On this year's ballot you will see two statewide judicial retention races. Senior Justice Michael E. Vigil is standing for retention to serve another term on the New Mexico Supreme Court and Judge Jane B. Yohalem is standing for retention on the New Mexico Court of Appeals. Under New Mexico law, they must receive 57 percent voter approval to continue in their current positions. You may never have heard of either of these individuals or come in...

NEW MEXICO STATE ・ 19 MINUTES AGO