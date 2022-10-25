Arkansas high school 8-man football report (Week 9)

By Kyle Sutherland | Photos by Tommy Land

Two weeks remain in the regular season for the Sanctioned Division, while the Club Division playoffs start this week with the winners of the semifinal matchups claiming their spot in the state championship game.

TOP PERFORMERS

Wyatt Buchanan, Izard County

The sophomore completed 6-of-10 passes for 117 yards and 3 touchdowns in Izard County’s 52-6 win over Augusta. He also had a 33-yard rushing touchdown.

Malachi Cruz, Izard County

The senior compiled 93 total yards of offense and 2 touchdowns in Izard County’s 52-6 win over Augusta.

Juan Diggs, Fountain Lake

The senior compiled 282 all-purpose yards (103 rushing, 162 receiving) and 4 total touchdowns in Fountain Lake’s 49-20 win over Cutter-Morning Star. Defensively, Diggs had four total tackles, a forced fumble and recovery, and batted down two passes.

Keelan Dobbins, Mountain Pine

The senior rushed 13 times for 129 yards and 3 touchdowns in Mountain Pine’s 38-28 win over Woodlawn. Defensively, Dobbins compiled seven total tackles (4 solo).

Daken England, Marshall

The senior rushed 26 times for 249 yards and 4 touchdowns in Marshall’s 60-6 win over Rose Bud.

Evan East, Fountain Lake

The senior compiled nine total tackles (5 solo, 1 for loss), two interceptions, and returned a fumble 100 yards for a touchdown in Fountain Lake’s 49-20 win over Cutter-Morning Star. East also had a 28-yard touchdown reception and 6 carries for 20 yards offensively.

Destyn Fields, Fountain Lake

The sophomore completed 7-of-10 passes for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns in Fountain Lake’s 49-20 win over Cutter-Morning Star.

James Glasco, Mountain Pine

The senior led the Red Devils with 11 total tackles, including 8 solo and 2 for loss, a sack, and forced a fumble in Mountain Pine’s 38-28 win over Woodlawn.

Landon Goins, Mountain View

The senior compiled 12 total tackles (6 solo) in Mountain View’s 54-12 win over Cedar Ridge.

Fisher Hale, Woodlawn

The senior rushed 13 times for 112 yards and a touchdown in Woodlawn’s 38-28 loss to Mountain Pine.

Drew Henderson, Rector

The junior rushed for 171 yards and 5 touchdowns in Rector’s 46-12 win over Midland.

Tyler Hill, Izard County

Hill returned a 51-yard interception for a touchdown and caught 2 passes for 40 yards and a touchdown in Izard County’s 52-6 win over Augusta.

Canaan Horton, Marshall

The junior completed 8-of-14 passes for 141 yards and 2 touchdowns in Marshall’s 60-6 win over Rose Bud. Horton also rushed 8 times for 41 yards and 2 scores.

Brody Koch, Subiaco Academy

The junior rushed 18 times for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns in Subiaco Academy’s 46-22 win over Genoa Central. Koch also completed all four of his pass attempts for 111 yards and a score, along with compiling nine total tackles (7 solo and 2 for loss) on defense.

Jaxson Martin, Woodlawn

The senior rushed 17 times for 109 yards and 3 touchdowns in Woodlawn’s 38-28 loss to Mountain Pine.

Kaiden McHenry, Strong

The sophomore rushed for 87 yards and both of the Bulldogs’ touchdowns in Strong’s 14-6 win over Spring Hill. McHenry also intercepted two passes on defense.

Julio Preza, Subiaco Academy

The senior compiled 13 total tackles (6 solo) in Subiaco Academy’s 46-22 win over Genoa Central.

Drew Shelton, Mountain View

The junior rushed 5 times for 114 yards and a touchdown in Mountain View’s 54-12 win over Cedar Ridge. Shelton also completed 4-of-6 passes for 60 yards.

Rush Sullivan, Mountain View

The sophomore compiled 12 total tackles (9 solo) and a sack in Mountain View’s 54-12 win over Cedar Ridge.

Giovanni Vargas, Subiaco Academy

The senior compiled 219 yards of offense (105 rushing, 114 passing) in Subiaco Academy’s 46-22 win over Genoa Central. Vargas also compiled 13 total tackles on defense.

SCORES AND RANKINGS

Sanctioned Division Rankings

No. 1 Mountain Pine (8-0)

The Red Devils overcame three turnovers and a scoreless third quarter to defeat previously-undefeated Woodlawn 38-28 compiling over 300 yards of offense in the process.

No. 2 Izard County Consolidated (5-2)

Izard County rolled in a lopsided 52-6 win over Augusta in which the Cougars compiled 300 total yards of offense before the game was called at halftime.

No. 3 Rector (5-2)

After squeaking past Brinkley on the road four days earlier, Rector showed no signs of fatigue as it pummeled Midland 46-12.

No. 4 Woodlawn (6-1)

The Bears played well enough to win at home, but two successful quarters in the second and fourth by Mountain Pine, in which the Red Devils combined for 30 points, were the difference in the game.

No. 5 Strong (4-2)

The Bulldogs make their way back into the Top 5 following a stellar defensive performance beating Spring Hill 14-6, led by sophomore Kaiden McHenry who has been one of the best newcomers in the 8-man ranks.

Club Division Playoff Matchups

No. 4 Genoa Central (5-3) @ No. 1 Mountain View (8-0)

The Dragons will make the four hour trip northeast with hopes of avenging a 30-12 loss on September 30 and upset the undefeated Yellowjackets - the only unbeaten team in the Club Division. Genoa Central has dropped three of its past five games.

No. 3 Subiaco Academy (5-3) @ No. 2 Fountain Lake (6-2)

Subiaco Academy looks to clinch its third state title berth in a row and has won four of their past five games, with the most recent defeat being a close 41-34 loss to the Cobras on October 7. The Cobras will host the Trojans for the second time this year, with their only losses coming at the hands of No. 1 Mountain View and Sanctioned No. 1 Mountain Pine in a game that was called early due to bad weather.

SANCTIONED GAMES THIS WEEK

Mountain Pine vs. Strong *GAME OF THE WEEK*

Augusta vs. KIPP Delta

Brinkley vs. Izard County

Hermitage vs. Dermott

Marvell-Elaine vs. Woodlawn