KOCO
Small Oklahoma school district reopens days after woman found murdered
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Okla. — Students returned to class days after a woman was found murdered at a home on Strother Public Schools grounds. Seminole National Lighthorse police found a woman dead after responding to a shooting shortly before 11 p.m. Sunday. They later arrested a suspect on a first-degree murder complaint.
Tecumseh police say city can sleep easy after tips get dangerous criminal off streets
TECUMSEH, Okla. — Tecumseh police said the city can sleep easy after their tips got a dangerous criminal off the street. The urgent search for a man accused of raping two teenagers and targeting dozens more homes has come to an end. "Me and my officers, everybody involved but...
Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School
NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
Stillwater police release body cam footage of deadly crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater police have released the body cam footage from a deadly crash last weekend. The driver who officers believed caused the crash was arrested. Police said Luke House was driving 150 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road. The passenger in his...
Man arrested after baby found crawling near downtown Oklahoma City intersection
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a man after authorities said his baby was found crawling into a street near a busy intersection over the weekend in downtown Oklahoma City. Officers responded late Sunday night after receiving a call that a man experiencing homelessness with a very small child was passed out near Northwest Fifth Street and Walker Avenue.
Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property
SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
Oklahoma student made threats to high school in Massachusetts, police say
CHOCTAW, Okla. — A teenage student in Oklahoma was found by police after authorities said he made threats to a high school in Massachusetts, saying there was a bomb and a hostage in the school. The threat turned out to be false, but it created a huge situation for...
Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant
OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
Walk to Defeat ALS set for Sunday in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — The annual Walk to Defeat ALS is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Oklahoma City. Christy Galyean spoke to KOCO about the walk. You can click the video player above to watch the full interview.
Oklahoma County voters to see bond, bringing almost $1 billion to OKCPS
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Oklahoma County voters will see a bond that would bring almost $1 billion to Oklahoma City Public Schools. A series of hearings on the bond continued Tuesday night at Capitol Hill High School, which would be torn down and completely rebuilt if the bond passes.
Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food, clothes this winter
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma middle school needs help ensuring students have food and clothing this winter. The district said the Western Heights Middle School food pantry is used to feed more than 400 students. With the winter months coming up, they need help filling the shelves. "We see...
ACLU says Oklahoma City’s sign ordinance is not constitutional
OKLAHOMA CITY — The American Civil Liberties Union said Oklahoma City’s new sign ordinance is not constitutional. The ordinance would restrict any signage on the right of way, including medians in the middle of roads or the small section of grass between the curb and sidewalks. "Most cities...
Should smoking be banned at all parks, surrounding areas in Norman?
NORMAN, Okla. — Should smoking be banned at all parks and surrounding areas?. It is a discussion Norman officials will be having Tuesday night. A choice to strengthen the smoking ordinance could mean big bucks for the city. Right now, smoking is not allowed on playgrounds in Norman. However,...
Cleveland County investing $500K to improve mental health services
OKLAHOMA CITY — Cleveland County is spending $500,000 to increase mental health services. County commissioners said the money couldn't come at a better time when mental health challenges continue to rise. Officials with Cleveland County and the Virtue Center – a certified treatment center – said the goal is...
Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
Millwood Public Schools moves to virtual learning for rest of week due to water main break
OKLAHOMA CITY — Millwood Public Schools has moved to virtual learning for the rest of the week because of a water main break. District officials said the break was in the campus' main system, and they hope to have students back for in-person learning on Monday. "Due to a...
