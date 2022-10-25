Julia Roberts Made $14 Million After a $3 Million Salary for a Cameo Movie Role

One of the most popular actors in the country, Julia Roberts has garnished an astonishing amount of credits, awards, and, of course, fans. The Pretty Woman star has been in the news for her newest film, Ticket to Paradise , which premiered on October 21, 2022. However, it truly isn’t anything new for the renowned Hollywood star. Julia Roberts always showcases her talent, even in a minor cameo that earned her $14 million (after a $3 million salary).

Julia Roberts had a cameo in ‘Valentine’s Day’

Rom-com fanatics probably fondly remember the release of Valentine’s Day . The 2010 movie, directed by the one-and-only Garry Marshall , was loaded with stars. Jamie Foxx, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates, Jessica Biel, and Bradley Cooper were just a few of the many talented actors who appeared in the ensemble cast.

In the holiday-themed film, Roberts played Captain Kate Hazeltine, who is on a 24-hour leave from the U.S. Army when she meets Cooper’s Holden while en route to meet a mystery man. The two soon form a connection.

Julia Roberts made $14 million after a $3 million salary for ‘Valentine’s Day’

These ensemble films with massive star power had audiences flocking to the theaters in 2010. However, those watching just for one actor’s mega-watt smile may have been disappointed.

According to BuzzFeed , despite barely being in the film, Julia Roberts earned a $3 million salary for her part in Valentine’s Day . As Vulture pointed out, the actor made a whopping $500,000 a minute. And, for those who love math, yes, that means Roberts’ screen time in Valentine’s Day totaled about six minutes.

But that’s now all. Part of Roberts’ negotiations for Valentine’s Day stipulated that the star would go on to receive three percent of the film’s gross earnings. Being such a big blockbuster, Valentine’s Day brought in a lot of money. In the end, Roberts received around $14 million for her cameo appearance. Yahoo Life covered the logistics behind the shocking numbers.

Julia Roberts’ career and net worth

Few actors are as popular and loved as Roberts. From Mystic Pizza and Steel Magnolia to the Ocean’s Eleven franchise, she’s wowed audiences time and time again. Robert quickly became the queen of romantic comedies , a title she cemented in the ’90s. But she’s strayed from the genre in recent years, saying nothing she read was “good enough.”

“People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one,” she told the New York Times . “If I had read something that I thought was that Notting Hill level of writing or My Best Friend’s Wedding level of madcap fun, I would do it.” Roberts also notes she has “a sense of great pride” in staying home with her kids , Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry.

“I’m living my acting dreams,” she told NYT. “I read it. I want it or I don’t want it. That’s how I’ve made my decisions for 50 or whatever movies.” Clearly, that paid off in a big way. Celebrity Net Worth reported that Roberts’ net worth is valued at $250 million.



