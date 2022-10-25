Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
numberfire.com
3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum headed to bench in updated Clippers' lineup
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Batum started Tuesday night with Marcus Morris out due to personal reasons. However, the veteran's time in the starting five will be shortlived, as Terance Mann is taking over in the frontcourt.
numberfire.com
Update: Terance Mann starting for Clippers on Thursday, Nicolas Batum coming off the bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mann will remain in the starting lineup on Thursday with Paul George returning. With Mann staying in the first five, Nicolas Batum will move to the bench. Our models expect Mann to play 22.0 minutes against the Thunder.
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
numberfire.com
Walker Kessler (illness) questionable Friday for Jazz
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler is dealing with what is being called an illness. Two of his teammates just entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though, so it's something to monitor over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Paul George (illness) available on Thursday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, George has been upgraded to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. George's Thursday projection includes 19.5 points,...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) questionable Friday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness. He was listed probable Wednesday and ended up playing through it, but now he's been downgraded to questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday
Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (foot) probable again for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James continues to deal with left foot soreness. James continues to suit up despite appearing on the injury report. It's safe to assume the superstar will be able to once again take the court, this time versus Karl-Anthony Towns and Co.
numberfire.com
Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night
Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful Friday for Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Rozier is still on the mend from his right ankle sprain. This will mark the third straight game in which the veteran enters the day with a doubtful tag. It's safe to assume he'll continue to sit out. Dennis Smith Jr. is in line for another start at point guard.
numberfire.com
Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
numberfire.com
Udoka Azubuike (ankle) not listed on Utah's injury report Friday
Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Azubuike hasn't played since March 9 due to surgery on his right ankle. Now, however, he was left off the injury report entirely for Friday night's affair. It seems as though the Kansas product will make his 2022-23 season debut.
numberfire.com
Raptors' Otto Porter (personal) to be 'out a while'
Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) will be "out a while", according to head coach Nick Nurse. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with personal matters. Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Christian Koloko will continue to handle most of the Raptors' bench minutes. Achiuwa is averaging...
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday
Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gay (health protocols) out Friday for Utah
Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gay has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols - as has Simone Fontecchio - and will be forced to miss Friday's game, and likely more. In 5 games this season, Gay is...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games
Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Lakers' Austin Reaves starting on Wednesday in place of injured Russell Westbrook (hamstring)
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Austin Reaves is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Reaves will start on Wednesday in place of Russell Westbrook, who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury. Our models expect Reaves to play 25.4 minutes on Wednesday. Reaves' Wednesday...
