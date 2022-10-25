ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, OK

KOCO

Police investigate threats of violence made against Norman North High School

NORMAN, Okla. — Authorities are investigating possible threats of violence made last week against Norman North High School. Norman Police Department officials said they received information during a Norman North High School assembly on Oct. 21 about a possible threat of violence on campus. A school resource officer determined the threat was not credible, and authorities identified the people who made the threats.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Stillwater police release body cam footage of deadly crash

STILLWATER, Okla. — The Stillwater police have released the body cam footage from a deadly crash last weekend. The driver who officers believed caused the crash was arrested. Police said Luke House was driving 150 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road. The passenger in his...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Strother schools call emergency meeting after woman found dead on district property

SEMINOLE, Okla. — Strother Public Schools called an emergency school board meeting after a woman was found dead at a home on school district property. The district confirmed the suspect was an employee at Strother. The school board decided to terminate the suspect involved in the shooting and now, some are calling for the superintendent to lose his job.
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City woman robbed in her driveway, man still on the run

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City woman in her 70s was robbed in her own driveway and the man who robbed her is still on the run. The woman spoke to KOCO 5 in hopes of finding the man who robbed her. She said she was in her car when the man tried to open her door, then got in the backseat to steal her purse.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma family has priceless heirlooms stolen from home

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma family had priceless heirlooms stolen from their home. There was $10,000 in damage and multiple items stolen from their home. It’s the heirlooms they really want back. The couple who spoke with KOCO 5 lives in the Britton District and they said that...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Fire sparks twice overnight at northwest Oklahoma City home, authorities say

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews responded to two fires at the same home overnight in northwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. Fire department officials told KOCO 5 that crews initially responded around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to a fire at a home near Northwest 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Flames rekindled around 6:45 a.m., prompting another response.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Should smoking be banned at all parks, surrounding areas in Norman?

NORMAN, Okla. — Should smoking be banned at all parks and surrounding areas?. It is a discussion Norman officials will be having Tuesday night. A choice to strengthen the smoking ordinance could mean big bucks for the city. Right now, smoking is not allowed on playgrounds in Norman. However,...
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Morning rain causes crashes, downed power lines in Oklahoma City metro

OKLAHOMA CITY — More storms moved through the Oklahoma City metro overnight, causing problems for residents and drivers. The storms Tuesday morning knocked out power and created issues for drivers on metro roads. Crews responded to several crashes, two of which involved tractor-trailers. A tractor-trailer crash blocked all eastbound...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

