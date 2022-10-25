ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

'BLOOD BATH': Out-Of-State Man Who Threatened NJ Executive Over Stocks Sent To Federal Prison

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qwarh_0imWaqfn00
Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Georgia, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with one count of transmitting interstate threats. Photo Credit: U.S. Secret Service

An out-of-state man who threatened an executive officer at a New Jersey-based company where he used to work must spend the next 14 months in federal prison.

Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, GA, had worked at a company facility in Georgia for nearly 18 years before he was involuntarily terminated in 2017, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

He began by sending an anonymous violent threat in January 2021 detailing how the family of the executive who worked at the New Jersey headquarters would pay if the publicly-traded company's stock prices didn't increase over the next month, the complaint says.

More emails followed, one of which bore the subject line “Gun or Knife” telling the victim that relatives were being tracked.

This was followed a few weeks by an email that threatened a "blood bath if [the] stock isn't over $200 in 2 weeks.

"[You’ve] hurt so many, and now it is your turn to experience it."

The final email warned that there would be "blood everywhere."

A trial conviction for making an interstate threat can carry a prison term of up to five years.

Rather than risk it, Wallace took a deal from the government in exchange for a more lenient sentence, pleading guilty this past February to transmitting interstate threats this past February.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi sentenced Wallace to a plea-bargained two years of supervised release and fined him $10,000.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI -- including the bureau's Cyber Crimes Task Force -- for the investigation leading to the charges, plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony P. Torntore of his Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

to follow Daily Voice Essex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

$55K Reward Offered For Arrest Of Dangerous Suspect Who Killed Jewish Father Working In DC

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is asking for the public's help locating several murder suspects wanted on separate homicide offenses. A $55,000 reward is being offered to find Avery Miller, 27, who is wanted after the murder of Aryeh Wolf, 25, in the 5100 block of Call Place, Southeast on Wednesday, Aug. 10, according to Metropolitan Police.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center

At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
iheart.com

Drug Gang Kills 20 People, Including Mayor, At Town Hall Meeting

Twenty people, including the town mayor, were shot and killed by a drug gang during an incident in San Miguel Totolapan, Mexico on Wednesday (October 5), the Associated Press reports. The incident took place during a town hall meeting in the village of San Miguel Totolapan, which resulted in gang...
Daily Mail

Glamorous childcare worker who got hooked on meth turned into a 'one woman crime wave' - as her lengthy criminal record showing convictions for dangerous driving, firearms, fraud and drug supply is revealed

A former childcare worker turned drug dealer is back behind bars after relapsing. Teneil Lee Hassan, 25, appeared in Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday for breaching a four-year suspended sentence after she was charged with a string of offences, including dangerous driving, fraud and drug supply. Justice Martin Burns described...
Daily Voice

Philadelphia Social Worker Charged in 3-Year-Old's Death: DA

A Philadelphia social worker faces murder charges after authorities said she failed to report the abuse of a foster child. District Attorney Larry Krasner charged 25-year-old Jendayi Mawusi with third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and child endangerment related to the July death of three-year-old Hope Jones, In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 11.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Black Enterprise

Georgia Prisoner Allegedly Swindled $11 Million From Billionaire Movie Mogul While in Jail

A 31-year-old man currently incarcerated in Georgia allegedly swindled $11 million, possibly more, from the comforts of his prison cell in a maximum-security facility. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Arthur Lee Cofield Jr. has been accused of impersonating billionaire Sidney Kimmel and fraudulently obtaining $11 million from his bank account. Cofield reportedly gained access to Kimmel’s Charles Schwab account to use the illegally elicited funds to purchase gold coins and a mansion in Buckhead.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Voice

Seven Charged In Armed Saddle Brook Home Invasion

A virtual mountain of evidence uncovered by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives and Saddle Brook police produced the arrests of two ex-cons and five other suspects following what authorities said was a gunpoint home invasion this past summer. At least two victims had weapons pointed at them as the bandits...
SADDLE BROOK, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
391K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy