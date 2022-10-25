Read full article on original website
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
First Guaranty Bancshares (FGBI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.70 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.71 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.67 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.41%. A...
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Northeast Community Bancorp (NECB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.05 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 32.43%. A...
Ares Capital Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 9.92% Yield (ARCC)
In this series, we look through the most recent Dividend Channel ''DividendRank'' report, and then we cherry pick only those companies that have experienced insider buying within the past six months. The officers and directors of a company tend to have a unique insider's view of the business, and presumably the only reason an insider would choose to take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock in the open market, is that they expect to make money — maybe they find the stock very undervalued, or maybe they see exciting progress within the company, or maybe both. So when stocks turn up that see insider buying, and are also top ranked, investors are wise to take notice. One such company is Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC), which saw buying by Chief Financial Officer Penelope F. Roll.
What's in the Offing for Emerson (EMR) in Q4 Earnings?
Emerson Electric Co. EMR is set to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended September 2022) results on Nov 2, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter has been revised 1.2% upward in the past 90 days. However, Emerson has an impressive surprise history, with its earnings having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average beat being 6%.
Hartford Financial (HIG) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Hikes Dividend
The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. HIG reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted operating earnings of $1.44 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.6%. The bottom line climbed 14% year over year. Operating revenues of HIG amounted to $3,830 million, which rose 3.6% year over year in the quarter...
Buy This Dividend King for 2022 and Beyond
Hitting consistent singles and doubles in investing with well-established companies is arguably the secret to successful investing. Sure, it's more exciting to hit a home run with less established businesses. But that also often carries significantly more risk. Founded in 1886, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is one of the...
These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years
The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List
Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
3 Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunities in the Bear Market
The fast-moving stock market lends itself to high volatility. That factor may or may not work in favor of investors, though prospective buyers can find bargains if they exercise enough patience. However, the current down cycle is the most severe since the 2008 financial crisis. That factor could mean an...
Should Investors Buy CVS Stock Before Q3 Earnings?
Trading 15% from its highs, CVS CVS is set to report Q3 earnings on Wednesday, November 2. CVS has held up better than the broader market and is part of a top-rated industry at the moment. Investors hope the company can capitalize on its ambition to sustain itself as an industry leader as the Retail-Pharmacies Drug Stores Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 250 Zacks Industries.
Verisk (VRSK) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
Verisk Analytics, Inc. VRSK is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Nov 1, after market close. VRSK’s earnings surprise history has been impressing so far. It witnessed an earnings surprise of 3.8% in the last four quarters (three beats and one miss), on average. Against this backdrop,...
Long-Term Investment Options in Metaverse Stocks: 5 Companies That Could Prosper in the Age of Web3
While excitement surrounding the emergence of the metaverse has seen plenty of investor interest grow throughout 2022, recent market downturns have heavily impacted the performance of stocks. Now, as a new year of more innovations and hopes of greater fiscal control loom, it may be worth investors taking a fresh look at some of the key players of the metaverse.
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) closed the most recent trading day at $2.18, moving -0.46% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.95%...
Booking Holdings (BKNG) to Post Q3 Earnings: What to Expect
Booking Holdings Inc. BKNG is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 2. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.91 billion, suggesting growth of 26.5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate suggests revenues of $5.90 billion, indicating an increase...
Why Carter's Stock Was Flopping on Friday
Friday was a generally upbeat day for the stock market, but you wouldn't know that from the performance of children's apparel retailer Carter's (NYSE: CRI). The company's stock was down by almost 5% in midafternoon trading, in the wake of its latest earnings release. So what. Carter's unveiled its third-quarter...
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) closed at $75.45, marking a +1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Embraer (ERJ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Embraer (ERJ) closed at $9.86, marking a +1.65% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.46% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.23%. Coming into today, shares of the plane and...
Why Betterware de Mexico Stock Plunged Today
Shares of Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ: BWMX) were falling today after the Mexican e-commerce company posted disappointing results in its third-quarter earnings report, with organic sales falling sharply in the quarter. As a result, the stock was down 11.7% as of 1:20 p.m. ET. So what. The company, which sells...
DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.05, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.2%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) closed at $31.93, marking a +1.11% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
