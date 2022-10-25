Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Little things added up to Science Hill win
What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contorting, falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
Kingsport Times-News
Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to Region 1-6A crown
JOHNSON CITY — The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium,...
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East
BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
Kingsport Times-News
Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football
Another gridiron showdown between archrivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
Kingsport Times-News
SWV roundup: Horne breaks Titans record in win over Pioneers
NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne broke Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record in a 49-16 rout of Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland District matchup Friday night. Horne needed 157 yards to break Kevin Warner’s record of 1,508 from 1989. Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries and four scores.
Kingsport Times-News
Hilltoppers shock Tribe with late drive, win 34-32
JOHNSON CITY — Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur rises. Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch Now: Eagles beat Raiders, claim at least share of Cumberland crown
NORTON — Cinderella’s carriage has not turned into a pumpkin yet. The fairytale story of Rye Cove’s football season continued Friday when the Eagles defeated J.I. Burton 20-7 at Lawson- Fitchko Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central
NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Cavs' upset bid falls short against Mars Hill
WISE — The frustration continued Saturday for Virginia-Wise’s football team. Despite one of the stronger all-around games for the Cavaliers, coach Dane Damron’s squad struggled to score in a 20-16 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill at Carl Smith Stadium.
Kingsport Times-News
Bridge dedication for Coach Duard Walker is highlight of homecoming at Milligan
ELIZABETHTON — One of the highlights of homecoming at Milligan University was the chance to honor one of the most honored student athletes and most distinguished faculty member. Just before the annual homecoming parade, a large number of alumni and friends walked to the bridge that creates an attractive...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Retiring Kingsport superintendent looks back on 31-year career
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse is ending a more than 31-year career in public education on Monday, including more than 30 years in East Tennessee and more than four years as Kingsport superintendent. Asked why now, Moorhouse said he simply thought it was an opportune time to retire for...
Kingsport Times-News
Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone
As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Kingsport Times-News
Bucs, Terriers both chasing rare SoCon wins
When the players at East Tennessee State and Wofford look at the Southern Conference football standings, they all must be licking their chops. This seems to be a winnable game for both struggling teams. ETSU and Wofford go into Saturday’s game with a combined two conference victories. Each has its...
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Theatre Guild hires full-time executive director
KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter. Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended...
Kingsport Times-News
Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials
JOHNSON CITY — Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remains a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which...
Kingsport Times-News
Congratulations to our NIE Halloween Art Contest winners
Kingsport Times News Newspaper in Education congratulates the winners of its 2022 Halloween Art Contest. The contest was open to grade K-12 students whose teachers participate in the NIE Program. Each winner receives a $30 cash prize and publication of his or her artwork in today’s Times News. Thank...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU celebrating hip-hop history
The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
Kingsport Times-News
Last Cruise-in of the year was big success for Carter County Car Club
ELIZABETHTON — Elk Avenue in Downtown Elizabethton was filled with cars on Saturday afternoon and the sidewalks were filled with trick or treaters as the Carter County Car Club combined a trunk or treat with its last cruise-in of the season. It was a perfect storm. The afternoon was...
Kingsport Times-News
My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap
BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Moorhouse outlines KCS accomplishments during his tenure
KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure. But Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
Comments / 0