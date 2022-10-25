Read full article on original website
Second arrest made in murder case sparked by hikers finding body in Colorado Springs
According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, a second arrest has been made in a murder case that involved hikers finding a body in the area of Colorado Springs' Old Stage Road. The body of victim Jermaine Trevion Wilson, 30, was found on May 24, with Wilson's death being...
KKTV
Grand Jury investigation underway for deadly incident involving deputies in Colorado
KKTV
Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set. The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.
Car stolen at gunpoint, police investigate
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
KKTV
3 Colorado Springs men sentenced for ‘brutal’ attack and reported kidnapping
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three Colorado Springs men were sentenced recently for what the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office described as a “brutal” assault. The sheriff’s office is reporting the attack happened in August of 2021. “The the victim was kidnapped and repeatedly beaten with a...
KKTV
Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
KKTV
WATCH: Death now a homicide investigation in Pueblo County
KRDO
U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide
CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
KKTV
2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado
KKTV
Crash involving a cyclist under investigation in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving a cyclist was under investigation in Colorado Springs Wednesday afternoon. Colorado Springs Police are reporting that at about 3 p.m. they received a call for the crash along Vindicator Drive near Winter Haven Drive. The area is just east of Ute Valley Park.
EPSO makes second arrest in homicide investigation
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 […]
KKTV
Woman reported missing in El Paso County was found
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Teresa was found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior. Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
KKTV
WATCH: Reward offered in triple-homicide case
Boy, 13, missing in Otero County found safe, sheriff’s office says
The Otero County Sheriff’s Office says a boy who was reported missing early Tuesday morning has been found safe.
KKTV
Police: Car owner, suspects trade gunfire during attempted vehicle theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A would-be car theft victim chased off the suspects Monday night. Police say the vehicle owner interrupted the two suspects in the middle of stealing the vehicle. “One of the suspects fired a round at the victim. The victim was armed and fired back at...
bulletin-news.com
Man charged after alleged attack and placing note on car that said ‘your head is next’
A man who allegedly attacked another man with a glass bottle and left a threatening letter on his car showed up in court on Monday. Charges against 42-year-old Claudio Morales-Perez include felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated battery, and misdemeanor operating a car without the owner’s permission. On October 15,...
Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash
UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
KKTV
WATCH: 2 dead in shootout with Douglas County deputies
KKTV
WATCH: Firefighters quickly stomp out grass fire
Car thief fires gun at car owner, owner fires back
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 24, the victim of an attempted car theft in Colorado Springs fired a gun at the thieves after police say the thieves fired at the owner when confronted. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chelton […]
