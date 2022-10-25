ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Little things added up to Science Hill win

What makes football a beautiful game is how the little things on such a big field make all the difference in the world. In our little corner of the planet, Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett staged an epic Friday night battle that will be remembered mostly — and appropriately — for Jaysahn Swartz’s delicately arced pass and Tyler Moon’s dramatic body-contorting, falling-down reception in the end zone with 10 seconds remaining in a 34-32 decision that gave the Hilltoppers the Region 1-6A title.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Improbable finish lifts 'Toppers to Region 1-6A crown

JOHNSON CITY — The odds were long and the clock was not an ally, but Science Hill got it done anyway and added another page to its recent story of beating Dobyns-Bennett on the football field. The Hilltoppers won the Region 1-6A championship Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium,...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: Fall Adapted Football Day at East

BLUFF CITY — Sullivan East High School hosted its Fall Adapted Football Day on Thursday, Oct. 20, for students of East High and East Middle schools. Adapted and adaptive camps and events give students of all abilities the opportunity to play the sport. At East, the day consisted of punt, pass and kick competitions, along with learning cheers and other games.
BLUFF CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Photo gallery: D-B at Science Hill football

Another gridiron showdown between archrivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill lived up to its billing Friday night at Kermit Tipton Stadium. The Hilltoppers scored with less than a minute left to claim a 34-32 win and the Region 1-6A championship.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

SWV roundup: Horne breaks Titans record in win over Pioneers

NICKELSVILLE — Ryan Horne broke Twin Springs’ single-season rushing record in a 49-16 rout of Thomas Walker in a key Cumberland District matchup Friday night. Horne needed 157 yards to break Kevin Warner’s record of 1,508 from 1989. Horne finished with 188 yards on 15 carries and four scores.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hilltoppers shock Tribe with late drive, win 34-32

JOHNSON CITY — Football teams don’t practice miracles, but when you have Tyler Moon on your side the chance for them to occur rises. Needing a Dobyns-Bennett turnover and a 91-yard two-minute drive from a run-heavy offense, Science Hill got them both and absolutely stunned the Indians 34-32 to win the Region 1-6A football championship at Tipton Stadium on Friday night.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City rebounds from shaky start to beat Central

NORTON — Gate City football coach Jeremy Houseright and his team wanted to savor the moment. The Blue Devils had just overcome a shaky start and a tough Wise Central team for a 21-14 Mountain 7 District win. While it set up a showdown with Ridgeview next Friday night for the district championship, Houseright was focused on how his kids had just pulled out the hard-fought victory.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Cavs' upset bid falls short against Mars Hill

WISE — The frustration continued Saturday for Virginia-Wise’s football team. Despite one of the stronger all-around games for the Cavaliers, coach Dane Damron’s squad struggled to score in a 20-16 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill at Carl Smith Stadium.
MARS HILL, NC
Kingsport Times-News

Mountain Biking: a sport for everyone

As the fall sport season comes to a close, the Science Hill Mountain Biking Team and the North East Tennessee Composite Team are celebrating another successful season of fun and friendly competition. Mountain biking is a sport which rarely gets a share of the spotlight, but coaches from the Science...
Kingsport Times-News

Bucs, Terriers both chasing rare SoCon wins

When the players at East Tennessee State and Wofford look at the Southern Conference football standings, they all must be licking their chops. This seems to be a winnable game for both struggling teams. ETSU and Wofford go into Saturday’s game with a combined two conference victories. Each has its...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Kingsport Theatre Guild hires full-time executive director

KINGSPORT — John Kaywood, who has been working part time as executive director of Kingsport Theatre Guild (KTG) for the past year, has been hired full time to lead the theater into its next chapter. Kaywood is a Kingsport native, born in the Model City in 1991. He attended...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Continuing water leak at John Sevier Center puzzles officials

JOHNSON CITY — Ahead of a key inspection from a federal agency over the summer, the John Sevier Center sprung a leak — it’s still leaking more than four months later, and its cause and location remains a mystery. Representatives with the Johnson City Development Authority, which...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Congratulations to our NIE Halloween Art Contest winners

Kingsport Times News Newspaper in Education congratulates the winners of its 2022 Halloween Art Contest. The contest was open to grade K-12 students whose teachers participate in the NIE Program. Each winner receives a $30 cash prize and publication of his or her artwork in today’s Times News. Thank...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU celebrating hip-hop history

The Black American Studies program and the Reece Museum, with support from the College of Arts & Sciences’ Office of Equity and Inclusion, the Department of Appalachian Studies and the Mary B. Martin School for the Arts, have partnered to present the second annual event series “Hip-Hop History: A Cultural Celebration.” Held at the Reece Museum in November, these events will celebrate and recognize “the melting-pot quality of Hip-Hop art and culture,” organizers said.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

My … blue … Highway not blue for Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP — What do you do when your music festival almost doubles the size of your town’s population, seals the deal on a house sale and convinces the headline act to agree on stage to return next year?. In Big Stone Gap’s case, they are planning...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Watch now: Moorhouse outlines KCS accomplishments during his tenure

KINGSPORT — Dr. Jeff Moorhouse, retiring superintendent of Kingsport City Schools, has quite the list of accomplishments KCS has made during his tenure. But Moorhouse, in a recent interview as he wraps up his more than four years as head of KCS, said that nobody accomplishes anything alone and that others have helped him as much as he has helped others.
KINGSPORT, TN

