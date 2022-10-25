ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wpr.org

Local grow-your-own movement blossoms in America's Dairyland

Sarah Bressler fell in love with growing food during an internship in urban farming her senior year of college. Now, she is the farm manager at the Hunger Task Force based out of Milwaukee, where she manages a 208-acre farm that provides half a million pounds of produce to its food bank each year.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Kids to ride electric school buses in 19 Wisconsin school districts

Wisconsin's yellow school buses will get an environmentally-friendly upgrade at some school districts. The federal government this week awarded 19 school districts nearly $26 million to purchase 73 of the state's first-ever electric school buses. "The health benefits are immense and the economic savings are also significant. We can shift...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin clerks face challenges as voter skepticism becomes new reality

Oconto County Clerk Kim Pytleski has a series of colorful, hand-drawn posters in her office for the barrage of questions she fields from election skeptics, including one that reads, "Perception has become Reality!" "People are throwing skepticism and these comments out there, but they’re not doing the homework on what...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin receives $10M to redevelop the Port of Green Bay and revitalize riverwalk

A more than $10 million federal grant will help Brown County transform a decommissioned power plant into a new state-of-the-art port facility. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Port of Green Bay's grant Friday. The Maritime Administration’s Port Infrastructure Development grant is paid for by the bipartisan infrastructure law and appropriations from Congress.
GREEN BAY, WI

