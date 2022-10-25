COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set. The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.

