KKTV

Trial set for man suspected of killing his wife in El Paso County and driving her body to the jail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The trial for a man suspected of killing his wife and driving her body to the El Paso County Jail has been set. The incident happened on June 24. Early into the investigation, police said 52-year-old David Mitchell walked into the jail to turn himself in just after 1 p.m. that day. The body of his wife was found inside a vehicle outside the jail. Detectives learned the death occurred in unincorporated El Paso County.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Car stolen at gunpoint, police investigate

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a carjacking after a woman reported having her car stolen early Thursday morning on Oct. 27. At 7:19 a.m., officers from the Stetson Hills Patrol responded to a call for a carjacking. The victim reported having her black 2012 BMW 528 sedan stolen from […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Southern Colorado police officers recover stolen vehicles, detain 4 suspects

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Four people have been detained and five stolen cars recovered thanks to the recent efforts of three southern Colorado police departments. The operation was carried out by the Pueblo, Canon City and Fountain police departments, with the help of local parole officers, the Pueblo Police Department said in a social media post Thursday announcing the successful bust.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO

U.S. Marshals arrest Crowley County man wanted for attempted homicide

CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) has announced the arrest of "one of Crowley County's most wanted." According to the USMS, 34-year-old Salvador Bailon has been arrested in connection with the September 14 attempted homicide of his common-law wife. He was taken into custody Monday night as part of a multi-jurisdiction operation in La Junta, Colorado.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
KXRM

EPSO makes second arrest in homicide investigation

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 49-year-old Jose Delgado-Diaz, who was killed a short distance away from a fire that occurred at a homeless camp at B street, in the Stratmoor Hills area. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) on Monday, Oct. 10 […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Woman reported missing in El Paso County was found

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: Teresa was found and is safe, according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s deputies need your finding a missing senior. Teresa Hibbison, 66, was last seen Wednesday morning at 9:19 a.m. in the 4000 block of Witches Hollow Lane in Security-Widefield. She is considered endangered and there are concerns for her well-being.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Reward offered in triple-homicide case

Colorado Springs School District 11 held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday for one of several planned preschool classrooms set to open in phases in the coming months. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 7 hours ago. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Bicyclist suffers serious injuries in Vindicator crash

UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 10/26/2022 5:43 p.m. (COLORADO SPRINGS) — CSPD said they were originally notified of the crash at about 3 p.m., involving a bicycle and a car. When emergency crews got to the scene, the bicyclist was immediately taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the car that hit the cyclist remained […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 dead in shootout with Douglas County deputies

An alleged threat happened at a D-11 school in Colorado Springs. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. 2 suspects killed by Douglas County deputies at RTD train station in Colorado. Updated: 5 hours ago. Experts have a few tips to help the kiddos...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Firefighters quickly stomp out grass fire

A Peyton teen is continuing to recover after he was shot in the neck. The cyclist was seriously injured in the crash, which happened in a northwest Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday. Updated: 9 hours ago. The latest traffic update from 11 News This Morning.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Car thief fires gun at car owner, owner fires back

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Monday, Oct. 24, the victim of an attempted car theft in Colorado Springs fired a gun at the thieves after police say the thieves fired at the owner when confronted. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers responded just after 8 p.m. to the 1100 block of South Chelton […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

