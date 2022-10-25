Read full article on original website
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Band marches to awards with ‘The Flame’ field show
MADISON – Bob Jones High School Bands won crowd appeal at football games and highest awards at contests with their rhythmic pop music and homage to witches in “Hocus Pocus.”. The ‘football band,’ which performs a halftime show and in-stands music at football games, has 175 members this...
themadisonrecord.com
Sparkman’s Samantha Menikheim Captures Huntsville Metro Cross Country Championship
Sparkman’s Samantha Menikheim, a junior, clocked a personal-best 19-minutes, 19.54-seconds to win the Huntsville Metro Cross Country Championship held at Madison’s Palmer Park. The remainder of the top 15 T-shirt winners included 3. Kylie Gero, 10, James Clemens, 19:46.63, 7. Emma Bothern, 11, James Clemens, 20:27.94, 11. Jenna Duncan, 11, Sparkman, 20:51.42, 12. Ami Marks, 8, Bob Jones, 20:54.06.
Famed jazz artist coming to Decatur for free concert
If you want to take in the sounds of the French Quarter, you don't need to go far.
themadisonrecord.com
Digital version of The Madison Record – Oct. 26, 2022
You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
Bham Now
See how this Alabama high school coach used cross country to transform his rural community
When it comes to sports, the state of Alabama is known for football. In Kentucky, basketball is king. But what about the distance running sport of high school cross country?. Try Lawrence County, Alabama. Bet you didn’t see that one coming!. Our Village. Earlier this year, veteran Lawrence County...
themadisonrecord.com
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community awards Bell, Torello, Zivat
MADISON – Partnership for a Drug-Free Community held its Law Enforcement and Educator Awards luncheon at its annual board meeting on Oct. 20. The event was staged at Redstone Federal Credit Union’s location in downtown Huntsville. The awards honor individuals who excel in drug prevention, related education, drug investigations and arrests.
WAAY-TV
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
theredstonerocket.com
Huntsville native joins golf hall of fame in Georgia
Huntsville native William Lewis was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Atlanta. Lewis, who died Feb. 4 at 70, was the oldest of seven children. His brother Donald retired from Redstone in 2017 as a recreation assistant. Lewis was a standout golfer at Lee...
HCS: Huntsville High School student sets off chemical reaction in bathroom
Paramedics responded to the Huntsville High School Thursday after a student set off a chemical reaction in a bathroom.
McNair Jr. High School band quoted $15k in instrument repairs
A junior high school band director in Huntsville needs help getting instruments into the hands of young musicians. It's going to cost $15,000 to repair the ones they have right now.
WAAY-TV
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
birminghamtimes.com
ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”
As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
Buc-ee’s announces Nov. 21 opening for newest Alabama location
The long-awaited opening of Buc-ee’s first north Alabama location now has a date. The doors of the Bucc-ee’s in Athens will open 6 a.m. on Nov. 21, the company announced Wednesday. Buc-ee’s Athens will feature more than 53,470 square feet and offer 120 fueling positions just outside the...
UPDATE: North Alabama schools and businesses closing early: Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The entire Tennessee Valley is under a Wind Advisory ahead of the opportunity for strong and severe thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and early Tuesday evening. Some schools have decided to dismiss early or cancel after-school activities. We will continue to update these changes. Albertville City Schools: Albertville...
Huntsville to study ‘failing’ seawalls at Big Spring Park lake
Updated at 7:23 p.m.: The city council approved the contract without discussion at Thursday’s meeting. Original story: Huntsville officials are concerned about “failing” seawalls along the lake in Big Spring Park and are looking to investigate the cause. The city council on Thursday will consider a $44,000...
WAFF
Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens
ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
Historic building at Marshall Space Flight Center to come down this weekend
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Building 4200, Marshall’s administrative headquarters' from 1963 until 2020, is scheduled for demolition on Oct. 29, helping to make way for a series of new, state-of-the-art facilities tailored to help NASA map out the next century’s worth of discoveries in space. More importantly, say...
rocketcitynow.com
Auburn University expands its footprint into Huntsville
The university opened a new facility called 'The Research and Innovation Campus'. The nine-acre property is located on 345 Voyager Way.
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
themadisonrecord.com
Auburn Baseball To Return To Madison- Play UNA In February
MADISON- College baseball will return to Toyota Field. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will give way to college baseball as the Southeastern Conference returns next spring as the Auburn Tigers will play host to the North Alabama Lions on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Tigers defeated Tennessee Tech 4-3 in the first SEC game played at Toyota Field earlier this year.
