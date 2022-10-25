ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mike Mccullogh
1d ago

I've said it once I'll say it again the FDA the CDC the who are crooked the FDA and the CDC have been I've been weaponized enough said

brian v
1d ago

yeah no thank you I haven't tried a single vaccine yet I've been doing the very same thing since the beginning of the pandemic keeping my family safe and treating everything like it does have it and social distancing order everything online yada yada

Hanz2020
1d ago

Who are they trying to appeal to here? The like 0.1% of people who think "oh, it might be fun to get shot up with something new"?

UPI News

FDA approves emergency use of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine booster

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- The FDA has authorized emergency use of a third dose of Novavax's Adjuvante vaccine as a COVID-19 booster shot for adults. "The U.S. now has access to the Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, Adjuvanted, the first protein-based option, as a booster," Stanley C. Erck, president and CEO of Novavax, said in a statement. "According to CDC data, almost 50% of adults who received their primary series have yet to receive their first booster dose. Offering another vaccine choice may help increase COVID-19 booster vaccination rates for these adults."
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Shin

What Autopsies of Vaccinated People (With Covid Vaccines) Reveal About Post-Vaccine Deaths

And why it’s important to know them (and their limitations) Biomedical devices have their limits in understanding the body from the outside. That’s why autopsy— meaning ‘the act of seeing for oneself’ in Greek — remainsuseful to this day. To know what really happened, we have to understand the body from the inside. An autopsy, thus, dissects the dead body to determine the cause of death or the effects of a disease or treatment.
The Herald News

More Evidence COVID Vaccination Can Cause Temporary Change in Menstrual Cycle

WEDNESDAY, Sept. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women may experience a small, but temporary, delay in their menstrual cycle after receiving a COVID shot, a new study finds. The delay was, on average, less than one day and, for most women, it resolved after the first cycle post-vaccination, according to this research funded by the U.S. National Institutes of Health. The results mirrored the findings of an earlier U.S. study.
News-Medical.net

Myocarditis induced by COVID-19 infection is substantially greater than the risk posed by vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis -; or inflammation of the heart muscle -; is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
KTSA

CDC says some nursing homes and hospitals no longer need to require universal masking

Outside of communities seeing “high” levels of COVID-19 transmission, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ended a blanket plea for Americans in hospitals and nursing homes to wear masks indoors. The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency’s guidance for COVID-19 infection control...
TheDailyBeast

The Nightmare COVID Variant That Beats Our Immunity Is Finally Here

A new subvariant of the novel-coronavirus called XBB dramatically announced itself earlier this week, in Singapore. New COVID-19 cases more than doubled in a day, from 4,700 on Monday to 11,700 on Tuesday—and XBB is almost certainly why. The same subvariant just appeared in Hong Kong, too.A highly mutated descendant of the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that drove a record wave of infections starting around a year ago, XBB is in many ways the worst form of the virus so far. It’s more contagious than any previous variant or subvariant. It also evades the antibodies from monoclonal therapies,...
mailplus.co.uk

Has heartburn pill given to millions harmed patients?

WHEN UK drug-maker Glaxo launched the heartburn medicine Zantac in 1981, the drug became one of the nation’s greatest pharmaceutical successes — not least for its effectiveness in treating heartburn, which affects up to a quarter of British adults. The medicine’s active ingredient, ranitidine, reduces the amount of...
EatingWell

What to Eat and Drink Before and After Getting the Flu Shot, According to Doctors, Nurses and Dietitians

About 36 million Americans per year come down with the regular seasonal flu, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. With many health experts predicting a strong possibility for a "twindemic," involving high infection rates of COVID-19 and the seasonal flu, there's never been a better time to get an updated COVID-19 booster shot and this year's flu shot.
GMA

New study confirms that COVID-19 vaccines can temporarily affect menstruation

When COVID-19 vaccines became widely available, some women reported changes in the timing and length of their menstrual cycles after getting vaccinated. Now, nearly two years later, a global study has confirmed that COVID-19 vaccination can lead to temporary changes in cycle length for some people. The study, published in...
Fortune

2 symptoms are emerging as dominant in long COVID cases

Most COVID patients recover their sense of smell or taste within three months of infection. In 2020, developing a change in your sense of smell and/or taste was a sign that you may have COVID-19. Now, nearly three years later, researchers have determined that about 5% of adults who reported an initial change in their sense of smell or taste after contracting COVID-19 may go on to have long-lasting issues with those senses.

