ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Hawks' Justin Holiday (illness) questionable on Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Justin Holiday (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Holiday is dealing with a non-COVID illness and is questionable to face the Pistons on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 22.8 minutes against Detroit. Holiday's Wednesday projection includes 8.9...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

3 NBA Player Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 10/25/22

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy basketball. Here, we'll focus on utilizing daily fantasy basketball projections and a slew of other tools to help make...
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum headed to bench in updated Clippers' lineup

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will play with the second unit Thursday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Batum started Tuesday night with Marcus Morris out due to personal reasons. However, the veteran's time in the starting five will be shortlived, as Terance Mann is taking over in the frontcourt.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot) will play Thursday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. will suit up Thursday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Hardaway is dealing with soreness in his right foot, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite that, he has received clearance from the training staff to take the court. Expect him to slot in as a scoring option for the second unit.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Walker Kessler (illness) questionable Friday for Jazz

Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Kessler is dealing with what is being called an illness. Two of his teammates just entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols, though, so it's something to monitor over the next 24 hours.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Clippers' Paul George (illness) available on Thursday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. As expected, George has been upgraded to available and will play against the Thunder on Thursday. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. George's Thursday projection includes 19.5 points,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) questionable Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Davis is dealing with lower back tightness. He was listed probable Wednesday and ended up playing through it, but now he's been downgraded to questionable. Keep a very close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) questionable for Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ankle) is questionable to play on Friday against the Utah Jazz. Caldwell-Pope injured his ankle in the second half of Wednesday's contest versus the Los Angeles Lakers. Bones Hyland, Bruce Brown, and rookie Christian Braun will have more minutes available if Caldwell-Pope is ruled out.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Rockets' Alperen Sengun (illness) probable on Friday

Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Sengun is listed as probable and expected to play against Portland on Friday. Our models expect him to play 26.8 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Sengun's Friday projection includes 12.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.4...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

LeBron James (foot) probable again for Lakers on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. James continues to deal with left foot soreness. James continues to suit up despite appearing on the injury report. It's safe to assume the superstar will be able to once again take the court, this time versus Karl-Anthony Towns and Co.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jaden Ivey (illness) questionable for Pistons Friday night

Detroit Pistons guard Jaden Ivey is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game agains the Atlanta Hawks. Ivey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, he is carrying a questionable tag into Friday's contest for the same reason. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Ivey sits out again, expect Cory Joseph to remain in the starting lineup.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful Friday for Charlotte

Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Rozier is still on the mend from his right ankle sprain. This will mark the third straight game in which the veteran enters the day with a doubtful tag. It's safe to assume he'll continue to sit out. Dennis Smith Jr. is in line for another start at point guard.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Cody Martin (quad) again doubtful for Hornets Friday night

Charlotte Hornets guard Cody Martin is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Martin continues to deal with left quad soreness, and as a result, he is expected to miss another game. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. Martin...
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Udoka Azubuike (ankle) not listed on Utah's injury report Friday

Utah Jazz center Udoka Azubuike is set to play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Azubuike hasn't played since March 9 due to surgery on his right ankle. Now, however, he was left off the injury report entirely for Friday night's affair. It seems as though the Kansas product will make his 2022-23 season debut.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Raptors' Otto Porter (personal) to be 'out a while'

Toronto Raptors small forward Otto Porter (personal) will be "out a while", according to head coach Nick Nurse. Porter has yet to play this season while dealing with personal matters. Precious Achiuwa, Chris Boucher, and Christian Koloko will continue to handle most of the Raptors' bench minutes. Achiuwa is averaging...
numberfire.com

Collin Sexton (oblique) questionable for Utah on Friday

Utah Jazz point guard Collin Sexton (oblique) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Sexton left Wednesday's game early with an oblique injury and is questionable to recover in time to face Denver on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.8 minutes against Denver.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Rudy Gay (health protocols) out Friday for Utah

Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gay will not play Friday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Gay has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols - as has Simone Fontecchio - and will be forced to miss Friday's game, and likely more. In 5 games this season, Gay is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Seth Curry (ankle) out at least 2 more games

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry (ankle) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Curry will miss tonight and Thursday's games with his ankle injury. Expect Joe Harris to see more time off the bench while Curry is sidelined. Curry's yearly projection includes 1043 points, 211 rebounds, and...
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy