WJBF reporter featured in upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie

By John Hart
 2 days ago

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs can be seen playing the role of “Alice” in the upcoming Hallmark Channel movie “A Holiday Spectacular”.

The cast celebrated the premiere of the film last weekend at Radio City Music Hall in New York City as part of Hallmark Channel’s kickoff of its annual “Countdown To Christmas” , which began on October 24th and features Holiday movies around the clock through New Year’s and new movie premieres each Friday, Saturday and Sunday night through December 18th. Hobbs traveled to New York with her mother for the festivities.

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reporter Tiffany Hobbs attends the premiere of “A Holiday Spectacular” at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, part of Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown To Christmas”

“This opportunity has been a dream come true,” said Hobbs, who worked on the film in New York City and Upstate New York prior to joining WJBF. “I remember getting the audition while in an acting class just before we went off for the Holidays. I found out the role was mine two days after Christmas. As a former aspiring dancer, I never dreamed that I would be dancing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall with the Rockettes!”

According to the film’s imdb.com page , “A Holiday Spectacular” is set in 1958 and “follows Maggie, who sneaks up to New York City to make her secret dream come true: dancing live on stage in the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall, putting her high-society wedding plans on hold.”

Hobbs, an Augusta native, built an extensive resume of television, film and live stage performances before deciding to return to her hometown and her roots by joining the WJBF news team in August. She majored in journalism at the University of Georgia.

The film stars Hollywood legend Ann-Margret and Eve Plumb , who is best known for playing Jan Brady on “The Brady Bunch”, and whose father Neely was an Augusta native and graduate of the Academy of Richmond County. He was inducted into the ARC Hall of Fame in 2016.

“The cast and crew were amazing and we made something truly special together”, said Hobbs, who is prominently featured on the movie poster. “To get to experience this with my family by my side has been nothing short of a Holiday miracle. I hope this movie warms the hearts of many this season, just like it has mine.”

“A Holiday Spectacular” premieres November 27th on Hallmark Channel.

WJBF

WJBF

