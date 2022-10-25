Read full article on original website
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release body cam video from deadly shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City police released body cam video from a deadly shooting. A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by officers after he refused to put down his knife several times. Officers responded to a stabbing near Southwest 25th Street and Blackwelder Avenue on Oct. 16.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Tulsa man and woman face additional drug charges after previous arrest
TULSA, Okla. — A man and woman, who were previously arrested drug and gun charges, are now facing more drug charges, according to Tulsa Police. Tulsa Police said they first arrested Shari Alspach and Jequeaz Johnson on October 14 after a traffic stop and search of their home revealed a large amount of drugs and guns. Due to the quantity and variety of drugs seized in that search, police said they needed more time to conduct their investigation.
Police: 2 people stabbed at Halloween party overnight
Sapulpa police say they got the call of a possible stabbing around 4 a.m. Sunday morning near South 33rd West Avenue and West 81st Street South.
Teen, 17, shot in the foot during bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the foot during a bonfire Friday night, Tulsa police said. Police said they received a report of a shooting victim at an urgent care. Police went to the bonfire in a field just east of the Titan Sports Complex near...
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Arrested Again On Suspicion Of Drug, Gun Possession
A Tulsa couple arrested once on suspicion of having a large number of drugs and guns is back in jail after, police said, they found more drugs and guns. On October 14th, Jequeaz Johnson and Sheri Alspach were arrested on drug and firearms charges after a routine traffic stop. Then...
Osage Police Looking For Group Who Shot At Homes In Turley
Osage County deputies are looking for help finding a group of people who were shooting at houses from the street. They say last Sunday night 3 or 4 men in a silver Ford truck shot at and hit two houses near Turley. Deputies say the first house was hit near North 40th West Avenue and West 69th Street North. They say the men then drove to West 88th street North and North 28th West Avenue where they shot at a second home.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Police confirm ‘body’ found in north Tulsa QuikTrip dumpster actually deer carcass
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after reports of a body found inside a dumpster came in at a north Tulsa QuikTrip Friday night. Once officers arrived on the scene, they saw organs by the dumpster at the QuikTrip near I-244 and N Sheridan. Police told FOX23 that inside...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
KTUL
Tulsa police trying to identify suspected thieves
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department Retail Crimes Unit is seeking help from the public in identifying persons of interest. TPD says on multiple occasions, these individuals have entered a local retailer, taken items, and exited the store without paying. They have allegedly been seen loading the...
KOCO
Person in custody for connection to Oklahoma City shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person is in custody for their connection to an Oklahoma City shooting. Oklahoma City police responded to shots fired near Northwest 38th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. KOCO 5 was told a man in a wheelchair was grazed by a bullet but had no serious injuries.
KOCO
Tulsa burglary suspect drowns after jumping into pond while handcuffed, police say
TULSA, Okla. — A burglary suspect drowned after Tulsa police said he jumped into a pond while handcuffed. Police said the suspect broke into the clubhouse of the Shoreline Apartments near 21st and Mingo around 4:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers found the suspect naked, and he had wet clothes on the ground.
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Officers On Overnight Chase In SW OKC
A man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on an overnight chase in southwest Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City Police said at around 1 a.m. they located a stolen vehicle driven by Chad Jones near South Western Avenue and I-240 and attempted a traffic stop. Jones fled the scene in...
WATCH: Stillwater police release bodycam footage from deadly crash involving Owasso man
STILLWATER, Okla. — Officers with the Stillwater Police Department have released bodycam footage showing the aftermath of a deadly crash involving an Owasso man. We want to warn you, some people may find the footage upsetting. Investigators say 18-year-old Luke Christopher House was driving at least 150 miles per...
Two men charged with drug trafficking after OHP finds 100 pounds of marijuana
The amount of drugs totaled more than $200,000 in street value.
Moore Police Asking For Help Identifying Woman That Allegedly Stole More Than $1,200 In Merchandise At Walmart
MOORE, Okla. - Moore Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman that allegedly stole more than $1,200 in merchandise at a Walmart in Moore. Police ask anyone with information to call the Moore Police Department.
okcfox.com
Police looking for man who stole over $100 worth of gas from Enid gas station
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — The Enid Police Department is looking to identify a man and/or his vehicle after he stole gas from a mini mart. Police say this man stole more than $125 worth of gas from the Maine Street Mini Mart. The man was described to officers as...
Police investigate after body found in downtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a body was found in downtown Tulsa near Boston and the I-244 overpass Wednesday afternoon. The Tulsa Police Department’s Homicide Division is at the scene investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine if this was a homicide or if there is another cause of death.
KOCO
Two people taken to hospital after collision in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities took two people to a hospital early Friday morning after a crash in Bricktown. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to a crash near Mickey Mantle Drive and Sheridan Avenue. Authorities said two vehicles collided in a parking lot. One of those vehicles also crashed...
8 found dead after house fire in Tulsa area; homicide suspected
Eight people were found dead in suspected homicides Thursday after a fire was extinguished at a Tulsa-area house, police said.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Mother of teenager shot to death over the weekend searches for answers
TULSA, Okla. — Laticia Brown is searching for answers after her son, 17-year-old Demarion Brown, was shot to death Saturday, Oct. 21 near 46th and Peoria Ave. “There was just so much he wanted to do in life and give people,” Laticia said. “He was just taken too soon.”
