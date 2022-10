Sheridan County School District #2 held a special Board Meeting on October 26, at the Central Office Board Room. There was one recognition. Kristie Garriffa reported that SCSD#2 was ranked #1 of K-12 schools of similar size in Wyoming by Niche.com 2023 Best School Rankings. Garriffa spoke to the board...

SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO