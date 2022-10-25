ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVU FOX 2

Solano County traffic jams could improve due to truck project

CORDELIA, Calif. - Solano County is raising $240 million for a project to replace its 70-year-old westbound inspection site with a state-of-the-art counterpart where the major freeways, I-80, 680 and Highway 12, essentially jam vehicles together; especially at peak commutes. "This is a mega-region and we sit at the heart...
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight

SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
ABC10

Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses

STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building

SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street. Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building. Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system. No injuries have been reported. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Man hit by at least 2 vehicles crossing McHenry Ave in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man died after being run over by two vehicles while crossing McHenry Avenue in Modesto Sunday night, police said. The Modesto Police Department said the deadly collision happened around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue. The 31-year-old man was hit mid-block by a southbound vehicle and was hit again by a second approaching vehicle as the first one pulled over, according to police.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Observer

Droughts & Floods – 40-Year Perspective of Sacramento’s Dubious Cycle

OPINION – When I reflect on my experience living in Northern California, I can easily recall several moments of brilliance—the dominance of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980’s, the electricity of the 2002 Sacramento Kings, and the thrill of the San Francisco Giants’ impressive run between 2010 and 2014. Not to mention Sacramento gaining national recognition with the 2017 critically acclaimed film, Lady Bird.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5

I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
ELK GROVE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash

A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
BRENTWOOD, CA
