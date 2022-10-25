ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

publicradioeast.org

Social issues motivating young voters in North Carolina

The November midterms just are around the corner, and issues like abortion, climate change and gun control are motivating young voters. Over the past two election cycles, North Carolina, like other parts of the country, has seen record turnouts for young voters. According to data from The Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement, that trend continues in 2022.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

N.C. Dems have edge in congressional 3rd-quarter reports, but independent spending favors GOP

As the 2022 midterms near their end on Nov. 8, candidates in North Carolina’s congressional races are spending whatever resources they have to get an advantage over their rivals. And according to late-October financial reports, Democrat candidates raised more in the third quarter in every major race. Republicans, alternatively, have spent more in independent expenditures in every race but one.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX8 News

What are the North Carolina Republican Party’s priorities leading up to the election?

(WGHP) — With early voting already underway in North Carolina, Mark Walker and Odell Cleveland are talking priorities with Michael Whatley, chairman of the North Carolina Republican Party, for this special episode of “Swing State,” FOX8’s North Carolina political program. Mark was your Republican congressman for six years in the U.S. House of Representatives. Odell […]
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Washington Examiner

North Carolina abortion laws challenged by nonprofits

(The Center Square) – Planned Parenthood is challenging several North Carolina abortion laws in state court, including one that requires physicians to administer drugs for a chemical abortion. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic and the SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective filed a motion last week in an ongoing...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
bestcolleges.com

Graphic Anti-Abortion Billboards Roil Many Students at UNC-Chapel Hill

They protested by blocking the billboards, which depicted aborted fetuses and compared abortion to genocide. North Carolina is one of the few states in the Southeast that still offers some access to abortion care. That may change if Republicans win a veto-proof majority in the state legislature in the midterm...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
carolinajournal.com

Planned Parenthood seeks to loosen restrictions for performing abortions in NC

In a court motion filed Oct. 17, Planned Parenthood is asking a state court to block a law that prevents nurse practitioners, nurse midwives, and physician assistants from administering the abortion pill in North Carolina. The move is in line with abortion supporters efforts this year to make the Tar...
my40.tv

Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Cheer scandal that started in Upstate now expands to North Carolina, attorneys say

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A new lawsuit has been filed in a cheerleading scandal that began in Greenville, South Carolina. The newest lawsuit was filed in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attorneys say the lawsuit was filed against a young athlete who says he was sexually abused by coaches at Cheer Extreme gyms in Raleigh and Kernersville as well as a Varsity and USASF-approved choreographer.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Top Cities Millennials Are Moving To

Looks like Millennials are doing a lot of relocating this year. Millennials are constantly finding new places to lay down roots and start their lives. From relocating for work, just picking a favorite city, or finding new places to explore they are certainly moving out of their hometowns. A recent study done by Smart Asset shows that there are a few cities that top the list for the new home for many millennials in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Who are North Carolina’s highest-paid state employees?

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina more than 81,000 state government employees, over 180 of whom make at least $200,000 per year. From psychiatrists to investment managers to transportation engineers, the state’s median annual salary for over 55,000 full-time permanent employees is $52,741. The state’s highest-paid employee is Valerie...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

