'BLOOD BATH': Out-Of-State Man Who Threatened NJ Executive Over Stocks Sent To Federal Prison

Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, Georgia, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi to an information charging him with one count of transmitting interstate threats.

An out-of-state man who threatened an executive officer at a New Jersey-based company where he used to work must spend the next 14 months in federal prison.

Alan Wallace, 59, of Cumming, GA, had worked at a company facility in Georgia for nearly 18 years before he was involuntarily terminated in 2017, a complaint on file in U.S. District Court in Newark says.

He began by sending an anonymous violent threat in January 2021 detailing how the family of the executive who worked at the New Jersey headquarters would pay if the publicly-traded company's stock prices didn't increase over the next month, the complaint says.

More emails followed, one of which bore the subject line “Gun or Knife” telling the victim that relatives were being tracked.

This was followed a few weeks by an email that threatened a "blood bath if [the] stock isn't over $200 in 2 weeks.

"[You’ve] hurt so many, and now it is your turn to experience it."

The final email warned that there would be "blood everywhere."

A trial conviction for making an interstate threat can carry a prison term of up to five years.

Rather than risk it, Wallace took a deal from the government in exchange for a more lenient sentence, pleading guilty this past February to transmitting interstate threats this past February.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Claire C. Cecchi sentenced Wallace to a plea-bargained two years of supervised release and fined him $10,000.

U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Philip R. Sellinger credited special agents of the FBI -- including the bureau's Cyber Crimes Task Force -- for the investigation leading to the charges, plea and sentencing, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony P. Torntore of his Cybercrime Unit in Newark.

