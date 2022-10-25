ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Want to Beat the Dow? Buy and Hold This Growth Stock

As an investor, there's absolutely nothing wrong with plugging into a basket of blue chip stocks and leaving it alone for a few years. In fact, that's probably the best plan for most investors. It's the effort to out-trade the market that often leads people to underperform it, after all.
NASDAQ

Which Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Undervalued Stocks To Watch Right Now

Undervalued stocks are stocks that are trading below their intrinsic value. That is, they are trading at a price that is lower than the true value of the company. Investors often look for undervalued stocks because they believe that the market has incorrectly priced the stock and that it is therefore a good investment.
NASDAQ

1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist

The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
NASDAQ

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
NASDAQ

Embraer (ERJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.86, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the plane and...
NASDAQ

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
NASDAQ

Mosaic (MOS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Mosaic (MOS) closed at $53.14, marking a -0.75% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the fertilizer maker had gained...
NASDAQ

Global Ship Lease (GSL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Global Ship Lease (GSL) closed at $17.28, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ

Blink Charging (BLNK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Blink Charging (BLNK) closed at $14.47, marking a +0.21% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ

Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ

AutoZone (AZO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AutoZone (AZO) closed at $2,543.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.86% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the auto parts...
NASDAQ

APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

APA (APA) closed the most recent trading day at $45.44, moving -0.63% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas...
NASDAQ

Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $153.96, moving +0.12% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Coming into today, shares of the cloud-based information...
NASDAQ

Ovintiv (OVV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Ovintiv (OVV) closed at $50.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy...
NASDAQ

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Roblox (RBLX) closed at $45.78, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the online gaming...
NASDAQ

The Trade Desk (TTD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Trade Desk (TTD) closed at $53.71, marking a -0.09% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
NASDAQ

These 3 Dividend ETFs Are a Retiree's Best Friend

With inflation still clocking in around 40 year highs, more retirees are looking for ways to boost their incomes. Dividends stocks look tempting, as a strong dividend-paying company can potentially boost what it offers to its shareholders faster than inflation. The flip side, unfortunately, is that dividends are never guaranteed...
NASDAQ

Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM) closed at $5.86, marking a -0.85% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...

