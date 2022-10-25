Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
sc.edu
Students honor past Homecoming queen
"My presence was never acknowledged by the other contestants when we gathered for pictures during the week of Homecoming, nor on the field on Homecoming night. ... It was as if I was invisible." Gail Bush Diggs.
Sewing classes offered for kids in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia tailor wants to reinforce home economics skills. Brianna Etheridge owns Bri L. Designs and Alterations, a design and alterations shop along Meeting Street and has for the past year. It's just her and one other helper working the shop. She's asked around...
News19 WLTX
Promoting child literacy through annual first steps day celebration in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The annual First Steps Day is a day dedicated to promoting early child literacy and making learning fun. It's a national movement that brought together about 100 children in Orangeburg County. “When they have a love of reading early on then reading is not a chore,...
abccolumbia.com
“Black is a Rainbow Color” removed from school libraries,classrooms pending review
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– According to a statement released by Lexington-Richland School Dist. 5 the children’s book “Black is a Rainbow Color” has been removed from school libraries following a formal challenge. A district spokesperson for the district released the following statement to ABC Columbia News,...
Lexington Richland 5 meeting updates Irmo High, student behavior, and board staff
CHAPIN, S.C. — Monday’s Lexington-Richland 5 board meeting had an emotional start with Jan Hammond taking her seat as board chair for the last time. “It is with mixed emotions that my husband Edward and I will leave this wonderful community, where we've raised our three kids and where we have made the dearest lifelong friends," Hammond said through tears. "My prayer is that the current board continues fighting for what is best for all our students."
Church donates more than $100K to Richland Two for school meals and homeless students
COLUMBIA, S.C. — In Richland School District Two, there are about 700 children who do not know when they will see their next meal, according to District Two social worker, Abby Cobb. Local churches like Brookland Baptist Church Northeast, are stepping up to try to make sure no student...
Columbia Star
Happy 21st Birthday
Happy birthday to Jahi Redemption Pusha October 20, 2022. Jahi is the only child of Folami Femi Geter, owner of A Peace of Soul, and the only grandchild of Henrietta Geter, owner of HB Geter Inclusive Group Travel. He is also the only grandchild of King, owner of a chain of African stores in Columbia and Greenwood. Jahi is a 2019 graduate of Irmo High School and attended USC Aiken. He is presently the manager of A Peace of Soul. His hobbies are football, reading, and basketbal l . He is very patient and kind and is teaching his Granna computer skills. Jahi loves his family.
Sumter Career and Technology Center hosts Cupcake War competition for culinary arts students
SUMTER, S.C. — It’s a battle of the best pastry at Sumter Career and Technology Center. Culinary arts students are showing off their knowledge of baking and decorating with today’s Cupcake Wars. "Kinda stressed, kinda overwhelmed, but I'm actually having a lot of fun," senior Madison Osborne...
manninglive.com
Meet the Candidates: Ernest "Chip" Finney
The Manning Times is doing a series on each of the candidates that are running for positions that will be voted in this November. This is the third week in the series. Here is an article about Ernest “Chip” Finney, who is running for Solicitor Circuit 3, in Clarendon, Lee, Sumter, and Williamsburg counties.
SC Economics hosts personal finance forum for teachers across the state
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A statewide nonprofit named SC Economics hosted a forum today, to give teachers the resources they need for their new personal finance classes. This course will be a requirement for students to graduate in the future, starting with the high school freshman class of 2023.
Sumter High School students learn about cybersecurity at Morris College event
SUMTER, S.C. — Hundreds of high school students gathered on the lawn at Morris College to learn about drones, robotics, and forensics at Cybersecurity Awareness Day. With the goal of keeping students safe online while raising awareness about potential jobs, the college hosted the event for the second time in Sumter on Tuesday.
Elloree Museum celebrates 20 years with classic recipe book honoring past generations of Elloree women
ELLOREE, S.C. — The Elloree Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is celebrating 20 years. “It just truly is a celebration of a dream that had came true," said volunteer Pat McLaurin. The museum itself has come a long way. Before it was built, Hurricane Hugo had torn off the...
Students: If you can find X and know the whys of science and math, there's a competition for you
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Are you good at science and math? Can you answer these middle school first-round level sample questions?. What is the term for the point on a stem at which a leaf is attached?. What is the total surface area of a rectangular box having edge lengths...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Kershaw County School district is finding ways to get its female students active
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Continuous Learning Center is an alternative school within the Kershaw County School District. The school is launching a pilot program in hopes of helping their female students get active while limiting stress. “It is a grant that one of our teachers here wrote to get...
abccolumbia.com
“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!. James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive. It is underway until 7...
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
Raising awareness about domestic violence: Sumter nonprofit hosts candlelight vigil
SUMTER, S.C. — According to data compiled by the YWCA of the Upper Lowlands from the Attorney General’s Office, 49 South Carolinians were killed by their partner in 2021. Of those victims, 12 were men. Cle McDonald-Amaker is the executive director of the YWCA, a nonprofit that supports...
Rhythm on the River hosting final fall event of the year on Friday
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Rhythm on the River, a longstanding 18-year tradition in West Columbia will have its last hurrah of the fall season Friday night. It's just as it sounds, a free community event with tunes by the water, all organized by the Cayce West Columbia Chamber and completely funded by hospitality tax dollars.
Student found unconscious after several exposed to unknown chemical on South Carolina school bus, sheriff’s office says
The incident happened on an Indian Land High School bus around 5:00 p.m.
News19 WLTX
