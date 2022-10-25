Read full article on original website
Wildfire Risk and Burn Bans Still in Effect in Parts of Arkansas
As dry conditions continue throughout the state, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Forestry Division is reminding Arkansans that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
KTLO
Rain helps ease wildfire danger
The rain that fell Monday night and Tuesday has helped ease the wildfire danger in the area. A total of 3.77 inches of rain was recorded at the KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot studios, the official reporting station in Mountain Home for the National Weather Service. The entire state...
KATV
Arkansas Department of Agriculture reminds Arkansans of Wildfire risks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is reminding the people of Arkansas that wildfire danger is elevated across the state and, currently, 62 counties remain under a burn ban. “Conditions are dry with low humidity statewide,” said State Forester Joe Fox. “We are seeing...
Nearly two-thousand acres across Arkansas fall victim to wildfire over the weekend
This past weekend, October 22-23, 2022, nearly two dozen wildfires broke out across Arkansas. Much of the state is still under a burn ban, and officials say this is an important reminder that the fire danger isn't over just yet.
Thunderstorms are possible overnight with strong wind gusts and beneficial rainfall
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The widespread, moderate rain will be beneficial to the drought conditions found across the state. Some much-needed rain is on the way later today. A weak cold front will approach the area tonight along with some tropical moisture to our west. It will bring in some substantial rainfall for the state which is desperately needed to combat the severe drought conditions we’re experiencing.
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Mississippi River low levels cause Arkansas farmers to struggle
Little Rock (KATV) — The low river levels along the Mississippi River are creating major problems for farmers around the state. On Tuesday the Arkansas Farm Bureau released a report detailing the commodity and agricultural impact of those low water levels. The report comes from two economists at Arkansas...
5newsonline.com
Rain returns this weekend to Arkansas | Forecast October 26, 2022
More sunshine is expected this weekend before clouds and showers return Friday into Saturday. The heaviest will fall in southern Arkansas.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas, River Valley fall foliage to peak earlier than usual this year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — No question about it, the peak of the fall colors in Northwest Arkansas, the River Valley and the Ouachitas will be earlier than usual this year.Watch the video above to learn more. Due in large part to the drought, though, there is absolutely no question the...
Wildfire burns hundreds of acres in Arkansas
BRADLEY COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On Sunday, smoke could still be seen in the air after a brush fire in Bradley County first sparked on Saturday afternoon. “First crews arrived on scene about 1:45 it had already burned about 25 to 30 acres,” said Robert Murphy with the Arkansas Department of Agriculture.
kuaf.com
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Infection Season Changing in Arkansas
RSV or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a common winter cold virus, is emerging in Arkansas earlier than normal. Frail elders, immune compromised — and especially young children and infants with no immunity to RSV — are at risk for complications. Dr. Rick Barr, Chief Clinical and Academic Officer at Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock provides insight and guidance.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas soybean researchers breed for ‘plasticity’ in various environments
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Development of drought-tolerant soybean varieties will increase sustainability and economics of production, but current research indicates these varieties may perform poorly in the absence of drought. Larry Purcell has his sights set on what he considers an ideal genotype — soybean varieties that can grow well in both dry and water-rich environments.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 1,946 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 1,946 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up slightly from the 1,872 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 278 new cases per day in the...
Arkansas fisherman missing at Table Rock Lake, crews searching
CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. – The Carroll County Office of Emergency Management says a search is underway for a missing fisherman near the Long Creek Arm of Table Rock Lake. The fisherman, 59, was reported missing on Friday, October 21, late in the evening. The fisherman’s family called 911 and stated the man was overdue but […]
Yellow Arkansas school buses going green with $4M EPA program
Four Arkansas school districts will give their students cleaner rides with a Wednesday announcement of federal grants for electric school buses.
mdmh-pinebluff.com
Arkansas is one of the least-safe states in America, only Mississippi and Louisiana are behind the Natural State on the list, report
Arkansas – In the last couple of years, the number of crimes in the state of Arkansas has been constantly on the rise, something that is especially concerning taking into consideration the fact that a growing number of young people, especially teenagers, are more frequently involved in violent crime incidents across the state.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Resorts In Arkansas You Must Visit
If you are planning a stay in The Natural State, these incredible resorts in Arkansas should be on your radar! Enjoying the stunning natural beauty of Arkansas is easy and relaxing when staying at one of the best Arkansas vacation resorts. You may be interested in a city stay, or...
Arkansas Game and Fish officers get $3,000 shopping spree
What could you imagine being on a wildlife officer’s wish list?
Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district
Voters in Arkansas’ new majority-Hispanic district will elect a state representative for the first time this November. Democrat Diana Gonzales Worthen, Republican DeAnna Hodges and Libertarian Steven Stilling are the three candidates seeking to serve the diverse population of Springdale’s House District 9. Having worked in Northwest Arkansas as an educator for 26 years, Gonzales […] The post Arkansas voters to elect representative of state’s first Hispanic-majority district appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
thecentersquare.com
Arkansas superintendent blames low test scores on pandemic
(The Center Square) - Math and reading scores dropped among Arkansas students after the pandemic, new data shows. The National Assessment of Educational Progress, also called the Nation's Report Card, shows drops in scores across the country for fourth and eighth grade students. Math and reading assessments are administered every...
KHBS
Study: Arkansas one of the hardest states to vote in
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Early voting is underway in the midterm election — a new study says Arkansas is actually one of the hardest states to vote in. A recent non-partisan academic study released by Northern Illinois University places Arkansas 48th out of 50 states in ease of voting and one of the study’s authors says that’s for numerous reasons.
