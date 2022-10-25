ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Millions in housing help on the way for abuse victims, veterans and others

The Veterans Helping Hands Project in Hot Springs will include a factory where veterans will learn building trades after completing substance abuse treatment. (Courtesy of Veterans Helping Hands Project) Victims of domestic violence, veterans, and those who’ve struggled with housing insecurity in South Dakota will soon have more options for...
HOT SPRINGS, SD
newscenter1.tv

How prepared is Rapid City Streets Division for snow

RAPID CITY, S.D.– Don’t let these sunny days fool you, winter is coming. But the crew with Rapid City’s Street Division are prepared. The department has been doing maintenance on their sanders over the summer months. Now they are transitioning to their dump trucks, putting in sander bodies and attaching plows. The city is also fully stocked on de-icing chemicals with about 10,000 pounds of salt on hand. Also in their arsenal are two 2,000 gallon magnesium chloride pre-treat systems. The liquid road treatment is applied ahead of the storm which helps the dry material do its job.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What kind of house can you get for $400,000 in Rapid City and Minneapolis?

Rapid City, S.D.- As housing prices continue to increase, it is interesting to see what your dollar can buy in other cities. From time to time, we’ll show you how much you can buy a house for at a specific price point in the Black Hills area and compare it to another location. Today we’re looking at what you can get in Rapid City and Minneapolis for around $400,000.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

How does tourism and the travel industry impact South Dakota?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Black Hills & Badlands Tourism Association board members held the 83rd annual Membership Meeting Wednesday in Rapid City. A special appearance from Senator John Thune opened the meeting for members. “I have a profound appreciation for the impact that the travel industry, the tourism...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Cold weather safety tips for pet owners

RAPID CITY, S.D. – As colder temperatures arrive, the Humane Society of the Black Hills is reminding pet owners to keep a close eye on the safety of their animals. Outreach and Education Coordinator Kay Kieper shared some advice for pet owners. Signs of a cold dog:. “Check their...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Input wanted on proposed bridge reconstruction project

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation and FMG Engineering are holding an open house Tuesday to discuss a new construction project. The DOT and FMG want to reconstruct a bridge next to Cliffside Park. According to the DOT, the goal of the meeting is to explain why the structure needs rebuilding and to receive ideas on the bridge’s design in order to provide a product the community will be happy with.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Black Hills starter homes may not be out of reach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With the Black Hills expanding quickly, and inflation rising, it has become harder to find affordable housing, but getting that starter home may not be out of reach. Not sure what to look for or where to start? Here are some details on how you can buy your first home.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Governor Noem speaks to Rapid City residents before Election Day

RAPID CITY, S.D.– During a recent campaign stop in Rapid City at the Hotel Alex Johnson, Governor Kristi Noem spoke to residents about topics that were of the most important to them in the final 12 days before the election. COVID Vaccines and Mandates. “It’s up to every individual...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Get ready to handle winter like a pro!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
RAPID CITY, SD
newsfromthestates.com

Black Hills timber sales fall 20 percent

RAPID CITY — Timber sales in the Black Hills National Forest have declined sharply, prompting praise and condemnation. The national forest’s advisory board met recently in Rapid City, where Forest Supervisor Jeff Tomac shared figures from the 2022 fiscal year that ended Sept. 30. Timber sales in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Hear from Governor Noem during her campaign stop in Spearfish

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Governor Kristi Noem and Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden hit the campaign trail in Western South Dakota on Wednesday. During a campaign rally in Spearfish, the governor talked about what she believes makes South Dakota special – especially freedom. Noem says that she didn’t believe South Dakota would ever be put on the map because of a pandemic, but that being “open for business” did just that.
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Here’s how you can help keep your home safe from fires

RAPID CITY, S.D.– This Autumn has provided a spectacular show of color but all those falling leaves could increase your risk for fire. As the wind begins to knock leaves free from trees, they start accumulating in the yard and around your house. The Rapid City Fire Department says...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Q&A: Meet the Flight 1 singles state tennis champion from Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Athena Franciliso from St. Thomas More made sure she wrapped up the girls tennis season in style. Before closing the books on her sophomore season, she won two state titles and accomplished something that only a handful of tennis players from western South Dakota have ever accomplished.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities identify 3 people killed in Fall River County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The three men killed in a crash east of Oelrichs last Thursday have been identified. The Department of Public Safety says a Chevy Spark was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 18 when the driver lost control. The vehicle rolled several times. 26-year-old Michael Walking...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy