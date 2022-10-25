Read full article on original website
An Irvine man was charged with brutally killing a service dog in Santa Ana
Randy Francois of Irvine, a 40-year-old man, is facing felony charges for allegedly beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana. Francois is accused of killing a Yorkshire Terrier service dog on June 28 in a parking lot at the 1500 block of East 17th St., according to the SAPD. Francois had apparently become incensed after the dog had defecated in his car.
The SAPD is searching for a transient in Santa Ana who allegedly molested a child
On December 2021, a 15-year-old victim disclosed being sexually molested by wanted suspect Luis Cervando Brigido. It is believed that the suspect sexually molested the victim when they were 3 years-old over the course of one year. Suspect Wanted: Luis Cervando Brigido (39) Transient. Suspect Description: Male, Hispanic, 5’06’’ tall,...
55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana
The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
The SAPD was awarded $580K for DUI checkpoints and road safety programs
SANTA ANA, CA – The Santa Ana Police Department will increase patrols throughout the community and provide other traffic safety programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on roads. “The safety of our motorists and pedestrians in our community is a high priority,” Santa Ana...
Cristo Rey Orange County High School coming to Santa Ana
Cristo Rey Orange County High School will be opening in Santa Ana in the Fall of 2023. Part of the acclaimed Cristo Rey Network of schools, they will offer an innovative program that combines a rigorous college preparatory curriculum and professional work experience, preparing our students for college and careers.
Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). In Santa Ana, you may...
Do you need help paying your Santa Ana water bill?
Did you know that you can receive a one-time assistance payment on your water bill through the Water Bill Assistance Program? The federally-funded Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) provides a one-time benefit of up to $2,000 to cover past-due drinking water, wastewater/sewer, and/or stormwater costs for eligible, low-income customers.
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
Red Ribbon Week, National Night Out Combine to Educate Residents About Drug-Free Communities
Red Ribbon Week, National Night Out Combine to Educate Residents About Drug-Free Communities
City of Irvine Receives $2.8 Million to Develop a Universal Playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park
On Tuesday, October 25, Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris presented City of Irvine officials with $2.8 million in state funding to renovate the City’s playground at Sweet Shade Neighborhood Park to a universal playground that will meet the needs of all residents regardless of ability. The universal playground will feature multigenerational...
OC Animal Care launches Pooches on the Patio to help dogs find forever homes
TUSTIN, Calif. (October 27, 2022) – OC Animal Care invites the community to Pooches on the Patio, a new meet-and-greet event for adopters to get to know dogs at the shelter before adopting. Stop by the shelter located at 1630 Victory Road in Tustin every Saturday, beginning October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., where a few dogs will be out on the patio ready to meet their forever family.
The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant
The City of Santa Ana’s Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library “Building Forward” grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library. This grant will supplement the federally funded Revive Santa Ana...
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
Renovations Ongoing at San Juan Capistrano Library
CUSD Staff Recommends Trustees Deny Charter School Proposal
CUSD Staff Recommends Trustees Deny Charter School Proposal
Eight boys basketball teams featured in 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado
Three Orange County boys basketball teams are among the eight teams in the 24th annual Gary Raya Classic at El Dorado High School Dec. 5-10, said tournament director and El Dorado Coach Ryan Mounce. “We feel we have eight very solid teams with each team playing four games of competition,”...
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
Legendary Local Newsman Fred Swegles Dies at 74
San Juan Capistrano Football Teams Fight for Playoff Berths, League Titles in Season Finales
San Juan Capistrano Football Teams Fight for Playoff Berths, League Titles in Season Finales
Are you able to describe your skills and abilities?
ABOUT ANAHEIM — Anaheim is a full-service city supporting more than 340,000 residents, 20,000 businesses and 25 million annual visitors. The city provides public safety through the Anaheim Police Department and Anaheim Fire & Rescue, water and power service through Anaheim Public Utilities, parks, community centers, family services and libraries through Anaheim Community Services, neighborhood and transportation improvements through Anaheim Public Works and community revitalization through Community & Economic Development. Anaheim is a modern, diverse city with a proud history dating back to its 1857 founding. Anaheim is known worldwide as the home of the Disneyland Resort, including Walt Disney’s original Disneyland Park, as well as Angel Stadium of Anaheim and Angels Baseball, Honda Center and the Anaheim Ducks, and the Anaheim Convention Center, the largest on the West Coast. Anaheim’s thriving visitor industry and business community help support the city’s neighborhoods and make Anaheim a great place to live, work and play. For more, please see www.anaheim.net.
Meet the Candidates: Final Council Election Q&A
Meet the Candidates: Final Council Election Q&A
PHOTOS: Spirit continues on and off the field at week nine football games
A member of the Corona del Mar drum corps performs while hoisted high by a team of Sea King cheerleaders. ( Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Fans turned out in big numbers for high school football games in week nine and Orange County teams were also supported by cheerleaders and band members.
