenter1.tv
How does tourism and the travel industry impact South Dakota?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association board members held the 83rd annual Membership Meeting Wednesday in Rapid City. A special appearance from Senator John Thune opened the meeting for members. “I have a profound appreciation for the impact that the travel industry, the tourism...
newscenter1.tv
Cold weather safety tips for pet owners
RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures arrive, the Humane Society of the Black Hills is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on the safety of their animals. Outreach and Education Coordinator Kay Kieper shared some advice for pet owners. Signs of a cold dog:. “Check their...
kotatv.com
Gigantic jack-o-lanterns make for spooky décor as well as social media sensation for Rapid City business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The spooky season is upon us. Candy is purchased, costumes are receiving final touches, and homes are decked out in skeletons and pumpkins. One Rapid City family takes their décor to a whole new level though, one that will have you saying ‘oh my gourd’.
KEVN
Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
KEVN
Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
newscenter1.tv
Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day
RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
newsfromthestates.com
Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent
RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
newscenter1.tv
Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
newscenter1.tv
Nugget ‘Rushes’ into weather forecasting, but is sticking with his day job
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Nugget, the mascot for the Rapid City Rush, joined Meteorologist Anna Hamelin to forecast the weather leading up to the home opener on Friday, October 28th. You can watch the forecast here!
newscenter1.tv
Here’s how you can help keep your home safe from fires
RAPID CITY, S.D.– This Autumn has provided a spectacular show of color but all those falling leaves could increase your risk for fire. As the wind begins to knock leaves free from trees, they start accumulating in the yard and around your house. The Rapid City Fire Department says...
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: Meet the Flight 1 singles state tennis champion from Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Athena Franciliso from St. Thomas More made sure she wrapped up the girls tennis season in style. Before closing the books on her sophomore season, she won two state titles and accomplished something that only a handful of tennis players from western South Dakota have ever accomplished.
KELOLAND TV
Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
