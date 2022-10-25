ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Johnny DePhillipo May Hint at Victoria Fuller Cheating in New Tweet

By Lauren Weiler
 2 days ago

ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is heating up with rumors about Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo . Johnny and Victoria seemed to have a strong, unbreakable bond, but it all may have come crumbling. New rumors suggest the two made it past Paradise and into the real world, but cheating went down. Here’s what’s going on and what Johnny tweeted.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo.]

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 rumors suggest Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo are no longer together

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46tPvk_0imWb4w900
Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo in ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 8 | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Episode 8 proved not every couple is meant to last. Lace Morris had an epic meltdown when Rodney Mathews chose not to pursue their relationship further, and Jill Chin continues to struggle in her quest for love. Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had a strong connection before the twist, but episode 8 proved Victoria may stray. Victoria went on a date with Alex Bordyukov, and it went very well.

So, what does this mean for Johnny and Victoria? Fans who stan the couple shouldn’t worry about Alex, as it seems Victoria chooses to keep giving her rose to Johnny. Bachelor in Paradise spoilers indicate Victoria and Johnny get engaged at the end.

Unfortunately, Reality Steve reports the engagement was short-lived. He reported recently that he’s not sure exactly what went down, but he’s very sure that Johnny and Victoria are no longer together.

Johnny DePhillipo fueled cheating rumors with a tweet

Reality Steve reports Dave Neal was the first to break the Victoria Fuller cheating rumors . According to the Bachelor in Paradise spoiler guru, a fan spotted Victoria in Italy with Greg Grippo. This led to further allegations that Victoria cheated on Johnny twice during their engagement and one time with Greg.

“While I didn’t hear about any cheating allegations, I did hear two weeks ago ‘rumblings’ about Victoria and Greg Grippo being involved together in some capacity,” Reality Steve reports. “Whether it was talking/texting/dating/hooking up, I just heard they were in communication. Which I thought was weird if she was engaged to Johnny. Dave says he spoke to sources who claim it’s absolutely true. That’s his story.”

According to a Reddit screenshot, Johnny might have alluded to the cheating on Twitter. “Geometry Beach!” he tweeted, referring to the title of the Paradise episode. “We love a love triangle … Where’s my royalties!?”

Alluding to the “love triangle” may hint at the drama between himself, Victoria, and Greg. Fans likely will find out during the Bachelor in Paradise reunion.

It’s unclear whether Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo are dating

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YpIzV_0imWb4w900
Andrew Spencer and Greg Grippo | Hatnim Lee #1004016#51C ED/Getty Images

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Brandon Claims Olu Did ‘Disgusting Actions’ on the Beach

If Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo called it quits after Bachelor in Paradise , where does that leave Victoria and Greg Grippo? Reality Steve says it seems quite certain that Victoria and Greg kept in touch, though he can’t verify whether they went to Italy together.

“Victoria and Johnny aren’t together anymore, as they broke up over a month ago,” Reality Steve wrote. “And there is definitely something going on with Victoria and Greg right now.”

The Bachelor in Paradise reunion tapes on Nov. 4. Fans can look forward to learning more spoilers once the taping happens.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

