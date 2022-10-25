Read full article on original website
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
U.S. fires missiles, deploys aircraft carrier after 'reckless and dangerous' North Korea launch
The United States and South Korea conducted a live-fire exercise Wednesday as tensions soared one day after North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan.
China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe
China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
Tensions rise as Russians move into country that fears it could be the next Ukraine
Hundreds of thousands of Russians fled to Russia's borders in the weeks after Putin announced a military draft, but as CBS News correspondent Chris Livesay reports, not all are welcome. Livesay speaks to Russians who have fled to neighboring country Georgia.
Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On
Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'
PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
petapixel.com
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Maimed prisoners who have lost limbs after agreeing to join Putin's soldiers in Ukraine are granted pardons for their crimes as Russia confirms first conscripts have been killed
Convicts including murderers sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have been officially pardoned of their crimes after being badly wounded on the frontlines. Stanislav Bogdanov, 35, who was a decade into a 23-year sentence for killing a magistrate when he agreed to go fight for the Wagner mercenary group, was filmed receiving his pardon after losing his right leg from the knee down.
‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead
Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
A quiet US move in the Mediterranean may help put more pressure on Russia, but not everyone in NATO is happy about it
The US lifted its 35-year-old arms embargo on the Republic of Cyprus in September. That could allow Cyprus to receive modern US arms and to send its Russian-made weapons to Ukraine. But the US decision has rankled Turkey, which is at odds with NATO ally Greece over the island. In...
Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts
This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
Ukrainian Body Cam Shows Them Releasing a Terrified Russian Soldier Trapped In A Building, Saying, 'We're Not Like You!'
Recently, the life of a Russian soldier was spared after he became trapped beneath the rubble of a building following an ambush by Ukrainian forces. Ukrainian forces worked together to free the Russian soldier, who claimed only to be a doctor, not a killer. [i]
airlive.net
Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage
Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
americanmilitarynews.com
War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
US spy planes appear to be monitoring a Russian enclave in Europe, possibly looking for signs of nuclear weapons activity
Flight-trackers have spotted US surveillance plans flying near Kaliningrad, a Russian territory in Europe separate from the rest of the country.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War
Vladimir Putin has recently raised the stakes in the war in Ukraine that began after he launched a full-scale invasion on February 24.
Business Insider
A 72-year-old US citizen was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia over tweets criticizing the kingdom, his family says
A 72-year-old US citizen was sentenced to 16 years in prison in Saudi Arabia, his son told media. Saad Ibrahim Almadi was arrested for 14 tweets criticizing the Saudi government, his son said. Almadi holds dual US-Saudi citizenship and was living in Florida when he made the tweets. Saad Ibrahim...
Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
