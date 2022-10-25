ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
WASHINGTON STATE
People

Jailed American Sarah Krivanek Writes from Russian Penal Colony: 'My Soul Is in Torment'

PEOPLE has exclusively obtained four letters that 46-year-old American Sarah Krivanek addressed to loved ones back home, expressing concern for how she'll return to the U.S. when her sentence ends In letters sent to loved ones back home, jailed American Sarah Krivanek writes: "my soul is in torment." Krivanek, 46, is serving a one-year, three-month sentence in a remote Russian penal colony in connection with domestic assault charges that stemmed from a November 2021 dispute in Moscow. She told the court that she was defending herself from repeated...
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Daily Mail

Maimed prisoners who have lost limbs after agreeing to join Putin's soldiers in Ukraine are granted pardons for their crimes as Russia confirms first conscripts have been killed

Convicts including murderers sent to fight for Russia in Ukraine have been officially pardoned of their crimes after being badly wounded on the frontlines. Stanislav Bogdanov, 35, who was a decade into a 23-year sentence for killing a magistrate when he agreed to go fight for the Wagner mercenary group, was filmed receiving his pardon after losing his right leg from the knee down.
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Benzinga

Putin Ally Declares Russia Will Target This City First If World War 3 Erupts

This article was originally published on June 25, 2022. A parliament member of Russia and President Vladimir Putin's staunch supporter, Andrey Gurulyov, sounded out a belligerent warning in his appearance as a guest on state-backed national television in June. Gurulyov was discussing Lithuania's blockade of the neighboring Russian exclave of...
airlive.net

Satellite images show Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 fighter jets from storage

Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. Fighters were transported from airbases to Millerovo and Kursk. Russia has begun to remove MiG-29 multi-role fighter jets from storage at air bases. This was reported by analysts from MilitaryAviationInUa based on fresh satellite images. Satellite...
americanmilitarynews.com

War in Ukraine ‘could be over by Christmas;’ Putin in fear of coup

A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Newsweek

Nukes Reported on Route to Ukraine as Fears Grow Putin Will Push Button

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."

Comments / 0

Community Policy