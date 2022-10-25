ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Save America From The Evil Rightwing
1d ago

young males today have gone Crazy, Time to put them in a Draft & let them put that negative testosterone to some good use, just saying,🤷‍♀️

KOCO

WATCH: Thief falls through ceiling after breaking into popular OKC restaurant

OKLAHOMA CITY — A popular Oklahoma City restaurant had to temporarily close after a thief was caught on camera breaking in through the roof. The owner of Off the Hook told KOCO 5 that a burglar used a ladder to get onto the roof and broke into the restaurant near Interstate 235 and Britton Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The thief then went through an air duct vent before falling into the restaurant's lobby, the owner said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Armed felon arrested after overnight standoff

An armed felon was arrested this week after an overnight standoff in south Yukon. The standoff between Kenneth Michael Dean, 39, and Oklahoma City Police started around 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at a home on S.W. 12th near Czech Hall Road. The incident ended about 10 hours later when the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Family Of 15-Year-Old Seeks Justice Following Shooting

A 15-year-old Watonga boy is lucky to be alive after he was shot in the head last Friday. On Oct. 12, Isaac Sanders was at a Watonga home when he was shot. Police have not released any details on possible suspects or motive and have only said that an investigation into the shooting is underway.
WATONGA, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma officials see organized retail theft skyrocket

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma voters approved a state question in 2016 that, among other things, defined a felony as any theft over $1,000. Since then, police said organized retail theft has skyrocketed. One lieutenant told KOCO 5 that they have to review anywhere from 40-85 cases a day for...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

