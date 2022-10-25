ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

themadisonrecord.com

Bob Jones Band marches to awards with ‘The Flame’ field show

MADISON – Bob Jones High School Bands won crowd appeal at football games and highest awards at contests with their rhythmic pop music and homage to witches in “Hocus Pocus.”. The ‘football band,’ which performs a halftime show and in-stands music at football games, has 175 members this...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Sparkman’s Samantha Menikheim Captures Huntsville Metro Cross Country Championship

Sparkman’s Samantha Menikheim, a junior, clocked a personal-best 19-minutes, 19.54-seconds to win the Huntsville Metro Cross Country Championship held at Madison’s Palmer Park. The remainder of the top 15 T-shirt winners included 3. Kylie Gero, 10, James Clemens, 19:46.63, 7. Emma Bothern, 11, James Clemens, 20:27.94, 11. Jenna Duncan, 11, Sparkman, 20:51.42, 12. Ami Marks, 8, Bob Jones, 20:54.06.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Digital version of The Madison Record – Oct. 26, 2022

You can now download a digital copy of The Madison Record each week. Look for it every Wednesday morning right here. You can read it online or download a PDF copy of it for later. Click the link below to read this week’s issue.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Partnership for a Drug-Free Community awards Bell, Torello, Zivat

MADISON – Partnership for a Drug-Free Community held its Law Enforcement and Educator Awards luncheon at its annual board meeting on Oct. 20. The event was staged at Redstone Federal Credit Union’s location in downtown Huntsville. The awards honor individuals who excel in drug prevention, related education, drug investigations and arrests.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
theredstonerocket.com

Huntsville native joins golf hall of fame in Georgia

Huntsville native William Lewis was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame on Oct. 7 in Atlanta. Lewis, who died Feb. 4 at 70, was the oldest of seven children. His brother Donald retired from Redstone in 2017 as a recreation assistant. Lewis was a standout golfer at Lee...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
birminghamtimes.com

ASU Stingettes: “Expect The Unexpected”

As captain of the Alabama State University (ASU) Stingettes, Talea Willis is aware of what the Magic City Classic means to the school and alumni, and that’s one reason she has been excited about preparing for the season’s most anticipated football game. “The fans can expect great music...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Buc-ee’s opening new location in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Texas-based travel center, Buc-ee’s will open its third location in Alabama along I-65 in Athens on Nov. 21. The new location will open at 6:30 a.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks and other city officials will be in attendance for the grand opening.
ATHENS, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Auburn Baseball To Return To Madison- Play UNA In February

MADISON- College baseball will return to Toyota Field. The home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas will give way to college baseball as the Southeastern Conference returns next spring as the Auburn Tigers will play host to the North Alabama Lions on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Tigers defeated Tennessee Tech 4-3 in the first SEC game played at Toyota Field earlier this year.
AUBURN, AL

