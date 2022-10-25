Read full article on original website
wpr.org
Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America's Dairyland
Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
wpr.org
Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts
Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
wpr.org
Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality
Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, "Perception has become Reality!" "People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on what...
wpr.org
Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk
A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
wpr.org
Records show woman killed in crash involving Wisconsin lawmaker was driving 100 mph
A Pennsylvania woman killed in a crash involving State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving at 100 mph just before the collision, according to records obtained by the Ashland Daily Press. The paper reported records from the Wisconsin State Patrol show Alyssa Ortman, 27, was driving 55 mph over...
wpr.org
Wisconsin Elections Commission retracts "ballot spoiling" guidance after appeals court loss
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has rescinded guidance used in 2016 and 2020 elections that allowed voters who already submitted absentee ballots to void them before election day and vote again. The decision was spurred by an Oct. 6 decision by Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Brad Schimel, a former Republican...
