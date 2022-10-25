Read full article on original website
Solano County traffic jams could improve due to truck project
CORDELIA, Calif. - Solano County is raising $240 million for a project to replace its 70-year-old westbound inspection site with a state-of-the-art counterpart where the major freeways, I-80, 680 and Highway 12, essentially jam vehicles together; especially at peak commutes. "This is a mega-region and we sit at the heart...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Construction to continue on U.S. 50 and I-5
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, Northbound Interstate 5 to eastbound U.S. Route 50 connecter will be closed, according to Caltrans District 3. According to FIX50, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the first and second lanes of eastbound U.S. Route 50 will be shifted to the right. Drivers along U.S. Route 50 can […]
$5 million for safety changes on Folsom Blvd outside Sacramento school where mother was killed
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Nine months after the death of a mother who was struck by a car while picking up her child from Phoebe Hearst Elementary School, the City of Sacramento has secured funds for safety improvements on Folsom Boulevard. Announcing the $5 million in state funds for the...
Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
Modesto, Stockton schools receive federal funding to purchase electric buses
STOCKTON, Calif. — President Joe Biden's administration announced Wednesday a new round of funding slated to help schools in Stockton and Modesto. The Environmental Protection Agency's Clean School Bus Program held a rebate competition awarding nearly $94.9 million from Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 29 school districts across the nation.
Fire starts in industrial-sized coffee roaster inside Sacramento building
SACRAMENTO – Crews say they have isolated a fire that happened inside an industrial-sized coffee roaster Wednesday morning. The scene was along the 400 block of 12th Street. Sacramento Fire crews responded and found that the fire was coming from the first floor of a commercial apartment building. Firefighters isolated the fire to the industrial-sized coffee roaster that was on that floor and the incident was contained to the building's ventilation system. No injuries have been reported.
Man hit by at least 2 vehicles crossing McHenry Ave in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man died after being run over by two vehicles while crossing McHenry Avenue in Modesto Sunday night, police said. The Modesto Police Department said the deadly collision happened around 11 p.m. along the 1200 block of McHenry Avenue. The 31-year-old man was hit mid-block by a southbound vehicle and was hit again by a second approaching vehicle as the first one pulled over, according to police.
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
Hazmat crews uncover massive amount of chemicals in abandoned South Sacramento home
It was quite a scene in South Sacramento Tuesday afternoon as hazmat crews in full gear sifted through a home off 19th Street near Matson Drive. The home sat boarded up, fenced off and marked "dangerous."
More than half of Sacramento's housing plans unfinished as city officials name more
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — According to a recent update from the Sacramento City Council, only three of the eight housing sites named in its bedrock homelessness response legislation, the Comprehensive Siting Plan, are currently running. The three sites include:. 1. Miller Park 'Safe Grounds' Site - 60 tents. 2. X-Street...
Man killed in hit-and-run crash near Fruitridge Road, Power Inn Road
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run Thursday morning near Fruitridge Road and Power Inn Road. Police responded to reports of a person with traumatic injuries around 6:20 a.m. near the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road. Officers found a man with major injuries and said he was the victim of a hit-and-run.
Large firefighter presence at Sacramento home is for cleanup of chemist's leftover chemicals
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A large firefighter presence outside of a Sacramento home Tuesday afternoon was because of a scheduled cleanup of a home full of chemicals left behind by a chemist who died this summer, officials said. "We’re double checking to make sure it's safe for a third party...
As state seeks water lifeline with Delta Tunnel, small Delta town remains concerned
California has long had a mismatch. “Where the waterfalls and where the people are. Much of the water, about two-thirds, fall in the Sierra Nevada, but most of the population is in the Central Valley, the Bay Area, along the coast or in Southern California,” said Carrie Buckman, Environmental Program Manager with Delta Conveyance. […]
KCRA Today: UC Davis event canceled after brawl, Sac International parking rates go up, stopping potential Lodi shooting
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say
The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day. The average home uses around 200.
Hazmat team removing unknown chemicals from abandoned home in Meadowview
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading down 19th Street in the Meadowview neighborhood might be difficult for some drivers as crews work to remove chemicals from an abandoned home. According to the Sacramento Fire Department, its hazmat team is at a home on the 7500 block of 19th Street. The chemicals...
Droughts & Floods – 40-Year Perspective of Sacramento’s Dubious Cycle
OPINION – When I reflect on my experience living in Northern California, I can easily recall several moments of brilliance—the dominance of the San Francisco 49ers during the 1980’s, the electricity of the 2002 Sacramento Kings, and the thrill of the San Francisco Giants’ impressive run between 2010 and 2014. Not to mention Sacramento gaining national recognition with the 2017 critically acclaimed film, Lady Bird.
Multiple Semi Collision Near Elk Grove Blocks I-5
I-5 Near Twin Cities Road Blocked by Multiple Semi Collision. A multiple semi collision southwest of Elk Grove along Interstate 5 on October 20 resulted in a large fire, stalling traffic and requiring that a Sig Alert be issued. The accident occurred around 7:08 a.m. along northbound I-5 just south of the Twin Cities Road off-ramp, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) incident report. The semi that caught fire was on the bridge over the canal, which also set nearby trees ablaze.
Driver Attempting to Pass Vehicles on Vasco Road Causes Head-on Crash
A driver is in critical condition after a head-on vehicle crash on Vasco Road near Marsh Creek Road in unincorporated Brentwood. The head-on crash occurred at approximately 2:34 pm Tuesday which prompted one person to be airlifted to a local hospital in critical condition and another person transported by ground AMR unit with moderate injuries.
